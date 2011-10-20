* EU agreed that 90-100 bln euros needed to recapitalise
banks
* Paris, Berlin disagree over how to strengthen rescue fund
* IMF/EU at odds over Greek debt projections - officials
* Officials say talk of forced bank writedowns gaining
ground
(Releads with bank recapitalisation figures)
By Julien Toyer and Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Oct 20 EU member states have agreed
that around 100 billion euros is needed to recapitalise the
European banking system, but splits remain before a high-profile
summit on Sunday over how to strengthen the euro zone's bailout
fund.
EU officials told Reuters all 27 member states were now
agreed that just short of 100 billion euros ($138 billion) was
required, while a banking source said the figure was more than
90 billion.
Banks will be required to come up with the capital from
shareholders first, and if that fails than national governments
will have to provide the support. Only as a last resort will the
European Financial Stability Facility, the region's bailout
fund, be used to recapitalise at-risk institutions.
"The figure has been discussed with member states. It is now
acceptable for everybody," an EU source involved with the
discussions said. Austria's Finance Minister Maria Fekter said
there was also discussion about forcing banks to recapitalise,
although she said she was not in favour of such a move.
An agreement on bank capital needs clears one hurdle for
European leaders ahead of Sunday's summit, but there remain
large areas of disagreement, particularly over how to scale up
the EFSF to make its lending more effective.
The International Monetary Fund and the EU also do not see
eye-to-eye over the sustainability of Greece's debts, with the
IMF concerned that EU projections may be too optimistic and that
deeper debt reduction is needed, EU sources told Reuters.
An analysis by the European Commission, European Central
Bank and the IMF on the debt sustainability will be presented to
euro zone finance ministers on Friday, the European Commission
said, playing down disagreement among the 'troika'.
Despite the difference of opinion, the inspectors are
expected to go ahead and approve an 8 billion euro payment of
aid to Greece next month, the sixth tranche from a 110 billion
euro package of EU/IMF loans agreed last May.
Without that loan payment Greece faces default, possibly
dragging the larger economies of Spain and Italy into the mire
and sending shockwaves through the European banking system.
In their effort to agree a comprehensive crisis resolution
plan on Oct. 23, euro zone leaders are striving to agree new
steps to reduce Greece's debt, strengthen the capital of banks
with exposure to troubled euro zone states and leverage the EFSF
to stem contagion to bigger economies.
But progress appears to be glacial, particularly when it
comes to modifications to the EFSF, a 440 billion euro fund set
up last year and so far used to bail out Portugal and Ireland.
Sarkozy flew to Frankfurt on Wednesday for emergency talks
with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the head of the IMF and
other key euro zone officials. French media reported he missed
the birth of his daughter in the process.
France has argued the most effective way of leveraging the
EFSF is to turn it into a bank which could then use funding from
the European Central Bank, but both the ECB and Berlin oppose
this and the proposal now appears to be dead.
Instead, there is an initiative to use the EFSF to guarantee
a portion of potential losses on new euro zone debt issuance, a
way of trying to restore market confidence that the debts of
Italy and Spain are to buy. By guaranteeing only a portion,
perhaps a third or a fifth, of each debt issue, the EFSF's funds
would stretch 3-5 times further.
Failure to reach a deal at Sunday's summit of European
leaders would further undermine market confidence in the
currency bloc and its ability to solve a two-year-long debt
crisis, which threatens the viability of the single currency.
Markets caught up with the downbeat tone from policymakers.
European shares fell having risen this week on hopes of
comprehensive action from euro zone leaders.
Since France's finance minister pledged a decisive outcome
to Sunday's summit last Saturday, expectations have been
downplayed with Germany and others saying it will only be
another step along the road to solving the debt crisis.
"I don't think they can meet expectations. The summit will
fall well, well short of the kind of big bang needed to reassure
the markets," said Simon Tilford, chief economist at the Centre
for European Reform in London.
Canada's Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said Europe's
"two-steps-forward, one-step-back" approach was disconcerting.
Showing its vulnerability, Spain paid high borrowing costs
to sell 3.9 billion euros of bonds after a run of credit-rating
downgrades.
Without more firepower, the EFSF will not have the means to
defend Spain and Italy from market attack.
Guidelines for the bailout fund obtained by Reuters
confirmed it will be able to buy bonds on the secondary market
once a request from a country is approved by ECB and euro zone
finance officials.
A draft statement for Sunday's summit showed euro zone
countries will make rules to limit budget deficits and public
debt part of national legislation by the end of next year.
But the statement gave no indication of progress on the main
areas of dispute.
FORCED BANK LOSSES?
Adding to the uncertainty over whether a convincing deal can
be struck on Sunday, EU officials said there was growing
acceptance among key euro zone member states that further
private sector involvement in Greece's debt reduction may have
to be forced, not voluntary -- an outcome ruled out up to now.
"Let's be serious, everybody knows that a 50 percent
haircut, as Germany is asking for, is not a voluntary move," one
EU official said.
In July, private sector investors agreed to contribute 50
billion euros to reducing Greece's debt via a debt buyback and
swap agreement, which equated to a 21 percent writedown. That is
now seen as insufficient to make Athens' debts sustainable.
Greece remains mired in recession and its overall debt is
forecast to climb to 357 billion euros ($492 billion) this year,
or 162 percent of annual economic output -- which few economists
believe can be paid back.
When it comes to the EFSF, analysts are unconvinced that a
leverage plan involving a guarantee on first losses would work
without an explicit commitment from the ECB to go on buying
at-risk debt, something it has been reluctant to do.
While Europe's leaders rush to stop a larger writedown of
Greek debt infecting others in the euro zone, ordinary Greeks
are raging at the prospect of years more pain as the price of
help from international lenders.
Greek protesters marched on parliament, raising the prospect
of more violence in strikes against austerity measures
parliament is poised to approve to try to stave off bankruptcy.
Running battles between black-clad demonstrators and riot
police on Wednesday left streets in central Athens covered with
smouldering rubbish and lumps of masonry hacked off buildings.
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Gernot Heller and Madeline Chambers in
Berlin, Andreas Rinke and Luke Baker in Brussels and Michael
Shields in Vienna; Writing by Mike Peacock; editing by Janet
McBride)