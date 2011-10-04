(Recasts with Schaeuble, Trichet)
By John O'Donnell and Ilona Wissenbach
LUXEMBOURG, Oct 4 European finance ministers
agreed on Tuesday to prepare action to safeguard their banks as
doubts grew about whether a planned second bailout package for
debt-laden Greece would go ahead.
Collapsing confidence in French-Belgian municipal lender
Dexia SA , which hours earlier became the first
European bank to have to be bailed out due to the euro zone's
sovereign debt crisis, looked to have concentrated minds.
"Everyone said the big concern is that worrying developments
on the financial markets will escalate into a banking crisis,"
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told a news
conference after EU ministers met in Luxembourg.
The growing prospect of a default by Greece in the coming
months has stoked fears of a major banking crisis in Europe that
would aggravate the global economic slowdown.
Dexia will effectively be broken up, with the sale of
healthier operations while toxic assets, including Greek and
other peripheral euro zone government bonds, will be placed in a
state-supported "bad bank".
European bank shares tumbled for the second day,
leading a broader stock market retreat, after euro zone finance
ministers called for a review of a July 21 debt swap agreement
with private holders of Greek bonds.
"The danger of escalation lies in the banking sector, as
current events show," Schaeuble said, alluding also to tension
in the inter-bank lending market with echoes of the freeze after
the collapse of investment bank Lehman Brothers in 2008.
More and more European banks are being shut out of the
market and relying on the European Central Bank for liquidity.
ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet warned in his final
testimony to the European Parliament before retiring at the end
of the month that the financial crisis is far from over and euro
zone governments need to address it.
"I would say it is their responsibility to face up to the
worst crisis since World War Two," the usually understated
Frenchman said. "We are the epicentre of this global crisis."
Asked whether the ECB should act as Europe's lender of last
resort, as the U.S. Fed and the Bank of England do in their
countries, he pointed to its action in providing unlimited
liquidity but said he did not favour bailout funds being
refinanced by the central bank.
MOMENT OF TRUTH
Schaeuble said the 27 EU ministers agreed to report by their
next monthly meeting on the situation of banks in their
countries and planned measures to protect them.
The decision came after euro zone ministers postponed a
vital aid payment to Greece until mid-November, setting up a
moment of truth in the long-running debt crisis.
Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said the country
had enough cash to cope until then and insisted that ministers
are not preparing for a Greek default, despite the ominous
delay.
"There is no discussion of default," Venizelos said.
Shares in Dexia, which had to be rescued a first time in
2008 because it had loaded up on toxic sub-prime debt, plunged
by more than 22 percent on Tuesday after losing 10 percent on
Monday.
The euro hit a nine-month low against the dollar and
a 10-year low against the yen. Investors sought refuge in German
government bonds, but the cost of insuring even those safe-haven
Bunds against default hit another record.
Analysts said the delay in disbursing an 8 billion euro
Greek loan instalment and the reopening of the private sector
deal increased the likelihood of a default once the currency
area has its new financial firefighting tools in place.
"If they are having problems getting the sixth tranche of
funding, what's going to happen to the seventh tranche of
funding in three months' time? The situation is going to be even
worse then. So Greece is on the brink," said Nick Stamenkovic,
bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
Jean-Claude Juncker, chairman of the 17-nation Eurogroup,
said ministers were considering "technical revisions" to private
sector involvement in a planned 109 billion euro second rescue
package which may now prove insufficient after Athens admitted
it would miss key deficit targets.
Under the July deal, private creditors agreed to a 21
percent write-down on their Greek holdings via a plan to lighten
and stretch the debt burden, with euro zone governments funding
credit enhancements to attract voluntary participation.
Now that Greece's economic growth and deficit situation has
worsened, that deal needed to be reviewed, Juncker said.
A senior euro zone source said banks might have to take a
bigger write-down, and a bond buy-back scheme could be expanded,
to achieve the same 50 billion euro private sector contribution
as was agreed in July.
Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter said the review was
necessary because most bondholders had chosen the option most
expensive for governments, skewing the cost of the operation.
In Athens, striking public sector workers blockaded the
entrance to several ministries on the second anniversary of the
ruling Socialist party's election victory, disrupting talks with
EU and IMF inspectors on the next aid tranche.
All roads now point to a mid-November crunch.
Euro zone parliaments are expected to complete approval of
new powers for the EFSF rescue fund by mid-October, giving it
scope to intervene on bond markets and help recapitalise banks.
Greece's admission on Sunday that it will miss its deficit
target this year despite ever deeper cost-cutting measures
provoked a sharp sell-off in stock markets and raised new doubts
over the proposed second bailout.
Economists and market analysts have long said the July deal
was insufficient to make Greece solvent and forecast that Athens
would have to default within months.
Greece's draft budget sent to parliament on Monday showed
this year's deficit would be 8.5 percent of gross domestic
product, well above the 7.6 percent agreed in Greece's EU/IMF
bailout programme, the benchmark for future EU aid.
Compounding the debt problem, the economy is set to shrink
by a further 2.5 percent next year after a record 5.5 percent
contraction this year.
The deeper-than-forecast recession means public debt will be
equivalent to 161.8 percent of GDP this year, rising to 172.7
percent next year, by far the highest ratio in Europe.
EU and German officials have suggested the creditors'
"haircut" may have to be increased to as much as 50 percent.
