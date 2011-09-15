* Geithner to discuss leveraging EFSF fund - source
* Move would be radical new approach in the crisis
* ECB, Fed, BoJ, other central banks to add liquidity
* Athens to have 4th year of recession in 2012 - minister
* Spain pays high price at bond auction
(Adds detail on U.S. regulator conference call)
By Jan Strupczewski and Sakari Suoninen
WROCLAW, Poland/FRANKFURT, Sept 15 U.S.
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will discuss with European
finance ministers the possibility of leveraging the euro zone's
bailout fund to make it more effective in fighting the region's
debt crisis.
The disclosure came as the European Central Bank said on
Thursday it was joining with other major central banks in a
joint action coordinated with the U.S. Federal Reserve to ease
dollar funding for stricken European banks to tackle an
emerging credit crunch due to the sovereign debt crisis.
Geithner will hold talks with EU ministers in Poland on
Friday and will propose that the European Financial Stability
Fund, the 440 billion euro fund set up in May 2010, be used in
a similar way to an emergency loan fund created by the U.S.
Treasury and the Fed in 2008 to thaw frozen credit markets,
sources said. [ID:nL5E7KF2SX]
"Geithner will probably insist on the importance of
leverage to have more funds to ringfence the big Europeans,
Italy and Spain, and to find a solution for Greece," one EU
official told Reuters ahead of the meeting in Wroclaw, Poland.
The U.S. emergency fund served to support U.S. lenders in
the 2007-2009 crisis. Responding to signs of similar stress
rising in Europe now, the ECB and the central banks of Britain,
Japan and Switzerland agreed on Thursday to reintroduce
three-month dollar liquidity operations in the fourth quarter.
[ID:nL5E7KF2LG]
The news sharply boosted European bank shares and the euro,
with shares in French bank BNP Paribas jumping as much as 13
percent. U.S. bank shares also rose, helping Wall Street close
higher.
International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said
the joint move was "exactly what is needed" since the world has
entered a dangerous phase of the crisis, and repeated her call
for European countries to recapitalise their banks.
[ID:nWEN8285]
U.S. financial regulators, led by the Treasury and the Fed,
held a conference call on Thursday to discuss the latest global
market developments, a Treasury official said, without
elaborating.
Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said all European
banks, not just French ones, would have to adjust their
business models and shrink their balance sheets because U.S.
money market funds were "withdrawing from Europe."
[ID:nP6E7KC006]
Geithner is expected to expound the model of the Term
Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility (TALF) that U.S.
financial authorities used to jump-start the asset-backed
securities market, which was frozen at the time and stalling an
economic recovery.
Under TALF, the Treasury offered up to $20 billion in
credit protection to the New York Federal Reserve Bank, where
Geithner was then president, allowing it lend up to $200
billion. In return, the New York Fed took in asset-backed
securities as collateral with a haircut.
TALF was credited with restarting frozen U.S. markets for
securities backed by car, student and small business loans and
leases. By taking in paper that had no other buyers at the
time, the Fed acted as market maker. No losses were reported on
the program. [ID:nS1E78E0Y9]
While it remains unclear whether the same mechanism could
be used to leverage Europe's bailout funds, one analyst said
EFSF money could be used to guarantee a portion of potential
losses on euro zone sovereign debt bought by the ECB, providing
more purchasing clout than if it just bought the bonds in the
secondary market with money on hand.
"It is possible to leverage the EFSF so as to expand its
headline capacity to support sovereign bonds, for example
through the use of partial guarantees against first losses,"
said Sony Kapoor, managing director of think tank Re-Define.
One difficulty is that leveraging a fund that is
underwritten by guarantees from euro zone member states could
increase liabilities across the board, putting pressure on the
triple-A credit rating of countries such as France.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Factbox on U.S. TALF program [ID:nS1E78E0Y9]
Other stories on euro zone debt crisis [ID:nTOPEURO]
Euro zone crisis in graphics r.reuters.com/hyb65p
Q+A on euro zone bonds [ID:nL5E7KF0Q0]
Analysis on cost of EMU failure [ID:nL5E7KD10Z]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
ANOTHER NO FOR EURO BONDS
Leveraging the EFSF would be a radical new approach in the
crisis at a time when financial markets are fixated on the
possibility of the euro zone introducing jointly issued bonds,
even though such a move is strongly opposed by Germany and
unlikely to happen any time soon.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel again bluntly rejected such
bonds as a solution to the crisis on Thursday, saying that
"collectivising debts" would not solve the problem.
"In order to bring about common interest rates, you need
similar competitiveness levels, similar budget situations. You
don't get them by collectivising debts," she said.
[ID:nB4E7K9014]
The European Union's top economic official meanwhile said
he expected international lenders to be able to recommend by
the end of the month releasing a vital next tranche of aid to
Greece, warding off the threat of an imminent default.
While that may keep Greece afloat until it gets a second
bailout package from the euro zone, the finance minister said
the country would remain mired in recession through 2012, the
fourth year in a row, a contraction that is only likely to fuel
popular outrage at the austerity drive. [ID:nA8E7K802H]
Lagarde was more cautious on Greece's progress, saying
Athens had partially implemented reforms under its EU/IMF
bailout programme but must make more progress to secure release
of the next 8 million euros in emergency loans.
"If there has been no implementation, we don't pay," she
warned.
On a conference call with Greek Prime Minister George
Papandreou on Wednesday, Merkel and French President Nicolas
Sarkozy voiced their support for keeping Greece in the euro
zone and continuing financial assistance provided it sticks
strictly to austerity measures to meet its fiscal targets.
EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn
said he now expected an EU/ECB/IMF "troika" of inspectors to
complete their review of Greece's fiscal targets by the end of
the month.
(Additional reporting by David Lawder in Washington; Writing
by Luke Baker and Paul Taylor; Editing by Janet McBride/Patrick
Graham/Ron Askew/Leslie Adler/Diane Craft)