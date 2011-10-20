* France and Germany call for two summits to reach accord
* Paris, Berlin disagree over how to strengthen rescue fund
* EU agrees 90-100 bln euros needed to recapitalise banks
* IMF/EU at odds over Greek debt projections - officials
* Officials say talk of forced bank writedowns gaining
ground
By Annika Breidthardt and Gernot Heller
BRUSSELS/BERLIN, Oct 21 Deep divisions between
France and Germany mean they will make scant progress on
strengthening the euro zone bailout fund at a summit on Sunday,
in a sign that Europe's leaders are still some way from getting
a grip on the bloc's debt crisis.
France and Germany said in a joint statement on Thursday
that European leaders would discuss a global solution to the
crisis on Sunday but no decisions would be adopted before a
second meeting to be held by Wednesday at the latest.
The major sticking point is over how to scale up the
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), a 440 billion euro
($600 billion) fund so far used to bail out Portugal and
Ireland.
France and Germany disagree over the best way to bolster the
facility, with Paris fearing its triple-A credit rating could
come under threat if the wrong method is chosen.
Failure to agree on leveraging the EFSF will further damage
confidence in the euro zone's ability to tackle its debt crisis
after nearly two years of trying to get on top of a problem that
started in Greece and now threatens Italy, Spain and even
France.
Underlining the threat the euro zone crisis poses to the
broader global economy, U.S. President Barack Obama held a video
conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French
President Nicolas Sarkozy, reiterating that he hopes a solution
will be in place in time for a summit of G20 leaders in France
on Nov.3-4.
Merkel and Sarkozy "fully understand the urgency of the
issues in the euro zone and are working diligently to develop a
comprehensive solution that addresses the challenge and which
will be politically sustainable," the White House said.
In their effort to agree a comprehensive resolution plan,
euro zone leaders are striving to agree new steps to reduce
Greece's debt, strengthen the capital of banks exposed to weak
sovereign debt and leverage the EFSF to stem contagion to bigger
economies.
The communique, issued after Sarkozy and Merkel spoke by
telephone, said Paris and Berlin wanted negotiations to start
immediately with the private sector over its contribution to a
sustainable plan for Greece's mountainous debt.
The statement from the euro zone's dominant two leaders, who
will meet in Brussels for talks on Saturday, suggested little
progress had been made in that area either.
Despite the divisions on the EFSF, EU leaders have made
headway on another critical element in tackling the crisis --
the recapitalisation of European banks -- while a draft
statement for Sunday's summit showed euro zone countries will
make rules to limit budget deficits and public debt part of
national legislation by the end of next year.
EU officials said all 27 member states had agreed that just
short of 100 billion euros was required to bolster bank balance
sheets, a substantial step forward in attempts to protect the
system against the threat of a default in Greece or elsewhere.
"The figure has been discussed with member states. It is now
acceptable for everybody," an EU source involved in the
discussions said.
Banks will be required to come up with the capital from
shareholders first, and if that fails then national governments
will provide the support. Only as a last resort will the EFSF be
used to recapitalise institutions.
A deal on bank capital clears one hurdle ahead of Sunday,
but at least three others remain -- a deal on a revised second
bailout package for Greece, the extent of the private sector's
involvement in that, and the EFSF's structure.
The International Monetary Fund and the EU also do not see
eye-to-eye over the sustainability of Greek debts, with the IMF
concerned that EU projections may be too optimistic and that
deeper debt reduction is needed, EU sources told Reuters.
Despite the differences of opinion, EU and IMF inspectors
are expected to go ahead and approve an 8 billion euro aid
payment to Greece next month, the sixth tranche from a 110
billion euro package of EU/IMF loans agreed last May.
Without that payment Greece faces default, possibly dragging
the larger economies of Spain and Italy into the mire and
sending shockwaves through the European banking system.
A German government spokesman said the second meeting would
allow the budgetary committee of the German parliament to
consider plans for the euro zone rescue fund. The committee has
to consider such plans, according to German regulations.
"The president and the chancellor affirmed their complete
agreement to provide a global, ambitious response to the crisis
currently facing the euro zone," the Franco-German statement
said.
HOW TO SCALE UP
The biggest challenge is agreeing on the method of scaling
up the EFSF. France has argued the most effective way of
leveraging it is to turn it into a bank which could use funding
from the European Central Bank, but both the ECB and Berlin
oppose this and the proposal appears to be dead.
Instead, there is an initiative to use the EFSF to guarantee
a portion of potential losses on new euro zone debt, a way of
trying to restore market confidence and convince investors that
Italian and Spanish bonds are safe to buy.
By guaranteeing only a portion, perhaps a third or a fifth,
of each debt issue, the EFSF's funds would stretch 3-5 times
further, increasing it to around 1-1.5 trillion euros.
But analysts are concerned that such a plan could create a
two-tier bond market, with bonds that have guarantees trading at
a premium to the secondary market -- an outcome that would
likely fuel the turmoil markets are already in.
Markets caught up with the downbeat tone. European shares
fell and the euro weakened.
"I don't think they can meet expectations. The summit will
fall well, well short of the kind of big bang needed to reassure
the markets," said Simon Tilford, chief economist at the Centre
for European Reform in London.
Guidelines for changes to the bailout fund obtained by
Reuters confirmed it will be able to buy bonds on the secondary
market once a request from a country is approved by ECB and euro
zone finance officials.
FORCED BANK LOSSES?
Adding to uncertainty, EU officials said there was growing
acceptance among key euro zone member states that further
private sector involvement in Greek debt reduction may have to
be forced, not voluntary -- an outcome ruled out up to now.
"Let's be serious, everybody knows that a 50 percent
haircut, as Germany is asking for, is not a voluntary move," one
EU official said. Leaders will also have to agree on a new
bailout package for Greece, one that is expected to be at least
110 billion euros, not including the private sector's role.
In July, banks and insurers agreed to contribute 50 billion
euros to reducing Greece's debt via a debt buyback and swap
agreement, which equated to a 21 percent writedown. That is now
seen as insufficient to make Athens' debts sustainable.
Greece remains mired in recession and its overall debt is
forecast to climb to 357 billion euros this year, or 162 percent
of annual economic output -- a debt pile few economists believe
can be paid back.
While Europe's leaders rush to stop a larger writedown of
Greek debt infecting others in the euro zone, ordinary Greeks
are raging at the prospect of years more pain as the price of
help from international lenders.
Clashes between rival groups of protesters broke out in
front of the Greek parliament, interrupting a rally by tens of
thousands against a tough new package of austerity measures.
Nonetheless, Greek