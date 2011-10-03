* Greece to miss deficit target, economy to shrink
* Admission casts doubt on second bailout plan
* Bank shares slump on fears of bigger writedowns
* EU's Rehn says looking to leverage rescue fund
(Adds quotes from German, Belgian finance ministers)
By Harry Papachristou and Jan Strupczewski
ATHENS, Oct 3 Greece's admission that it will
miss its deficit target this year despite harsh new austerity
measures sent stock markets reeling on Monday and raised new
doubts over a planned second international bailout.
The gloomy news from Athens brought the spectre of a debt
default closer and will weigh on talks among euro zone finance
ministers in Luxembourg later on Monday about the next steps to
try to resolve the currency area's sovereign debt crisis.
European bank shares suffered the heaviest falls on
fears that private sector bondholders may be forced to absorb
bigger losses than agreed in a July rescue plan for Greece,
which was based on more optimistic growth forecasts.
The draft budget sent to parliament on Monday showed this
year's deficit would be 8.5 percent of gross domestic product,
well off the 7.6 percent agreed in Greece's EU/IMF bailout
programme.
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said in a statement
that the 2012 fiscal targets would be met in absolute terms and
Greece would have a primary surplus before debt service for the
first time in many years.
However, next year's deficit is projected to be 6.8 percent
of GDP, rather than the 6.5 percent EU/IMF goal, because the
economy is set to shrink by a further 2.5 percent after a record
5.5 percent contraction in 2011.
A deeper-than-forecast recession means public debt will be
equivalent to 161.8 percent of GDP this year, rising to 172.7
percent next year, by far the highest ratio in Europe.
Deputy Finance Minister Pantelis Oikonomou said the European
Union and International Monetary Fund inspectors had
"essentially concluded" negotiations to give Greece a crucial 8
billion euro instalment of aid this month to avert bankruptcy.
However, a source familiar with the review by the "troika"
of international lenders said the talks were not over, and the
inspectors were still examining both the budget numbers and
other reforms required for the loan disbursement.
"Speculating about it in advance makes no sense," German
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said of the aid tranche. But
Belgium's finance minister, Didier Reynders, was more
optimistic, saying he hoped the money would be paid in days.
"I hope that today, or in the next few days, we will take
the decision to disburse the next tranche (of money) to Greece.
Greeks are making important efforts and the euro zone should
also do its job and vote to approve the texts," he said.
The 17 euro zone ministers will not take any decision on
Monday on releasing the funds, needed to pay October salaries
and pensions, since the troika has yet to report back. They are
set to decide at a special meeting on Oct. 13.
The likelihood that Greece's funding needs next year will be
greater than forecast when a second 109 billion euro rescue
package was agreed in principle in July reopened a fraught
battle over who should pay -- taxpayers or financiers.
STEEPER HAIRCUT?
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) chairman Josef Ackermann, head of
the International Institute of Finance (IIF), which negotiated a
"voluntary" bond-swap by investors as part of the bailout plan,
warned at the weekend against changing the terms now.
"If we reopen the voluntary accord of July 21, we will not
only lose precious time but quite possibly also private investor
support," Ackermann told the Sunday edition of Greek newspaper
Kathimerini.
"The impact of such a move will be incalculable. This is why
I am warning in the most forceful way against any material
revision," he said.
Private bondholders agreed to a 21 percent write-down on
their Greek debt holdings but EU and German officials have
suggested the "haircut" may have to be increased in light of a
new funding shortfall and changed market conditions.
"Ultimately, Greece would need to see its debt written down
by more and with that you need probably some kind of shoring up
of the banking sector," said Alec Letchfield, chief investment
officer at HSBC Asset Management.
Political resistance to pouring more public money into euro
zone bailouts is growing across northern Europe.
"Greece is bankrupt," said Michael Fuchs, a deputy
parliamentary floor leader in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
Christian Democrats, reflecting a growing mood in Berlin.
"Probably there is no other way for us other than to accept
at least a 50 percent forgiveness of its debts," Fuchs told the
Rheinische Post newspaper.
FLIGHT TO SAFETY
Uncertainty over the extent of damage to the already fragile
European banking sector from a possible Greek default has been
driving investors to take refuge in safer assets.
Yields on Spanish and Italian government bonds rose and the
cost of insuring their debt against default spiked on the news
from Greece, while money poured into safe-haven German Bunds.
The euro fell to an eight-month low in Asia.
"The markets continue to conclude that a default for Greece
is an inevitability and a question of when rather than if," said
Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
The euro zone ministers were expected to discuss ways to
leverage their EFSF bailout fund, without reaching a conclusion
on Monday, and to put more pressure on Greece to implement
agreed structural reforms and privatisations to try to get its
economy growing again.
Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said
Europe faced a triple challenge of "stalling growth, stressed
sovereigns and still vulnerable banks".
Ministers would review options to enhance the financial
firepower of the rescue fund, some of which involved leveraging
with money from the European Central Bank, he said.
The debt and GDP projections illustrate how Greece has
fallen into a vicious spiral of recession, falling revenues,
soaring unemployment and declining consumer purchasing power.
Officials expect the next aid tranche will be paid, because
the euro zone will not be ready to cope with the fallout of a
Greek default until its bailout fund, the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF), gets its new powers of market
intervention ratified in the next two weeks.
Even then, however, while the 440 billion euro fund will be
able to buy government bonds from the market, recapitalise banks
and extend precautionary credit to sovereigns, it may not have
enough cash to cope with all the financing needs.
The leveraging idea, suggested by the United States, has
opponents in north European creditor countries, who fear it
could lead to bigger liabilities beyond the 780 billion euros in
current EFSF guarantees, or credit rating downgrades for either
the AAA-rated rescue fund or its triple-A guarantors.
Among the ideas under consideration is allowing the EFSF to
refinance itself at the ECB's liquidity operations for banks.
The EFSF could also guarantee to cover a percentage of potential
losses investors could incur in case of a hypothetical sovereign
default.
Any solution, however, should not require another round of
ratification, officials said, because policymakers realised how
difficult and lengthy the process was given the growing
opposition to bailouts in many euro zone countries.
(Additional reporting by Ingrid Melander, Dina Kyriakidou and
Lefteris Papadimas in Athens, Dominic Lau and William James in
London, Annika Breidthardt, John O'Donnell and Robin Emmott in
Luxembourg; Writing by Paul Taylor, editing by Mike Peacock)