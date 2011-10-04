(Recasts with Schaeuble, Trichet)

By John O'Donnell and Ilona Wissenbach

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 4 European finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to prepare action to safeguard their banks as doubts grew about whether a planned second bailout package for debt-laden Greece would go ahead.

Collapsing confidence in French-Belgian municipal lender Dexia SA , which hours earlier became the first European bank to have to be bailed out due to the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, looked to have concentrated minds.

"Everyone said the big concern is that worrying developments on the financial markets will escalate into a banking crisis," German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told a news conference after EU ministers met in Luxembourg.

The growing prospect of a default by Greece in the coming months has stoked fears of a major banking crisis in Europe that would aggravate the global economic slowdown.

Dexia will effectively be broken up, with the sale of healthier operations while toxic assets, including Greek and other peripheral euro zone government bonds, will be placed in a state-supported "bad bank".

European bank shares tumbled for the second day, leading a broader stock market retreat, after euro zone finance ministers called for a review of a July 21 debt swap agreement with private holders of Greek bonds.

"The danger of escalation lies in the banking sector, as current events show," Schaeuble said, alluding also to tension in the inter-bank lending market with echoes of the freeze after the collapse of investment bank Lehman Brothers in 2008.

More and more European banks are being shut out of the market and relying on the European Central Bank for liquidity.

ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet warned in his final testimony to the European Parliament before retiring at the end of the month that the financial crisis is far from over and euro zone governments need to address it.

"I would say it is their responsibility to face up to the worst crisis since World War Two," the usually understated Frenchman said. "We are the epicentre of this global crisis."

Asked whether the ECB should act as Europe's lender of last resort, as the U.S. Fed and the Bank of England do in their countries, he pointed to its action in providing unlimited liquidity but said he did not favour bailout funds being refinanced by the central bank.

MOMENT OF TRUTH

Schaeuble said the 27 EU ministers agreed to report by their next monthly meeting on the situation of banks in their countries and planned measures to protect them.

The decision came after euro zone ministers postponed a vital aid payment to Greece until mid-November, setting up a moment of truth in the long-running debt crisis.

Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said the country had enough cash to cope until then and insisted that ministers are not preparing for a Greek default, despite the ominous delay.

"There is no discussion of default," Venizelos said.

Shares in Dexia, which had to be rescued a first time in 2008 because it had loaded up on toxic sub-prime debt, plunged by more than 22 percent on Tuesday after losing 10 percent on Monday.

The euro hit a nine-month low against the dollar and a 10-year low against the yen. Investors sought refuge in German government bonds, but the cost of insuring even those safe-haven Bunds against default hit another record.

Analysts said the delay in disbursing an 8 billion euro Greek loan instalment and the reopening of the private sector deal increased the likelihood of a default once the currency area has its new financial firefighting tools in place.

"If they are having problems getting the sixth tranche of funding, what's going to happen to the seventh tranche of funding in three months' time? The situation is going to be even worse then. So Greece is on the brink," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

Jean-Claude Juncker, chairman of the 17-nation Eurogroup, said ministers were considering "technical revisions" to private sector involvement in a planned 109 billion euro second rescue package which may now prove insufficient after Athens admitted it would miss key deficit targets.

Under the July deal, private creditors agreed to a 21 percent write-down on their Greek holdings via a plan to lighten and stretch the debt burden, with euro zone governments funding credit enhancements to attract voluntary participation.

Now that Greece's economic growth and deficit situation has worsened, that deal needed to be reviewed, Juncker said.

A senior euro zone source said banks might have to take a bigger write-down, and a bond buy-back scheme could be expanded, to achieve the same 50 billion euro private sector contribution as was agreed in July.

Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter said the review was necessary because most bondholders had chosen the option most expensive for governments, skewing the cost of the operation.

In Athens, striking public sector workers blockaded the entrance to several ministries on the second anniversary of the ruling Socialist party's election victory, disrupting talks with EU and IMF inspectors on the next aid tranche.

All roads now point to a mid-November crunch.

Euro zone parliaments are expected to complete approval of new powers for the EFSF rescue fund by mid-October, giving it scope to intervene on bond markets and help recapitalise banks.

Greece's admission on Sunday that it will miss its deficit target this year despite ever deeper cost-cutting measures provoked a sharp sell-off in stock markets and raised new doubts over the proposed second bailout.

Economists and market analysts have long said the July deal was insufficient to make Greece solvent and forecast that Athens would have to default within months.

Greece's draft budget sent to parliament on Monday showed this year's deficit would be 8.5 percent of gross domestic product, well above the 7.6 percent agreed in Greece's EU/IMF bailout programme, the benchmark for future EU aid.

Compounding the debt problem, the economy is set to shrink by a further 2.5 percent next year after a record 5.5 percent contraction this year.

The deeper-than-forecast recession means public debt will be equivalent to 161.8 percent of GDP this year, rising to 172.7 percent next year, by far the highest ratio in Europe.

EU and German officials have suggested the creditors' "haircut" may have to be increased to as much as 50 percent.