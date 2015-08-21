VIENNA Aug 21 A senior European Union official said on Friday that a snap election called by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras within hours of new EU bailout cash arriving in Athens would have no effect on the financial aid package.

When asked whether the election would change the numbers of the bailout deal, Thomas Wieser, the head of the Euro Working Group which prepares decisions for meetings of euro zone finance ministers, told Austrian broadcaster ORF:

"No... this was really an expected step and for many people a desired step to get to a clearer structure in the Greek government... In October we have a meeting about a possible debt relief and (after the Sept. 20 election) we hope for further progress of the programme."

