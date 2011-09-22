* Study by ECB's Stark says euro project in danger
* Canada's Flaherty says Europe 'must pick a lane'
* Greek workers strike over austerity
* BNP denies talking to Qatar about taking a stake
By Sakari Suoninen and David Ljunggren
FRANKFURT/OTTAWA, Sept 22 The euro currency
project is in danger due to member states' runaway spending and
the resulting sovereign debt crisis, a European Central Bank
study warned on Thursday amid mounting global calls on Europe to
take more decisive action.
The study, perhaps the most strongly-worded warning about the
future of the euro by a central banker, was a parting shot from
ECB chief economist Juergen Stark, who resigned this month after
opposing the bank's policy of buying troubled countries' bonds.
"Greatly increased fiscal imbalances in the euro area as a
whole and the dire situation in individual member countries risk
undermining stability, growth and employment, as well as the
sustainability of EMU (Economic and Monetary Union) itself," the
research paper said.
The report, published by the ECB but not officially endorsed
by it, called for compulsory fines on states that run deficits
above 3 percent of GDP and "financial receivership where
adjustment programmes do not remain on track."
The European Union's new super-watchdog, the European
Systemic Risk Board, warned that the knock-on effects of the
debt crisis that began in Greece in 2009 had led to considerably
higher risks of financial instability in Europe.
"Risks to the stability of the EU financial system have
increased considerably," the ESRB said in a statement issued
late on Wednesday.
"The high inter-connectedness in the EU financial system has
led to a rapidly rising risk of significant contagion. This
threatens financial stability in the EU as a whole and adversely
impacts the real economy in Europe and beyond."
The board chaired by European Central Bank President
Jean-Claude Trichet, which includes central bankers, regulators
and economists from around the 27-nation EU, called for
"decisive and swift action" from policymakers, widely seen as
being slow in the fight to contain the crisis.
It said supervisors "should coordinate efforts to strengthen
bank capital, including having recourse to backstop facilities,
taking also into account the need for transparent and consistent
valuation of sovereign exposures".
That echoed comments by the International Monetary Fund,
which called in August for a recapitalisation of European banks
-- a move that was fiercely criticised by bank executives and EU
governments at the time.
Speaking on the eve of IMF and G20 meetings starting on
Thursday in Washington, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty
joined a chorus of non-European officials warning that a new
global credit crunch could bite unless Europe tackles Greece's
debt problems, the most acute in the 17-nation currency area.
"The number one thing we'll talk about tomorrow night at
dinner - as we did in Marseilles with the G7 - is that Europe
has to pick a lane here, they've got to deal with that issue
respecting Greece," he told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.
"Otherwise the markets will get ahead, we will have some
sort of a crisis, it will become a banking crisis, it will
affect banks all around the world, we could be into another
credit crisis which will cause contraction in the real economy.
So we've got to deal with that," he said.
Flaherty said European nations could "get ahead of the game"
if they were prepared to increase the euro zone's bailout funds
to 1 trillion euros from 440 billion euros.
BANKS IN FOCUS
The crisis has raised pressure on European banks, and
particularly French lenders, which are exposed to Greece and
other troubled euro zone sovereigns.
France's biggest bank, BNP Paribas denied a
Reuters report that it is in talks with the Gulf state of Qatar
on taking a stake in the bank.
The report highlights efforts by European governments and
companies to seek support from sovereign wealth funds and big
emerging economies to counter a worsening sovereign debt crisis
which the IMF says could plunge the West back into recession.
BNP chief executive Baudouin Prot, asked about the report
that the bank was seeking an investment from Qatar, told BFM
radio: "I formally deny this. We have no particular contact
because we don't need a capital increase."
Any contact with Qatar's sovereign wealth fund consisted of
"routine visits, nothing more", he said.
Concerns over French banks' exposure has wiped tens of
billions of euros off their market value in recent weeks and
restricted their access to wholesale funding, particularly from
U.S. funds.
A Qatar-based source close to the situation told Reuters
late on Wednesday: "They (Qatar) have been talking to banks
across France, given the tremendous need for capital."
Shares in BNP fell a further 4 percent and the other two big
French lenders, Societe Generale and Credit Agricole
, were down 7.5 and 5 percent respectively after the
report.
SHARPER SLOWDOWN
Data released on Thursday highlighted the prospect of a
sharp slowdown in the euro zone economy in the second half of
the year, raising pressure on the ECB to hold or cut interest
rates and use its resources to stimulate the economy.
The euro zone flash composite purchasing managers index fell
in September, marking the first contraction in private sector
business activity in two years, with the second successive
monthly fall in the manufacturing sector.
"With ongoing fiscal austerity and political leaders still
way behind the curve in terms of resolving the debt crisis, we
cannot dismiss the risk of a full-blown recession," said Martin
Van Vliet, senior economist at ING.
"Today's data will amplify pressure on the ECB to come to
the rescue and use the remaining scope for monetary stimulus."
(Additional reporting by Regan Doherty in Qatar, Lionel Laurent
and Julien Ponthus in Paris, Ross Finley in London, Lefteris
Papadimas in Athens, Martin Santa in Frankfurt; Writing by Paul
Taylor; editing by Janet McBride)