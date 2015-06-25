FRANKFURT, June 25 The Eurosystem of central
banks should not provide bridge financing to Greece, the head of
the Bundesbank said on Thursday, warning that Greek lenders'
reliance on emergency funding raised questions over their
solidity.
In his strongest criticism yet of the provision of Emergency
Liquidity Assistance (ELA) to Greek banks, Jens Weidmann said
those banks should not continue to buy the short-term debt of
their government.
"The Eurosystem must not provide bridge financing to Greece
even in anticipation of later disbursements," said Weidmann, who
also sits on the European Central Bank's Governing Council,
which approves such funding to Greece.
"When banks without access to the markets buy debt of a
sovereign which is likewise locked out of the market, taking
recourse to ELA raises serious monetary financing concerns," he
said in a speech to be delivered at a conference in Frankfurt.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by John Stonestreet)