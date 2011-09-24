* Europe under pressure to move faster on debt crisis
* Signs emerge of new efforts to improve defenses
* ECB's Trichet warns of growing risks
* Greek finmin, ECB official raise Greek fault scenario
* Merkel: Greek default is not an option
(Adds Canada's Carney)
By Lesley Wroughton and Dina Kyriakidou
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 European policymakers are
quickening their preparations to cope with an escalation of the
region's debt crisis as talk of a possible Greek default gained
pace on Friday.
Finance chiefs from around the world have turned up the
heat on Europe to do more to prevent Greece's debt woes from
infecting other euro zone countries and the world economy.
Concern now appeared to be turning towards safeguarding the
banking system more than rescuing Greece, as international
lenders were increasingly losing patience with Athens
consistently missing fiscal and reform targets.
British finance minister George Osborne said the euro zone
needed to gain control of the situation by the time leaders of
the Group of 20 economies meet in France in November.
"They have six weeks to resolve this crisis," he said on
the sidelines of semiannual policy discussions in Washington.
World stock markets, which had plunged to a 14-month low on
fears about the scale of the crisis, steadied after European
Central Bank officials said they would use more firepower to
help the banking system withstand financial strains.
Pressure is growing on European governments for a
recapitalization of the region's banks to strengthen them in
the event of a Greek default. [ID:nL5E7KN2C9]
At the same time, European policy-makers seemed to be
warming to the idea of giving more muscle to their bailout
fund, which would be sorely tested if Athens defaulted.
Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos was quoted by
two newspapers as saying an orderly default with a 50 percent
haircut for bondholders was one way to resolve the heavily
indebted euro zone nation's cash crunch. [ID:nL5E7KN0AC]
Greece is in tense talks with the International Monetary
Fund and European authorities, known as the troika, to secure a
new 8 billion-euro installment of its rescue package to avoid
bankruptcy in October.
In return for aid, Athens pledged austerity measures, but
negotiators have expressed frustration at what they say is
Greece's slow reform pace. The nation's finance minister is due
to meet the head of the IMF on Sunday.
"The troika officials said they were going over again
measures they had agreed to months before. They said they had a
sense of deja vu," a source close to the talks said on
condition of anonymity.
October's loan payment, however, is still widely expected
to be made. The next installment is due in December.
ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet urged authorities to take
decisive action, saying risks to the financial system had
"increased considerably."
Lawrence Summers, a former U.S. treasury secretary, gave a
somber assessment of the dangers facing the world economy,
including a U.S. recovery that has neared a standstill.
"This is the 20th annual meeting (of the IMF and World
Bank) I've been privileged to attend. There has not been a
prior meeting at which matters have had more gravity and at
which I have been more concerned about the future of the global
economy," Summers told a discussion panel.
PUZZLE PIECES
As European policymakers looked to piece together a bolder
crisis-fighting strategy, investors took some relief as three
officials said the ECB could revive its one-year liquidity
lines to shore up banks.
"I think it might be advisable to think about reintroducing
this approach," ECB governing council member Ewald Nowotny
said. [ID:nLDE78M02Y]
The IMF, which has been pressing aggressively for a
recapitalization of Europe's banks, reckons the debt crisis has
increased their risk exposure by 300 billion euros.
In a sign Europe was coming to terms with the idea of a
recapitalization, France's top market regulator said 15 to 20
banks needed extra capital. [ID:nP6E7KC00D]
The growing talk of a Greek default met with stiff
opposition from German Chancellor Angela Merkel. She told a
meeting of her political party members that default was not an
option because it might trigger a domino effect with other
struggling economies. "The damage would be impossible to
predict," Merkel warned. [ID:nB4E7KG005]
Politicians in northern Europe, especially in Germany, have
opposed dedicating more money to fight a crisis that they see
as caused by the profligacy of other euro zone members. Now,
leaders will have to navigate the tricky politics.
"It's not a question of ability for the euro zone," Bank of
Canada Governor Mark Carney. "It is a question of political
will."
ECB governing council member Klaas Knot told a Dutch daily
a Greek default could no longer be ruled out, a warning echoed
by the IMF's top official in Europe, Antonio Borges.
"If the Greeks do what they have to do there will be no
default," Borges said. "But on the other hand if they hesitate,
procrastinate, find it impossible ... then it is very hard to
avoid."
G20 finance ministers and central bankers had pledged on
Thursday to "take all necessary actions to preserve the
stability of the banking system and financial markets as
required," a statement that failed to placate investors.
The G20 communique said the 17-nation euro zone would
implement actions to "maximize" the impact of the region's
bailout fund by mid-October.
G20 participants did not say how the 440 billion-euro
European Financial Stability Facility might be altered although
French Finance Minister Francois Baroin used the word
"leverage" in comments to reporters.
The United States has called on Europe to leverage up the
EFSF to give it more firepower.
(Additional reporting by IMF reporting team in Washington,
Sakari Suoninen in Frankfurt, Natsuko Waki and Ana Nicolai da
Costa in London, Lefteris Papadimas and Ingrid Melander in
Athens; Writing by William Schomberg, Glenn Somerville and Paul
Taylor; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Neil Stempleman)