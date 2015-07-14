(Corrects spelling of "Tsipras" in headline)
BRUSSELS/ATHENS, July 13 Greece's leftwing Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras faces a showdown with rebels in his own
party on Tuesday furious at his capitulation to German demands
for one of the most sweeping austerity packages ever demanded of
a euro zone government.
Just hours after a deal that saw Greece surrender much of
its sovereignty to outside supervision in return for agreeing to
talks on an 86 billion euro bailout, doubts were already
emerging about whether Tsipras would be able to hold his
government together.
The terms imposed by international lenders led by Germany in
all-night talks at an emergency summit obliged Tsipras to
abandon promises of ending austerity.
Instead he must pass legislation to cut pensions, increase
value added tax, clamp down on collective bargaining agreements
and put in place quasi-automatic spending constraints. In
addition, he must set 50 billion euros of public sector assets
aside to be sold off under the supervision of foreign lenders
and get the whole package through parliament by Wednesday.
Tsipras himself, elected five months ago to end five years
of suffocating austerity, said he had "fought a tough battle"
and "averted the plan for financial strangulation".
But to get the accord through parliament by Wednesday's
deadline, he will have to rely on votes from pro-European
opposition parties, raising big questions over the future of his
government and opening the prospect of snap elections.
Leftwing rebels in the ruling Syriza party, and his junior
coalition partner, the right-wing Independent Greeks party,
indicated they would not tear up election pledges that brought
them to power in January.
"We cannot agree to that," Independent Greeks leader Panos
Kammenos told reporters after meeting Tsipras. "In a
parliamentary democracy, there are rules and we uphold them."
A meeting of the Syriza parliamentary group on Tuesday
morning could see Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis and
Deputy Labour Minister Dimistris Stratoulis sacked over their
opposition to the bailout.
There may also be a battle over parliament speaker Zoe
Constantinopoulou, an uncompromising leftwinger who also defied
Tsipras over the bailout and who could create serious procedural
obstacles for the package.
CONDITIONAL AGREEMENT
If the summit on Greece's third bailout had failed, Athens
would have been staring into an economic abyss with its banks on
the brink of collapse and the prospect of having to print a
parallel currency and exit the euro.
Instead it won conditional agreement to receive a possible
86 billion euros ($95 billion) over three years, provided its
European partners are satisfied that the conditions are met.
"The agreement was laborious, but it has been concluded.
There is no Grexit," European Commission President Jean-Claude
Juncker told a news conference after 17 hours of bargaining.
He dismissed suggestions that Tsipras had been humiliated
even though the summit statement insisted repeatedly that Greece
must now subject much of its public policy to prior agreement by
bailout monitors.
"In this compromise, there are no winners and no losers,"
Juncker said. "I don't think the Greek people have been
humiliated, nor that the other Europeans have lost face. It is a
typical European arrangement."
Euro zone finance ministers told officials to prepare
options for bridge financing arrangements during talks on a
bailout and a decision is expected by Wednesday.
Athens must meet a tight timetable for enacting unpopular
reforms of value added tax, pensions, budget cuts, bankruptcy
rules and an EU banking law that could be used to make big
depositors take losses.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she could recommend
"with full confidence" that the Bundestag authorise the opening
of loan negotiations once the Greek parliament has approved the
entire programme and passed the first laws.
The Bundestag is due to vote on Greece on Friday.
Merkel's allies defended the deal, with her chief of staff,
Peter Altmaier, saying Europe had won and Germany "was part of
the solution -- from the beginning until the end!"
But in Greece, relief was mixed with anger at Germany.
"Listen, it is some sort of victory but it is a pyrrhic victory
because the measures are very strict," said Marianna, 73.
Asked whether the tough conditions imposed on Greece were
similar to the 1919 Versailles treaty that forced crushing
reparations on a defeated Germany after World War One, Merkel
said: "I won't take part in historical comparisons, especially
when I didn't make them myself."
The deterioration of the Greek economy since Tsipras won
office in January, and particularly in the last two weeks, had
led to a much higher financing need, she said.
One senior EU official put the cost to Greece of the last
two weeks of turmoil at 25 to 30 billion euros. A euro zone
diplomat said it might be closer to 50 billion euros.
Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said Greece had been
"humiliated", mostly as a result of its refusal to take an offer
made to it two weeks ago, and he said the talks had been brutal.
"It was not pretty to watch," he said.
STATE ASSETS
Tsipras accepted a compromise on German-led demands for the
sequestration of Greek state assets worth 50 billion euros,
including recapitalised banks, in a trust fund beyond government
reach, to be sold off primarily to pay down debt. In a gesture
to Greece, some 12.5 billion euros of the proceeds would go to
investment in Greece, Merkel said.
The Greek leader had to drop his opposition to a full role
for the International Monetary Fund in the next bailout, which
Merkel had insisted on to win parliamentary backing in Berlin.
In a sign of how hard it may be for Tsipras to convince his
own Syriza party to accept the deal, Labour Minister Panos
Skourletis said the terms were unviable and would lead to new
elections this year.
Six sweeping measures including spending cuts, tax hikes and
pension reforms must be enacted by Wednesday night and the
entire package endorsed by parliament before talks can start,
the leaders decided.
In almost the only concession after imposing its tough terms
on Tsipras, Germany dropped a proposal to make Greece take a
"time-out" from the euro zone that many said resembled a forced
ejection if it failed to meet the conditions.
Tsipras was subjected to a 17-hour browbeating by leaders
furious that he had spurned their previous bailout offer on more
favourable terms in June and had held a referendum last week to
reject it. Only France and Italy worked to try to soften the
terms being imposed on Greece.
Some diplomats questioned whether it was feasible to rush
the package through the Greek parliament in three days and even
if this week's rescue succeeds, some also question whether
Greece will stay the course on a three-year programme.
Euro zone finance ministers were tasked with finding sources
of immediate bridge funding for Greece to prevent it defaulting
on a key payment to the ECB next Monday.
Greece needs 7 billion euros by July 20, when it must make a
bond redemption to the ECB, and 12 billion euros by mid-August
when another ECB payment falls due.