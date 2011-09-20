(Adds comment from Greek official, another IMF comment)
*Italy downgrade adds pressure before Fed, IMF, G20 talks
*IMF chief economist: Europe behind the debt-crisis curve
*Bank of China stops some trades with 3 French banks-sources
*Siemens withdrew big cash deposit from French bank-source
*Greece official says close to reaching deal with lenders
By Catherine Hornby and Angeliki Koutantou
ROME/ATHENS , Sept 20 Standard & Poor's cut
Italy's credit rating on Tuesday in a surprise move that
increased strains on the debt-stressed euro zone, and the
International Monetary Fund said Europe's leaders were failing
to act decisively enough to resolve the crisis.
Analysts said the one-notch downgrade, citing poor growth
prospects and political instability, was ominous for the
global economy and would add to mounting strains on European
banks as talks to avoid a Greek default drag on.
S&P's rating is now three notches below rival agency
Moody's, putting Italy below Slovakia and on a par with
Malta.
"There is a wide perception that policy-makers are one
step behind markets," IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard
told a news conference after the IMF warned that both Europe
and the United States could slip back into recession.
"Europe must get its act together," he said.
Another IMF official said talk of splintering the euro
zone was "crazy."
Italy's downgrade overshadowed glimmers of progress in
Greece's negotiations with international lenders to avoid
running out of money within weeks, and news that Brazil was
willing to pump in $10 billion through the IMF to aid Europe.
A Greek Finance Ministry official said on Tuesday the
government has agreed to front-load austerity measures and is
close to securing a deal with its international lenders.
But investors had larger problems on their minds.
"Italy is a much bigger deal than Greece," said Kathy
Lien, director of currency research at GFT in New York.
DEBT ITALIAN STYLE
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said S&P's
decision did not reflect reality and his government was
already preparing measures to spur growth. [ID:nR1E7KF025]
Under mounting pressure to cut its debt, the government
pushed a 59.8-billion-euro austerity plan through parliament
last week, pledging a balanced budget by 2013.
But there has been little confidence that the much revised
package of tax hikes and spending cuts, agreed only after
repeated chopping and changing, will do anything to address
Italy's underlying problem of stagnant growth.
"We believe the reduced pace of Italy's economic activity
to date will make the government's revised fiscal targets
difficult to achieve," S&P said in a statement.
Europe has come under increasing global pressure to
resolve a crisis that has seen numerous sovereign rating
downgrades and financial rescues for Greece, Portugal and
Ireland.
A bailout of Italy would overwhelm euro-zone resources.
Analysts said the crisis should be addressed by
policy-makers starting with the U.S. Federal Reserve Board
meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the G20 and IMF/World
Bank in Washington later in the week.
"I think it's going to necessitate some sort of action by
the G20 this weekend," Lien said.
That leaves plenty of scope for disappointment.
The United States has heaped pressure on euro-zone leaders
to act more decisively, but received a decidedly cool
response.
An EU document, obtained by Reuters, showed the bloc will
call on China to boost domestic demand, and on the United
States and Japan to tackle their public deficits as part of
global efforts to rebalance growth, suggesting there will be
no meeting of minds in Washington.
A government official in Berlin said Germany would stress
the importance of consolidating public finances, a rebuff to
U.S. calls for Europe's stronger economies to provide more
stimulus, which the official branded "not helpful."
BANK STRESS PILES UP
In the latest signs of stress on the banking system due to
the debt crisis, sources said the Bank of China had stopped
foreign-exchange forwards and swaps trading with top French
banks Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and
Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) as well as Switzerland's UBS
UBSN.VX.
The move by a bank that is a big market-maker for China's
onshore foreign-exchange market reflected a broad unease about
counterparty risk in the euro-zone crisis, three sources with
direct knowledge of the matter said. [ID:nL3E7KK08A]
French banks are among the most heavily exposed to Greece,
which ratings agency Fitch said on Tuesday was likely to
default but stay in the euro zone. [ID:nL5E7KK1IF] Shares of
SocGen and BNP were both down more than 5 percent.
A Paris-based source said German engineering giant Siemens
(SIEGn.DE) withdrew an unknown amount in deposits from SocGen
in July, although that was because of underperformance and not
fears over the French bank's financial health.
[ID:nL5E7KJ46K]
And in a sign of growing funding troubles, commercial
banks took 201 billion euros in the European Central Bank's
main seven-day refinancing operation on Tuesday, the highest
volume since early February. [ID:nL5E7KK11R]
The head of the European Central Bank, Jean-Claude
Trichet, urged in a newspaper interview that European banks
strengthen their balance sheets to improve their resistance to
the crisis.
Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen said in a television
interview: "If a euro-area country were to end up in very bad
shape, it would impact banks' health. If one or more
significant banks were in bad shape, it would spread
irrational panic to the whole banking market, which could
cause good banks to suffer.
"We have both country risk and banking market collapse
risk, but we are working every day to avoid these risks and to
create as much stability as possible," he told MTV3.
GREEK DRAMA DRAGS ON
A Greek finance ministry official said Athens was close to
a deal with European and IMF inspectors on extra austerity
measures to secure the release of an 8-billion-euro loan
installment vital to pay state salaries and pensions next
month.
But a source in the troika of lenders said no agreement
could be clinched until their top officials returned to
Athens. They have so far conducted talks by telephone to raise
pressure on Greece to comply. [ID:nA8E7JO018]
The international lenders are demanding public-sector job
cuts, higher heating oil tax and more pension cuts to close a
gap in this year's budget deficit due to a
deeper-than-forecast recession and poor revenue collection.
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos held what Greece
termed "productive and substantive" talks by phone with senior
EU and IMF officials on Monday after promising as much
austerity as necessary to win a vital next tranche of aid.
Experts were thrashing out details all day on Tuesday and
Venizelos was to confer again with the EU/IMF mission chiefs
by telephone at 1700 GMT, his office said.
Italy, the euro zone's third-largest economy, has been
dragged to the center of the debt crisis over the past three
months as concern has grown about its ability to handle debt
equal to 120 percent of GDP.
S&P cut its ratings on Italy to A/A-1 from A+/A-1+ and
kept its outlook negative. The move was a surprise because the
market had thought Moody's was more likely to downgrade Italy
first. Moody's said last week it would take another month to
decide on its action.
Brazil could make up to $10 billion of its own money
available to help Europe through various channels, including
the IMF, or by making bond purchases, and has urged other
large emerging market countries to provide similar support, an
official told Reuters. [ID:nS1E78I203]
It has previously said it was in talks with the four other
big emerging economies or so-called BRICS -- Russia, India,
China and South Africa -- to make coordinated purchases of
bonds of euro zone countries.[ID:nS1E78D11U]
Brazil's contribution by itself would almost certainly be
too small to make a major difference to Europe's debt and it
will have a tough time convincing its risk-averse fellow BRICs
to bankroll a European rescue -- no matter how the aid is
structured. [ID:nL3E7KK0JD]
