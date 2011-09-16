* Geithner presses for leveraging of EFSF fund

* Finland sees no deal on Greek bailout/collateral row

* Greece tries to reassure it will meet targets

* Merkel says Germany to grow by close to 3 pct this year (Adds quotes from Merkel, European banks paragraphs 13-14)

By Annika Breidthardt

WROCLAW, Poland, Sept 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner urged euro zone ministers to leverage their 440 billion euro bailout fund and free more resources to tackle the debt crisis during a meeting on Friday, a senior euro zone official said.

Washington set up an emergency fund to support U.S. lenders during the global credit crisis but the official told Reuters Geithner made no reference to the 2008 TALF programme, which sources had said could be a model for the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

Analysts say the EFSF, set up in May 2010 and so far used to bail out Portugal and Ireland, must be increased in size to build market confidence that the debt crisis can be contained.

But Germany and others refuse to bolster the fund and euro zone national parliaments have yet to ratify new powers agreed for the fund two months ago that would allow it to make precautionary loans to countries under attack and buy sovereign bonds to prop up struggling states.

Market sentiment remained buoyed on Friday after getting a lift on Thursday when the European Central Bank joined forces with central banks in Britain, the United States, Japan and Switzerland to reintroduce three-month dollar liquidity operations in the fourth quarter. Currently dollars are leant on a week-long basis.

World shares rose half a percent to one-week highs while the euro clung to gains from the previous session on hopes that European policymakers would finally come up with a bold plan to combat the nearly two-year-old crisis.

That leaves scope for disappointment, not least because the central bank action denotes real concern about interbank lending drying up. Geithner's presence at the meeting in Wroclaw served to underscore the level of U.S. concern.

"It is difficult for the euro zone to come up with anything concrete at this stage but they need to keep up the momentum," said Gavin Friend, market strategist at National Australia Bank.

"Geithner gets how important all of this is ... Markets understand it will all take time to work through but they want to hear that the discussions are making good progress, that the Europeans are receptive to what Geithner has to say."

Geithner gave no details of how leveraging the EFSF could be done, the euro zone official said, perhaps wary of European sensitivities about Washington being too prescriptive.

"We can always discuss with our American colleagues. I'd like to hear how the United States will reduce its deficits and ... its debt," said Belgian Finance Minister Didier Reynders.

Leveraging the EFSF would be a new approach and could skirt objections to increasing the size of the fund outright, but there are concerns about the extra liabilities the leverage could create, especially for countries such as France.

In an unusual move, the European Banking Federation in Brussels issued a statement ahead of the finance ministers' meeting calling on the EU to make "clear commitments for stronger governance and budgetary discipline".

"Now is the time for clarity and decisive action," it said, adding that banks had already taken steps of their own to reform and prepare to withstand future crises. "We need a clear and united signal from finance ministers, central bankers and the ECB so that markets can regain confidence."

COLLATERAL CONUNDRUM

With most economists saying a Greek default is inevitable at some point and the much larger Italian economy not out of the firing line despite parliament's approval of a new austerity package this week, the pressure is on to act.

Europe and the United States face 10 years of pain if a global solution for the euro zone debt crisis is not found soon, said former British prime minister Gordon Brown, an architect of the response to the world financial crisis of 2007-2009.

"Unless there is global coordination ... I foresee 10 years of low growth in Europe and America, I foresee very high levels of unemployment and I foresee a failure of coordination that will lead in the end to greater protectionism," Brown said at the World Economic Forum in Dalian.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel again expressed her adamant opposition to the issuance of common euro zone bonds, which Germany fears will raise its borrowing costs even if it helps reduce the costs for riskier states.

Among the issues finance ministers will have to try to resolve on Friday is a row over the terms of a second bailout for Greece, with countries such as Finland demanding collateral in return for new loans -- a major obstacle to a deal.

"I think we are going to negotiate about it (collateral) but unfortunately I don't see that we can find a solution tonight," Finnish finance Minister Jutta Urpilainen told reporters. "We continue to negotiate, I'm optimistic that we can find a solution that everybody can accept."

Collateral is a must for Helsinki but officials say a solution is coming together whereby it is made so expensive to demand it that no country but Finland will take it.

Policymakers expect international lenders to be able to recommend by the end of the month releasing a vital next tranche of aid to Greece, warding off the threat of an imminent default.

While that may keep Greece afloat until it gets a second bailout package from the euro zone, its finance minister said the country would remain mired in recession through 2012, the fourth year in a row, a contraction that is only likely to fuel popular outrage at the austerity drive.

"The intention is to meet the fiscal targets for this year and next year without delay, without exception and deviations," Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos told reporters.

On a conference call with Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou on Wednesday, Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy gave their support for keeping Greece in the euro zone and continuing financial assistance provided it sticks strictly to austerity measures to meet its fiscal targets.

Commenting on a debt swap plan that is a key part of a planned second bailout for Athens, the euro zone official said it would not be a big problem if fewer than the targeted 90 percent of private investors took part in the scheme. (Additional reporting by John O'Donnell, Jan Strupczewski, Robin Emmott and Leigh Thomas in Wroclaw and David Lawder in Washington; Writing by Mike Peacock; editing by Janet McBride)