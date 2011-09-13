By Noah Barkin and Stefano Bernabei
BERLIN/ROME, Sept 13
BERLIN/ROME, Sept 13 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel sought on Tuesday to quash talk of an imminent Greek
default as the United States voiced fresh concern at the euro
zone's inability to master its debt crisis.
Merkel said in radio interview that Europe was doing
everything in its power to avoid a Greek default and urged
politicians in her own coalition to weigh their words carefully
to avoid creating turmoil on financial markets.
Asked by RBB inforadio whether a Greek default would doom
the euro, she answered: "We are using all the tools we have to
prevent this. We need to avoid all disorderly processes with
regards to the euro."
Calling Europe's challenge "historic", Merkel added that
everything must be done to keep the euro zone intact "because we
would see domino effects very quickly."
U.S. President Barack Obama expressed his concern in an
interview with Spanish journalists published on Tuesday. U.S.
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will take the unprecedented
step of attending a meeting of EU finance ministers in Poland on
Friday.
It will be Geithner's second trip to Europe in a week after
he met his main EU counterparts at a G7 meeting in Marseille --
a measure of growing alarm in Washington about the crisis.
Obama was quoted as saying euro zone leaders need to show
markets they are taking responsibility for the debt crisis and
work out how to tally monetary union with budget policy.
Greece is the immediate concern, but an even bigger problem
is what may happen should markets take another run at the larger
economies of Spain and Italy, he said.
"It is difficult to coordinate and agree a common path when
you have so many countries with different policies and economic
situations," Obama said, according to El Mundo newspaper's
website.(www.elmundo.es)
"In the end the big countries in Europe, the leaders in
Europe must meet and take a decision on how to coordinate
monetary integration with more effective co-ordinated fiscal
policy," the news agency EFE quoted him as saying.
ITALY YIELDS SOAR
Markets have already priced in the near certainty of a Greek
debt default. Credit default swap prices suggest a 90 percent
probability of default in the next five years, according to CDS
pricing data provider Markit.
Pressure on Italy mounted again on Tuesday at a bond auction
seen as a test of efforts by the European Central Bank to hold
down Rome's borrowing costs by buying government bonds in return
for austerity measures to cut its budget deficit.
The five-year bond yield hit a euro lifetime high of 5.60
percent at the auction despite ECB purchases in the secondary
market that led to the resignation of the central bank's German
chief economist, Juergen Stark, last Friday.
"Disappointing auction result with even the relatively soft
cover seen here coming at an enormous price," Richard McGuire, a
strategist at Rabobank in London, said.
Hopes that China might step in as a saviour to buy Italian
bonds, after an Italian request and recent talks, failed to
provide much support for the auction.
Italian Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti met Chinese
officials last week, a Treasury spokesman said, after the
Financial Times reported that Rome had asked China to buy
"significant" quantities of its debt.
The spokesman declined comment on the substance of the
meeting with a delegation that included the head of China's
sovereign wealth fund.
A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said Beijing had
confidence in Europe's ability to handle its debts, but sought
assurances that Europe would ensure the safety of its
investments in the region.
Wu Xiaoling, a former deputy governor of the People's Bank
of China, told Reuters on Tuesday that investor "panic" about
Europe's debt crisis was unnecessary, and China was ready to
work with others to boost market confidence.
Chinese leaders have repeatedly offered verbal support to
Greece, Portugal and Spain but encouraging words have not so far
been matched by spectacular action.
China held just over 7 percent of euro zone government bonds
at the start of this year, according to an estimate published by
the French business daily La Tribune and confirmed privately by
a senior EU official as "in the ballpark".
Beijing has continued to buy European debt this year but
traders say the volume has been modest and mostly in high-grade
paper rather than bonds of the weaker peripheral countries.
"They are not exiting the market. They are among the few who
are still there," another EU source said. "We are relying on the
ECB and the Chinese."
French bank shares fell further on Tuesday after losing 10
percent on Monday due to market concern about their exposure to
Greek and other peripheral EU debt.
Markets have been unsettled by growing talk among German
politicians about the likelihood of a Greek default and a
possible suspension of Greece from the single currency area.
Merkel said the euro zone would only have a procedure for an
orderly default in place from 2013, when a permanent crisis
resolution mechanism is due to come into effect.
"In a currency union with 17 members, we can only have a
stable euro if we prevent disorderly processes. Therefore it is
our top priority to avoid an uncontrolled default, because it
would hit not only Greece. The danger would be very high that it
would hit many other countries," she said.
Obama's comments suggested that Washington is trying to
nudge European governments towards closer fiscal union but
European politics, especially in Germany, make that difficult.
The German Constitutional Court last week appeared to rule
out issuing common euro zone bonds unless Berlin amended its
Basic Law and the EU adopted a new treaty.
Merkel suggested the way forward should involve sharper
punishment for states that violate the bloc's budget discipline
rules, which have been repeatedly breached in the last decade,
including by central euro zone powers Germany and France.
"Until now, for example, if countries violate the Stability
and Growth Pact they cannot be taken before the European Court
of Justice," she said.
(Additional reporting by Nigel Tutt in Milan, Annika
Breidthardt in Berlin, Fiona Ortiz in Madrid and Jan
Strupczewski in Brussels; Writing by Paul Taylor; editing by
Janet McBride)