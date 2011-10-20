* IMF/EU at odds over Greek debt projections - officials
* Officials say talk of forced banks writedowns gain ground
* Paris, Berlin disagree over how to strengthen rescue fund
By Luke Baker and Julien Toyer
BRUSSELS, Oct 20 A split between the
International Monetary Fund and the European Union over Greece's
debt mountain threatens to delay a vital next aid payment to
Athens in another blow to European efforts to stem the debt
crisis.
An admission by French President Nicolas Sarkozy on
Wednesday that Berlin and Paris were divided over how to make
the euro zone bailout fund stronger had already dented hopes
that Sunday's EU summit would bring substantial progress.
Now, EU officials say the IMF rates Brussels' projections
for Greece's debt as too optimistic and wants to delay approval
of the next aid tranche, further complicating the picture.
The fund wants to wait until after this weekend's summit to
see if discussions produce a clearer picture although the
baseline advice remains that the tranche should be paid soon.
Without an eight billion euros loan payment from the EU and
IMF next month Greece faces default, possibly dragging the
larger economies of Spain and Italy into the mire and sending
shockwaves through the banking system.
Seeking a comprehensive plan, euro zone leaders are striving
to agree new steps to reduce Greece's debt, strengthen the
capital of banks with exposure to troubled euro zone sovereigns
and leverage the euro zone's rescue fund to stem contagion to
bigger economies.
But progress appears to be glacial.
Sarkozy flew to Frankfurt on Wednesday for emergency talks
with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the head of the IMF and
other key euro zone officials. French media reported he missed
the birth of his daughter in the process.
France has argued the most effective way of leveraging the
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) is to turn it into
a bank which could then access funding from the European Central
Bank, but both the ECB and Berlin oppose this.
Failure to reach a deal at Sunday's summit of European
leaders would further undermine market confidence in the
currency bloc and its ability to solve a two-year-long debt
crisis, which threatens the viability of the single currency.
Markets caught up with the downbeat tone from policymakers.
European shares fell having risen this week on hopes of
comprehensive action from euro zone leaders.
Since France's finance minister pledged a decisive outcome
to the Oct. 23 summit last Saturday, expectations have been
downplayed with Germany and others saying it will only be
another step along the road to solving the debt crisis.
"I don't believe that such solutions could be made on Sunday
that would ... fix everything. But I'm certain that there will
be decisions that point to the right direction," Finnish Prime
Minister Jyrki Katainen said in comments broadcast late on
Wednesday.
Canada's Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said the
"two-steps-forward one-step-back" approach was disconcerting.
Showing it is far from out of the woods, Spain sold 3.9
billion euros of bonds but paid high borrowing costs after a run
of credit-rating downgrades, .
Without more firepower, the EFSF will not have the means to
defend Spain and Italy from market attack.
Guidelines for the bailout fund obtained by Reuters
confirmed it will be able to buy bonds on the secondary market
once a request from a country is approved by ECB and euro zone
finance officials.
A draft statement for Sunday's summit showed euro zone
countries will make rules to limit budget deficits and public
debt part of national legislation by the end of next year.
But there was no indication in the statement of progress on
the main areas of dispute.
FORCED BANK LOSSES?
Adding to the uncertainty, EU officials said there was
growing acceptance among key euro zone member states that
further private sector involvement in reducing Greece's debt
burden may have to be forced, not voluntary, something that has
been ruled out up to now.
"Let's be serious, everybody knows that a 50 percent
haircut, as Germany is asking for, is not a voluntary moves,"
one EU official said.
In July, private sector investors agreed to contribute 50
billion euros to reducing Greece's debt via a debt buyback and
swap agreement, which equated to a 21 percent writedown. That is
now seen as insufficient to make Athens' debts sustainable.
Greece remains mired in recession and its overall debt is
forecast to climb to 357 billion euros ($492 billion) this year,
or 162 percent of annual economic output -- which few economists
believe can be paid back.
The Financial Times reported that plans to strengthen the
banking system, another key plank of the discussions, would fall
short of market expectations.
Latest official estimates put the banks capital shortfall at
less than 100 billion euros, the FT said, compared with a recent
IMF report putting the funding hole at 200 billion and analysts'
estimates of 275 billion or more.
Germany's banks are likely to face only a mid-single digit
billion euro capital shortfall when bolstering their capital
buffers, political and regulatory sources familiar with the
situation said. They are expected to be able to raise the cash
needed without additional backing from taxpayers.
With a senior German government source saying Berlin
remained resolutely opposed to the ECB backstopping the rescue
fund, euro zone officials have told Reuters that an alternative
model, whereby the EFSF could underwrite a portion of newly
issued euro zone debt, is also on the table.
By guaranteeing the first 20-30 percent of any losses, the
440 billion euros EFSF could be stretched three to five times
further.
Analysts are unconvinced that a leverage plan involving a
guarantee on first losses would be meaningless without an
explicit commitment from the ECB to go on buying at-risk debt,
something it has been reluctant to do.
While Europe's leaders rush to stop a larger writedown of
Greek debt infecting others in the euro zone, ordinary Greeks
are raging at the prospects of several more years of pain as the
price of help from international lenders.
Greek protesters marched on parliament, raising the prospect
of more violence in strikes against austerity measures
parliament is poised to approve to try to stave off bankruptcy.
Running battles between black-clad demonstrators and riot
police on Wednesday left streets in central Athens covered with
smouldering rubbish and lumps of masonry hacked off buildings.
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
