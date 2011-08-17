(Recasts, adds comment, updates markets)
By Nick Vinocur and Leigh Thomas
PARIS, Aug 17 France and Germany unveiled
far-reaching plans Tuesday for closer euro zone integration on
Tuesday but they disappointed investors by declaring that any
thoughts of common euro bond issuance would have to wait.
Under heavy pressure to restore confidence in the euro zone
following a dramatic market slump, President Nicolas Sarkozy and
Chancellor Angela Merkel stopped short of increasing the bloc's
rescue fund but vowed to stand side by side in defending the
euro and laid the groundwork for future fiscal union.
Their message was that the focus should be on further
economic integration rather than signing bailout cheques, and
suggested that straying from euro zone rules and fiscal targets
would no longer be tolerated.
It was the lack of action on the creation of euro zone-
backed bonds that triggered further concern in financial markets
that European leaders aren't showing the ability to contain the
region's sovereign debt crisis.
"The market wanted to see at least some forward movement,
something concrete coming out of the meeting that would've been
supportive to what's been dragging the market lower," said Marc
Pado, U.S. market strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in San
Francisco.
Merkel and Sarkozy's announcement of a plan to tax financial
transactions also hit stocks of some companies traded in the
United States. Shares of NYSE Euronext fell 8.4 percent
to $26.54, making it the worst performer in the S&P 500, which
itself slipped almost 1 percent.
"We have exactly the same position on euro bonds," Sarkozy
told a joint news conference with Merkel after their talks.
"Euro bonds can be imagined one day, but at the end of the
European integration process, not at the beginning."
Many experts say a common bond is the only way to ensure
affordable financing for euro zone members struggling with debt.
The euro also slid as the proposals failed to ease worries
about a debt crisis markets fear is spreading to the euro zone's
core. Traders had hoped for signals that the issuance of common
euro bonds, or an increase of the EFSF, were live options.
"This meeting is all stick -- fiscal rule enforcement -- and
no carrot -- a pooling of fiscal resources via a common bond,"
Rabobank strategist Richard McGuire said.
The statement by the two leaders reflects deep hostility,
among voters in northern Europe tired of bailing out the south
at a time of austerity at home. That is particularly true in
Germany, where growth slowed to almost zero in the second
quarter.
"Anyone expecting this meeting to launch euro bonds was not
paying attention to the state of political opinion or indeed to
the kind of compromises needed for that to happen," said Julian
Callow, senior economist at Barclays Capital in London.
"ECONOMIC GOVERNANCE"
In a further rap to financial market players, whose panic
selling this month wiped some $4 trillion off global stocks and
sparked a temporary ban in Europe on short-selling, Sarkozy and
Merkel also proposed taxing financial transactions.
In plans to be sent on Wednesday to European Council
President Herman Van Rompuy, the two leaders want a president to
be elected to represent the euro zone and twice-yearly meetings
of the leaders of the embattled 17-nation bloc.
In one of the most far-reaching ideas, Sarkozy said the
French and German finance ministers had been asked to prepare
proposals aimed at having a common corporate tax base and tax
rate in France and Germany from 2013. He said the two countries
would keep a closer track of each others' economic outlooks.
Analysts queried the feasibility of a financial transaction
tax, which was an unexpected proposal, given opposition from
some European countries and the European Central Bank.
Callow said that while markets needed to see "more flesh on
the bones" of the proposals, it was significant that the two
leaders had broken into the August holiday period to meet.
"They are pledging a commitment to economic governance which
is a step forward and there is also a commitment to a debt
brake, although it remains to be seen whether that will be
significantly strong," he said.
"Each side is surrendering some sovereignty which in the end
could pave the way to much closer political union and so prepare
the ground for the issue of euro bonds."
The full details of the written proposals to Van Rompuy will
be made public Wednesday, Sarkozy's office said.
EURO IS A SET OF RULES
Sarkozy and Merkel -- under pressure to convince markets the
euro zone is sound or risk watching it unravel -- said their
first proposal was for "a real economic government" for the euro
zone, with a president elected for two-and-a-half years.
"Germany and France feel absolutely obliged to strengthen
the euro as our common currency and further develop it. And it
is entirely clear that for this to happen, we need a stronger
interplay of financial and economic policy in the euro zone,"
said Merkel, who went on to a working dinner with Sarkozy.
Sarkozy said that if adopted, their proposal that euro zone
governments should enshrine deficit-limiting rules into their
constitutions would be obligatory, not optional.
"The euro has allowed us a lot of economic progress but the
euro is not just a right, it's a set of rules, a duty, a
discipline," he said. “Consequently if the rule is to be adopted
by the 17, it will not be an optional rule but obligatory."
While it was unclear how governments could be forced to
adopt politically difficult constitutional changes, Sarkozy's
tone suggested there would be no more tolerance for straying
from rules and even raised the spectre of a two-speed union.
"TOO LITTLE TOO LATE?"
Officials in Paris and Berlin had played down expectations
ahead of Tuesday's meeting, saying euro bonds would not be on
the agenda, but markets were still disappointed.
"Rather than the additional check-writing by core European
governments that certain markets were looking for, including a
new euro bond, they are getting a fiscal discipline golden rule,
stronger economic governance, and a new financial transactions
tax," said Mohamed el-Erian, co-chief investment officer at
Pacific Investment Management Co in California.
The refusal to contemplate a euro bond at this stage is
frustrating investors, who have seen Europe's response to the
dragging crisis as too little too late. They see the common bond
as the bloc's best chance of getting ahead of the curve.
Some analysts fear the European project could lose its way
if domestic political pressures curb the ambitions of the
leaders of France and Germany, the bloc's main political and
economic powerhouse.
Merkel's own conservatives are strongly opposed to a second
bailout of Greece according to a recent poll. Sarkozy, already
facing a tough re-election battle next year, is having to push
through austerity measures to convince markets France can retain
its triple-A rating.
Sarkozy and Merkel had already planned to meet this week to
discuss their proposals on euro zone governance, but the stakes
were raised when French assets hit in last week's market rout.
Investors dumped shares in French banks, which are exposed
to Italian debt, as rumours circulated -- denied by rating
agencies -- that France's AAA-rating could be at risk.
That sell-off was evidence markets were not convinced by a
July 21 deal to give new powers to the euro zone's EFSF rescue
fund and for proposals to be made on closer economic governance.
