WASHINGTON Nov 2 The White House on Wednesday said it would seek a unanimity of purpose on the Eurozone crisis at the G-20 summit of major world economies.

"Our goal is for there to be a unanimity of purpose coming out of the G20, which is the preeminent forum for these kinds of discussions," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and Germany's Angela Merkel summoned Greece's George Papandreou for crisis talks in Cannes, before a G20 summit of major world economies, to push for rapid implementation of measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, which Athens has thrown into doubt.