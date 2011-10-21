* Paris, Berlin disagree over how to strengthen rescue fund
* Big financial firms lobby EU to insure bonds
* EU agrees 90-100 bln euros needed to recapitalise banks
* Eurogroup ministers agree 8 bln euro aid payment to Greece
* S&P says likely to downgrade France if euro zone recession
By Annika Breidthardt and Daniel Flynn
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 France's push to use more
European Central Bank money to fight the euro zone debt crisis
ran into strong resistance from Germany and other EU partners on
Friday, leaving Paris looking increasingly isolated before a
crucial summit.
The rift between Europe's two biggest powers has already
forced leaders to tack on an extra summit in the coming week and
is causing consternation in global financial markets.
Leaders will now meet twice -- on Sunday and Wednesday -- to
try to adopt a comprehensive strategy to fight the crisis that
began in Greece, spread to Ireland and Portugal and is now
threatening to engulf bigger economies in the 17-nation currency
area.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Nicolas
Sarkozy and Europe's top two officials, European Council
President Herman Van Rompuy and European Commission President
Jose Manuel Barroso, will also meet late on Saturday to try to
break the deadlock before Sunday's summit.
Berlin and Paris are at loggerheads over two core elements
of a plan to build a firewall around Greece and stabilise bond
markets -- how to scale up the euro zone rescue fund, the
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), and how to reduce
Greek debt, which stands at around 160 percent of output.
Sarkozy appeared isolated after an acrimonious meeting in
Frankfurt on Wednesday in seeking to turn the 440-billion-euro
($600 billion) EFSF rescue fund into a bank able to access ECB
liquidity to fight contagion. The senior European sources said
it appeared the French leader would have to back down.
Germany, the ECB and the European Commission all argued that
the move would violate an EU treaty prohibition on monetary
financing of governments.
"The path is closed for using the ECB to ease liquidity
problems," Merkel told conservative lawmakers in Berlin,
according to participants at the private meeting.
A German government spokesman said major decisions at the
two-part meeting would only come on Wednesday. Merkel needed
time to secure parliamentary support under new rules that
stipulate that the Bundestag's budget committee must approve all
key EFSF decisions.
The timetable forced the EU to postpone a summit with China
set for Tuesday, highlighting how the debt crisis is impinging
on Europe's place in the world.
The summits' outcome will determine whether investor
confidence in the euro area can be restored. It will also
influence whether an expected Greek debt write-down triggers a
chain reaction of financial turmoil across Europe.
As a first step, leaders of the 27-nation European Union are
set to endorse a plan on Sunday to strengthen banks' capital
base and may also launch a procedure for longer-term reform of
the euro area's economic governance, EU sources said.
European banks will be required to increase their core tier
one capital ratio to 9 percent by July 2012 to help them
withstand losses on sovereign debt, banking sources said.
EU officials said the total amount required was just short
of 100 billion euros. Those banks that cannot raise money on the
markets will have to turn to national governments.
FRENCH RATING IN SPOTLIGHT
An EU source said France, which has presidential and
parliamentary elections from April to June and is desperate to
keep its top-notch AAA credit rating, was pressing for banks to
be given at least nine months to meet the target.
France fears its credit rating could come under threat if
the wrong method is chosen to scale up the bailout fund to
prevent contagion spreading to Italy and Spain, the euro zone's
third and fourth largest economies.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Friday it was
likely to downgrade France and four other states if Europe slips
into recession. It was the second agency this week to cast doubt
on France's rating after Moody's on Tuesday.
There are also differences between Germany and France and
between the EU and the International Monetary Fund over how deep
a write-down banks and insurers will have to take on Greek bond
holdings to make that country's debt sustainable.
Paris and Berlin called on Thursday for negotiations to
start immediately with the private sector over its contribution
to a sustainable plan for Greece's mountainous debt.
Underlining the threat the euro zone crisis poses to the
global economy, U.S. President Barack Obama held a video
conference with Merkel and Sarkozy on Thursday, reiterating that
he hopes a solution will be in place in time for a summit of G20
leaders in Cannes, France on Nov. 3-4.
In an analysis of Greece's debt sustainability, the EU and
IMF said the debt burden could be brought down to 120 percent of
GDP by the end of 2020 if a 50 percent write-down was applied
the value of all private sector Greek bonds.
Getting the debts below 110 percent in the same timeframe
would require a 60 percent or greater 'haircut', it said.
Despite that less than rosy outlook, euro zone finance
ministers agreed on Friday to release 8 billion euros of support
to Greece, the latest tranche of 110 billion euros of loans
agreed by the EU/IMF last year.
Without that payment Greece faced default, possibly dragging
the larger economies of Spain and Italy into the mire and
sending shockwaves through the European banking system.
HOW TO SCALE UP
The biggest challenge is agreeing on the method of scaling
up the EFSF.
The most likely approach is to use the EFSF to guarantee a
portion of potential losses on new euro zone bonds, a way of
trying to restore market confidence. But ministers stressed
other options were still on the table, possibly 7 of them.
A group of 10 major financial companies, including banks,
insurers and global bond fund giant PIMCO, wrote to EFSF chief
Klaus Regling on Friday, saying partial insurance of sovereign
bonds could be a viable means to secure private funding for euro
zone states "if implemented in size".
"The ability of the EFSF to potentially write significant
amounts of such 'insurance' without any further increase to the
existing commitments should be an important element in any
comprehensive plan by the European government to address the
crisis," the letter, seen by Reuters, said.
By guaranteeing only a portion, perhaps a third or a fifth,
of each debt issue, the available EFSF funds could stretch 3-5
times further, increasing it to around 1 trillion euros.
However, analysts are concerned that such a plan could
create a two-tier bond market, with bonds that have guarantees
trading at a premium to the secondary market -- an outcome that
could exacerbate market turmoil.
Greece remains mired in recession and its overall debt is
forecast to climb to 357 billion euros this year, or 162 percent
of annual economic output. German government sources said Greek
debt should be reduced to about 120 percent of GDP.
(Additional reporting by Andreas Rinke and Madeline Chambers in
Berlin, John O'Donnell, Julien Toyer, Jan Strupczewski, Robin
Emmott and Luke Baker in Brussels; Writing by Paul Taylor;
Editing by Janet McBride, Mike Peacock and Peter Graff)