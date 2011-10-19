* Sarkozy says euro zone talks stuck on bailout fund, ECB
* French president travels to see Merkel in Frankfurt
* Moody's cuts Spain's sovereign rating by two notches
* Greece's biggest strike in years turns violent
PARIS/FRANKFURT, Oct 19 Plans to tackle the euro
zone debt crisis have stalled with Paris and Berlin at odds over
how to increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund,
French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Wednesday.
Sarkozy told French parliamentarians the dispute was holding
up negotiations. He then flew to Frankfurt to talk with German
Chancellor Angela Merkel in an attempt to break the deadlock
ahead of a make-or-break European leaders' summit on Sunday.
A French presidency source said the French and German
leaders were meeting other euro zone policy chiefs and
International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde on the
sidelines of an event mark the end of Jean-Claude Trichet's
presidency of the European Central Bank.
France has argued the most effective way of leveraging the
European Financial Stability Facility is to turn it into a bank
which could then access funding from the ECB, but both the
central bank and the German government have opposed this.
"In Germany, the coalition is divided on this issue. It is
not just Angela Merkel who we need to convince," Sarkozy told
the parliamentarians at a lunch meeting, according to Charles de
Courson, one of the legislators present.
His comments fuelled doubts about whether euro zone leaders
will be able to agree a clear and convincing plan when they meet
on Sunday.
Failure to do so would further undermine financial markets'
already shattered confidence in the currency bloc and its
ability to get on top of a two-year-long debt crisis, which
threatens the long-term viability of the single currency.
One senior EU official, who is involved in coming up with
solutions to the crisis, said the only "circuit-breaker" now was
for the ECB to make an explicit commitment to go on buying
distressed euro zone debt for "as long as it takes", something
Trichet has said should not happen.
That position appeared to be seconded by Barroso, who said
in Frankfurt: "The decisive intervention of the ECB in secondary
bond markets was and still is a critical element in securing
financial stability in the euro area."
Uncertainty over the euro zone's future intensified as
Moody's issued a double-notch downgrade of Spain's credit rating
a day after the agency warned France its triple-A rating could
come under pressure. In Greece, workers began their biggest
strike in years in protest at austerity measures.
Merkel warned late on Tuesday that leaders would not solve
the debt crisis at a single meeting and reiterated that past
errors would not be solved in "one stroke".
"If the euro fails, Europe fails but we will not allow that,"
she said in Frankfurt.
The hope remains that Sunday's summit will agree new steps
to reduce Greece's debt, strengthen the capital of banks with
exposure to troubled euro zone sovereigns and leverage the euro
zone's rescue fund to prevent contagion to bigger economies.
"You know the French position and we are sticking to it. We
think that clearly the best solution is that the fund has a
banking licence with the central bank, but everyone knows about
the reticence of the central bank," French Finance Minister
Francois Baroin told reporters in Frankfurt.
"Everyone also knows about the Germans' reticence. But for
us that remains ... the most effective solution."
A senior German government source said Berlin remained
resolutely opposed to the ECB backstopping the rescue fund.
BANK OR INSURER?
Euro zone officials have told Reuters that an alternative
model, whereby the EFSF could underwrite a portion of newly
issued euro zone debt, is also on the table.
By guaranteeing the first 20-30 percent of any losses, the
EFSF could stretch three to five times further. With about 300
billion euros of its 440-billion-euro capacity still available,
the fund could be expanded to more than 1 trillion euros, and
give markets pause for thought.
However, analysts are unconvinced that a leverage plan
involving a guarantee on first losses would succeed, warning
that it could create a two-tier structure in some bond markets
and would be meaningless without an explicit commitment from the
ECB to go on buying at-risk debt.
"On paper this solution has some merits because it is
expedient ... but is in fact fraught with complications that are
very likely to make it fail," Shahin Vallee, an analyst with
Bruegel, a leading think-tank, said in a research paper.
As well as trying to strengthen the rescue fund, euro zone
leaders are racing to convince banks to accept "voluntary"
writedowns of up to 50 percent on their Greek sovereign
holdings. They are also trying to agree on a blueprint for
recapitalising financial institutions at risk from the deepening
crisis.
Greece remains mired in recession and its overall debt is
forecast to climb to 357 billion euros ($489 billion) this year,
or 162 percent of annual economic output -- which few economists
believe can be paid back.
A Reuters polls of economists predicted European leaders
will probably ask private investors to shoulder losses of around
50 percent on holdings of Greek government debt, the top end of
a range suggested by officials last week.
SPANISH WARNING
Moody's cut Spain's bond rating to A1, from Aa2, the third
of the major agencies to act in recent weeks and taking it a
notch below the ratings of Standard & Poor's and Fitch.
The agency's reasoning may focus minds ahead of Sunday's
summit, highlighting the lack of resolution to the bloc's crisis
rather than particular Spanish policy shortcomings.
"Since placing the ratings under review in late July 2011,
no credible resolution of the current sovereign debt crisis has
emerged and it will in any event take time for confidence in the
area's political cohesion and growth prospects to be fully
restored," Moody's said.
While Europe's leaders rush to stop a larger writedown of
Greek debt infecting others in the euro zone, for ordinary
Greeks, the cuts demanded of their country in return for help
means several more years of pain.
Black-clad demonstrators hurled stones and fire bombs at
police in front of the Greek parliament on Wednesday as tens of
thousands rallied for a nationwide general strike to coincide
with a vote on painful new austerity measures.
The mood was furious among demonstrators, fed up after
repeated doses of austerity and increasingly hostile to both
their own political leaders and international lenders demanding
ever tougher measures to cut Greece's towering public debt.
"Who are they trying to fool? They won't save us. With these
measures the poor become poorer and the rich richer. Well I say:
'No, thank you. I don't want your rescue'," said 50-year public
sector worker Akis Papadopoulos.
