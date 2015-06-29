(Adds White House comments on Greek referendum)

WASHINGTON, June 29 U.S. President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande discussed the Greek debt crisis by telephone and agreed it was important to put together a package of reforms for Greece to return to sustainable growth, the White House said on Monday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said achieving that goal "is in the interests of all parties at the negotiating table."

Greece closed its banks on Monday after bailout talks between the country's government and foreign lenders broke down during the weekend and the European Central Bank froze vital funding support to Greece's banks.

A Greek government official also said on Monday the country would not pay a loan installment due to the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday.

Earnest said the U.S. exposure to Greece is small and that the crisis would not pose a threat to the U.S. banking system. But he said U.S. officials believe Greece should keep its commitments.

Greece will hold a referendum on Sunday asking citizens to decide whether to accept demands from international lenders in return for more cash. Leftist government leaders have pushed a "no" vote but euro zone leaders say they would view that as a rejection of euro membership.

Asked about the referendum, Earnest said on Monday it was in the interest of the United States for Europe to remain closely integrated.