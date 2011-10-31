(Repeats to add dateline and link to graphic)
Oct 31 Leaders of the 17-nation euro zone
agreed on a plan in the early hours of Oct. 27 to slash Greek
debt, strengthen European banks and try to stop the crisis
spreading to Italy and Spain.
Financial markets have rallied on the agreement, but with
much of the nitty gritty left to a euro zone finance ministers'
meeting in November, investors are wondering if the deal will
go the way of two previous packages that needed to be redone.
Here are some of the holes in the euro zone's deal:
ON GREECE
Euro zone leaders persuaded bankers to take a 50 percent
loss on the Greek bonds they hold via a voluntary bond swap.
This is scheduled for the start of next year but no date has
been set.
However, the conditions of the bond swap are still unclear
and there is no guarantee that all banks will sign up. At a
previous summit, on July 21, representatives of financial
institutions agreed to take a 21 percent write-down. But they
later failed to achieve the 90 percent participation rate that
economists say is needed for such a plan to work effectively.
European banks only account for 85 billion euros of the 150
billion euros ($212 billion) of bonds available for the swap,
according to J.P. Morgan. So the Institute of International
Finance, which represents bondholders in talks with the euro
zone, will need to work hard to persuade other investors.
The biggest question is whether Greek debt becomes
sustainable at 120 percent of GDP, the target the euro zone
backed at the summit. With a weak economy, little manufacturing
and no ability to devalue its currency, Greece is not forecast
to return to strong economic growth for a long time, so could
still struggle to service its borrowings.
ON MULTIPLYING THE BAILOUT FUND'S POWER
The euro zone aims to leverage the "firepower" of its
rescue fund, the EFSF, to around 1 trillion euros ($1.4
billion). This means that the EFSF could provide funding of up
to this amount, even though the facility only has a lending
capacity of 440 billion euros.
It would do this by combining its funds with bond insurance
and special purpose investment vehicles. Such firepower would
allow the EFSF to finance Spain and Italy for up to two years
if they were shut out of capital markets, economists say.
But how does the euro zone get to 1 trillion euros? After
deducting the EFSF's existing emergency funding programs, the
rescue fund has 250 million euros left from the original 440
billion. However, if Portugal or Ireland needed another
bailout, that sum could be reduced even further.
Multiplying the EFSF's power also increases the risks for
top-rated European sovereigns, as the rescue fund and its
guarantors would be forced to pay up if market attacks pushed
Italy or Spain into default.
The threat of a downgrade to France's triple-A credit
rating raises another danger. If France, one of the EFSF's
backers, were downgraded, that would make EFSF bonds less
attractive and bond investors could become wary of any attempts
to leverage it.
The idea of raising the firepower via possible special
purpose vehicles financed by sovereign wealth funds and other
global investors is also full of doubt, as the incentives for
China or Brazil to invest in euro zone bonds are unclear. China
might use its position as a bargaining chip to gain greater
access for its subsidised goods in the European market.
Economists are asking how the special purpose vehicles
would work and when they would be ready. "It is questionable
whether there will be enough appetite ... to actually reach the
mentioned firepower," ING wrote in a report.
ON AN EXPANDED ROLE FOR THE IMF
The summit conclusions say, "further enhancement of the
EFSF resources can be achieved by cooperating even more closely
with the IMF." But it is not clear what that means: When would
the IMF pay up? How would such an arrangement work?
These unanswered questions have a direct bearing on whether
the euro zone really can get on top of the crisis rapidly.
ON THE ROLE OF A RELUCTANT ECB
All the while, as euro zone finance ministers are trying to
resolve details that could take weeks or months, investors are
concerned about Spain and Italy's liquidity. The euro zone is
essentially relying on the European Central Bank to keep buying
Italian and Spanish bonds. But will the ECB keep doing that?
ECB president-in-waiting Mario Draghi has signalled he may
be willing to do so, but outgoing President Jean-Claude Trichet
told Reuters that investors may have read too much into his
comments. [ID:nL5E7LV0GX]
Without the ECB, a critical backstop would be removed, as
the newly enhanced EFSF is not going to be able to buy in the
secondary or primary market until it has got all its structures
in place. If the EFSF had to step in, its funds would be
depleted, making the 1 trillion euro target harder to reach.
BANK RECAPITALISATION
As part of the plan, banks have been given until June 30,
2012 to raise their core-capital ratios to 9 percent to enable
them to withstand shocks from any possible default in southern
Europe. The European Banking Authority says banks need to raise
106 billion euros ($150 billion) to do this, but the figure is
still preliminary.
But if banks try to reach that level by shrinking their
balance sheets and limiting lending, that could imperil
Europe's already weak economy.
As Polish Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski pointed out on
announcing the deal at the summit, "bank recapitalisation
without the remaining elements, such as the so-called
firewall... wouldn't have any chance of success."
($1 = 0.705 Euros)
