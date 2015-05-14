BERLIN May 14 Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann
told German newspaper Handelsblatt that the Greek government
should fulfil its duty towards the euro zone and present some
convincing reform suggestions quickly.
"The best option would be for the government in Athens to
live up to its responsibility for sustainable economic
development in Greece and also its responsibility for the single
currency bloc so the Greek government needs to quickly submit
convincing reform proposals now," Weidmann said, according to an
advance copy of an interview due to published on Friday.
