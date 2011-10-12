(Adds Schaeuble, Draghi, German bank group, EBA plans)
* Euro zone eyes 30-50 pct losses for Greek debtholders:
sources
* Italy confidence vote due Friday after reform setback
* Greek strikes threaten tax drive, deficit widens
* Euro gains despite discord on hopes for EU summit
By Jan Strupczewski and Harry Papachristou
BRUSSELS/ATHENS, Oct 12 Euro zone countries will
ask banks to accept losses of up to 50 percent on their holdings
of Greek debt, officials said on Wednesday, as part of a grand
plan to avert a disorderly default and stem a crisis that
threatens the world economy.
Ahead of a make-or-break summit of European leaders on Oct.
23 at which a comprehensive new Franco-German crisis plan is
expected to be discussed, four euro zone officials told Reuters
that a "haircut" of between 30 and 50 percent for Greece's
private creditors was under consideration.
That is far more than the 21 percent loss they had asked
banks, pension funds and other financial institutions to accept
in July as part of a second rescue package for Athens. Since
then, the Greek economy has sunk deeper into recession, fanning
fears of an outright default and forcing euro zone leaders to
consider more radical action to stem their crisis.
To restore confidence in the banking system, they are also
working on plans to shore up the balance sheets of banks through
recapitalisations.
An EU source told Reuters that the European Banking
Authority, which is conducting an assessment of bank capital
needs, was likely to mark down their holdings of sovereign debt
to market value and apply a 9 percent core Tier 1 capital ratio
when deciding whether they need more funds.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on
Wednesday that the bloc should take a fully coordinated approach
to recapitalisations and only use its rescue fund, the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), as a last resort -- a key
demand by Europe's biggest economy Germany.
He also called for a permanent rescue fund to replace the
EFSF from the middle of next year instead of in 2013, an idea
that German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble also backed.
The German banking association hit back at elements of
Barroso's proposals, saying his idea to ban banks from paying
out dividends pending recapitalisation would hamper efforts to
raise capital.
Greece's debt mountain is forecast to climb to 357 billion
euros this year, or 162 percent of its annual economic output.
So far, euro zone governments have failed so far to come up with
a convincing plan for how to cope with it.
"We are negotiating in every way to lighten this debt,"
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou told a cabinet meeting on
Wednesday.
A euro zone official told Reuters the final level for
private sector participation had not been set and it was unclear
as yet how banks would react to the new demands.
"A voluntary participation is the target, for now at least,
and many feel strongly that we must avoid any risk of a full
default," the official said, requesting anonymity.
POLITICAL TURMOIL
Two years into a crisis that leaders have warned could
plunge western economies back into recession, the 17-nation
currency zone is struggling to deliver the "big bang" crisis
solution that foreign governments, economists and investors say
is needed to stop the rot.
Complicating their task is political turmoil in some member
states. Italy is braced for a confidence vote in Silvio
Berlusconi's government and Slovak leaders scrambled on
Wednesday to secure approval for a stronger EFSF.
The European Union's top economic official said in Dublin
that the currency bloc was in a "very dangerous situation" and
pressed governments to take strong action at their summit, which
was pushed back a week to give leaders time to come up with a
new strategy for Greece and their ailing banks.
Inspectors from Europe and the International Monetary Fund
gave a green light on Tuesday for Greece to receive an aid
payment needed to avert default.
New data on Wednesday showed the country's budget deficit
widening. And Greek tax inspectors vowed to strike next week in
protest at wage and pension cuts. Much of the country is
expected to be shut down by a general strike on Oct. 19.
Despite the turmoil, markets have welcomed a promise by
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas
Sarkozy to come up with a "comprehensive plan" for resolving the
crisis by the end of this month. The euro pushed up to
its top level against the dollar nearly a month on Wednesday.
In a sign that France might be moving closer towards
accepting Germany's position on bank recapitalisation, budget
minister Valerie Pecresse said France would use public money for
this if needed and would not fall back on the EFSF.
Even so, investors worry that political leaders will
disappoint markets again at the European summit later this month
and a G20 summit Sarkozy will host in Cannes on Nov. 3-4.
"If they deliver what they normally deliver, which is well
below expectations, then risk assets will sell off and the euro
will come under pressure once again," Graham Neilson, chief
investment strategist at credit hedge fund firm Cairn Capital,
told Reuters.
DEEP CONCERN
Italy's President Giorgio Napolitano, in an unusually blunt
statement, expressed deep concern on Wednesday about the ability
of Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's government to deliver on
promised economic reforms.
The Italian leader, who came under renewed pressure to step
down last week after suggesting his party rename itself with a
vulgar slang term for female genitalia, suffered another
embarrassment late on Tuesday when he failed to pass a key
budget provision.
Berlusconi planned to address parliament on Thursday, with a
confidence vote likely the following day.
"We must act quickly, we have already wasted too much time,"
Italian central bank governor and incoming ECB President Mario
Draghi said in a speech in Rome, referring to Italy's chaotic
reform drive.
One positive on Wednesday was a deal between Slovakia's
fallen government and the opposition, that is expected to lead
to parliamentary approval later this week of new powers for the
EFSF to buy bonds and recapitalise banks.
A country of just 5.4 million people, Slovakia is the only
euro zone member that has not approved the enhanced
fund.
The euro crisis has stoked new fears about global growth
only three years after the bankruptcy of U.S. investment bank
Lehman Brothers unleashed a financial meltdown that plunged the
world into recession.
Alcoa , the largest U.S. aluminium producer, said
recession fears were knocking prices for the metal lower.
"It almost looks like the world is worrying itself into
another recession and that should not be allowed to happen," the
company's CEO Klaus Kleinfeld said.
($1 = 0.733 Euros)
(Writing by Noah Barkin in Berlin; Additional reporting by
Philip Pullella in Rome, Stephen Brown in Berlin, Jan Lopatka
and Martin Santa in Bratislava, John O'Donnell in Brussels,
Laurence Fletcher in London, Carmel Crimmins in Dublin; Editing
by Ruth Pitchford, Ron Askew)