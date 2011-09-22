* Greek cabinet agrees pension cuts, layoffs, new taxes
By George Georgiopoulos and Lesley Wroughton
ATHENS/WASHINGTON, Sept 21 Greece adopted yet
more austerity measures on Wednesday to secure a bailout
installment crucial to avoid running out of money next month,
as the IMF warned that Europe's sovereign debt crisis risks
tearing a giant hole in banks' capital.
The Greek cabinet agreed to cut high pensions by 20
percent, put 30,000 civil servants in a "labor reserve" on a
road to redundancy, lower the income threshold for paying tax
and extend a real estate tax, a government spokesman said.
"The measures taken today allow us to comply with the
bailout plan through 2014," the spokesman, Ilias Mossialos,
said.
The new package is designed to ensure Greece gets an 8
billion euro rescue loan vital to pay state salaries and bills
in October. Senior European Union and International Monetary
Fund officials are to arrive in Athens early next week to
review progress, Mossialos said. [ID:nA8E7JO01A]
Greece is on the front line of the euro zone debt crisis
that has engulfed Ireland and Portugal and now threatens Italy,
Spain and some of Europe's biggest banks, risking plunging the
West back into recession.
BANK EXPOSURE
The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said the
crisis had increased European banks' exposure by 300 billion
euros, and they need to recapitalize to ensure they can weather
potential losses. [ID:nW1E7JU00U]
"Risks are elevated and time is running out to tackle
vulnerabilities that threaten the global financial system and
the ongoing economic recovery," the IMF said in its Global
Financial Stability Report.
Officials said European governments are now looking
seriously at ways to shore up banks' capital after initially
rejecting an IMF call last month for urgent action, and signs
of progress began emerging late on Wednesday.
Qatar is in talks with BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) on investing
in France's biggest listed bank, and the Gulf state has held
similar talks with other French banks, a source close to the
deal in Qatar told Reuters.
Several banking sources also said they had heard private
rumblings that France was discussing an injection of preference
shares, a departure from its earlier position that its banks
were well capitalised. [ID:nL5E7KL6XJ]
In Washington, South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin
Gordhan said an IMF official told a meeting of developing
nations that a solution to the euro crisis was "coming in the
next few days."
Fears of another credit crunch or recession due to Europe's
inability to overcome the debt crisis are expected to dominate
the IMF/World Bank and Group of 20 meetings of finance chiefs
that formally begin on Thursday in Washington.
A senior U.S. Treasury official, briefing reporters before
those talks, said European sovereign and banking stress posed
the most serious threat to the global economy. [ID:nW1E7JU015]
"The challenge they have before them is pretty clear. It is
to be able to unequivocally ensure that sovereigns with sound
fiscal plans have access to affordable financing. It is to
unequivocally assure that European banks have the requisite
liquidity and are sufficiently capitalized," the official
said.
Canada's finance minister, Jim Flaherty, added his voice,
calling on Europe to make absolutely clear its firm commitment
to Greece and monetary union and to provide resources -- as
much as 1 trillion euros -- to backstop banks and nations .
"Otherwise the markets will get ahead, we will have some
sort of a crisis," Flaherty told the Canadian Broadcasting
Corp. "It will become a banking crisis, it will affect banks
all around the world, we could be into another credit crisis
which will cause contraction in the real economy."
