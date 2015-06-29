ATHENS, June 29 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras spoke to European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker
on Monday and asked for help in securing a short extension of
the country's bailout to allow time for a referendum on its
terms, a government official said.
Previous requests for such an extension had been refused.
Greeks struggled to adjust to shuttered banks, closed cash
machines and a climate of rumours and conspiracy theories as a
breakdown in talks between Athens and its creditors plunged the
country deep into crisis.
Tsipras told Juncker that "obstructing the Greek people's
democratic expression by closing banks goes against the
democratic tradition of Europe," the official said. He asked
Juncker to help get the programme "extended by a few days and
help restore the Greek banking system's liquidity."
The Greek prime minister also spoke to the European
parliament President Martin Schulz and asked for parliamentary
support.
