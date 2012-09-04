ROME, Sept 4 French President Francois Hollande
said on Tuesday that an EU leaders summit on Oct. 18-19 could
finalise solutions not just on debt-striken Greece but also
Spain, whose government has so far resisted seeking an EU
bailout despite a deep recession.
"It's at the EU summit that we could find solutions for
Greece and Spain," Hollande told a joint news conference with
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti in Rome.
Hollande said that high debt yields facing countries like
Spain were not justified and must be brought down. "It is the
role of those institutions involved in the euro zone to
intervene, notably the European Central Bank."
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has insisted he is
waiting to hear more about the terms of an ECB bond-buying
programme - expected to be outlined by ECB President Mario
Draghi on Thursday - before deciding if his country will apply.