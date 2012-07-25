PARIS, July 25 French President Francois Hollande wants euro zone crisis measures decided at an end-June EU summit to be implemented swiftly, government spokeswoman Najat Vallaud-Belkacem said on Wednesday as fears grow over Spain's soaring borrowing costs.

"It's absolutely necessary to implement decisions made at the June European Summit quickly and firmly," Vallaud-Belkacem told a weekly briefing, asked what Hollande had told an earlier cabinet meeting about the risks of Spain needing a bailout.

Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos was in Paris on Wednesday for talks with French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici on Spain's debt crisis, the day after meeting Germany's finance minister. (Reporting by Nick Vinocur; Editing by Catherine Bremer)