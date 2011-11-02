HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 9 at 10:35 A.M. EST/1535 GMT
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
WASHINGTON Nov 2 The White House on Wednesday said it would seek a unanimity of purpose on the Eurozone crisis at the G-20 summit of major world economies.
"Our goal is for there to be a unanimity of purpose coming out of the G20, which is the preeminent forum for these kinds of discussions," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and Germany's Angela Merkel summoned Greece's George Papandreou for crisis talks in Cannes, before a G20 summit of major world economies, to push for rapid implementation of measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, which Athens has thrown into doubt.
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
MEXICO CITY, Feb 9 The initial public offering for Mexico's Jose Cuervo raised more than $900 million, the company said on Thursday, as the world's biggest tequila maker launched the first IPO in the country since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency in November.
CAIRO, Feb 9 The Egyptian pound strengthened at banks as foreign investor confidence picked up and backlogs of U.S. dollar orders to finance imports eased, bankers and economists told Reuters on Thursday.