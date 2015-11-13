BRUSSELS Nov 13 Euro zone economic growth was slower than expected in the third quarter, preliminary data showed on Friday, as Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Finland all underperformed market expectations.

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said the gross domestic product of the 19 countries sharing the euro expanded 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter for a 1.6 percent year-on-year increase in the July-September period.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.4 percent quarterly rise and a 1.7 percent annual increase.

The euro zone's two biggest economies -- Germany and France -- both grew in line with expectations at 0.3 percent on a quarterly basis.

But the third biggest Italy, with 0.2 percent quarterly growth, fell short of expectations of a 0.3 percent expansion and the Netherlands grew only 0.1 percent against expectations of 0.3 percent.

Portugal did not grow at all in the third quarter and Finland's economic contraction was bigger than expected. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)