FRANKFURT Dec 20 Financial market sentiment has
improved in recent months though risks to economic growth add to
concerns about the financial environment in the European Union,
the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) said on Thursday.
The body, designed to give early warnings and one of
Europe's flagship responses to the financial crisis, added that
close links between banks and sovereigns were still a concern
for financial stability at large.
