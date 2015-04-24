VIENNA Discussions about a Greek exit from the euro zone - or "grexit" - have intensified, Manfred Weber, leader of the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), the biggest bloc in the European parliament, said in an interview published on Friday.

As euro zone finance ministers meet in Riga to assess progress on Greek reforms, Athens offered concessions on some key reforms demanded by international lenders in exchange for new funding for the country which quickly runs out of money.

When asked whether it would be a fair assessment to say that many currently view "grexit" as a realistic option, German lawmaker Weber told Austrian newspaper Standard:

"I would say that this observation is unfortunately correct... Today there are more serious discussions about a grexit."

Greece will only get financial help if it makes an effort itself, he said, adding that Germany was in no way isolated in its strict stance on this issue.

"Today it's the case that the entire eurozone stands against Greece. Germany is not isolated... Greece is isolated," Weber said.

He reiterated criticism that left-wing Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras works together with the far right in Athens.

Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling, meanwhile, said in Riga that there was no such thing as an exit from the euro zone, only from the European Union.

