PARIS Oct 17 French President Francois Hollande said in an interview published on Wednesday that the euro zone must help weak states revive economic growth and avoid too much austerity, warning that recession was as big a threat as budget deficits.

Hollande told the daily Le Monde that internal demand in troubled euro zone states should be stimulated with salary rises and tax cuts, and added that a longer-term goal must be to reduce the big differences in borrowing costs in the bloc.

"If we don't breathe some life into Europe's economy, budget discipline measures won't work," Hollande was quoted as saying ahead of an Oct. 18-19 European Union summit that will discuss plans for stabilising the bloc's debt troubles.