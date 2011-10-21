* EU/IMF debt report sees need for 60 pct Greek debt
writedown
* Troika debt analysis paints dark picture for Athens
* Paris, Berlin disagree over how to strengthen rescue fund
* EU agrees 90-100 bln euros needed to recapitalise banks
(Releads with EU/IMF analysis of Greek debt situation)
By Annika Breidthardt and Daniel Flynn
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 Private holders of Greek debt
may need to accept losses of up to 60 percent on their
investments if Greece's debt mountain is to be made more
sustainable in the long-term, a downbeat analysis by the EU and
IMF showed on Friday.
Euro zone finance ministers threw Greece a lifeline on
Friday by agreeing to approve an 8 billion euro loan tranche
that Athens needs next month to pay its bills.
But the European Commission, European Central Bank and
International Monetary Fund -- the so-called troika -- issued a
gloomy report on Greece's ability to pay its debts.
Among three scenarios it examined, the only one that would
reduce Greece's debt pile to 110 percent of GDP -- a level still
regarded as high -- was one in which private bond holders agreed
to a 60 percent haircut.
"To reduce debt below 110 percent of GDP by 2020 would
require a face value reduction of at least 60 percent and/or
more concessional official sector financing terms," the debt
sustainability report, obtained by Reuters, showed.
A footnote explained that the ECB disagreed with including
the scenarios in the report, concerned that private sector
lenders would refuse to agree to such a steep writedown
voluntarily, effectively leading to a fullscale Greek default.
The report also said Greece's debt pile could peak at 186
percent of GDP, from around 160 percent currently.
The euro zone finance ministers said the 8 billion euro
tranche, the sixth installment of 110 billion euros of EU/IMF
loans agreed last year, would be paid in the first half of
November, pending the IMF's sign-off. That should allow Greece
to avoid defaulting on its debt this year.
Meeting ahead of a summit of EU leaders on Sunday, finance
ministers also indicated that deep divisions between France and
Germany over how best to scale up the euro zone's bailout
facility to give it more firepower may have been overcome.
France believes the most efficient leverage method would be
to turn the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) into a
bank, allowing it to access ECB liquidity. Germany and others
opposed this, and France's finance minister said he was not
going to be unnecessarily confrontational over the issue.
"We will not make it a point for definitive confrontation,"
he told reporters as he left the meeting late on Friday. "What
matters is what will work. And what will work is something that
is dissuasive and an effective firewall."
Austria's finance minister, Maria Fekter, who arrived at the
meeting saying there were seven options on the table for
leveraging the EFSF, left the meeting saying there were now two,
indicating that some progress had been made.
If France does ultimately drop its insistence on the EFSF
being turned into a bank, then the most likely method for
scaling up the EFSF is expected to be some form of insurance
programme aimed at restoring confidence in euro zone debt.
A group of 10 major financial companies, including banks,
insurers and global bond fund giant PIMCO, wrote to EFSF chief
Klaus Regling on Friday saying partial insurance of sovereign
bonds could be a viable means to secure private funding for euro
zone states "if implemented in size".
"The ability of the EFSF to potentially write significant
amounts of such 'insurance' without any further increase to the
existing commitments should be an important element in any
comprehensive plan by the European government to address the
crisis," the letter, seen by Reuters, said.
By guaranteeing only a portion, perhaps a third or a fifth,
of each debt issue, the available EFSF funds could stretch 3-5
times further, increasing it to around 1 trillion euros.
However, analysts are concerned that such a plan could
create a two-tier bond market, with bonds that have guarantees
trading at a premium to the secondary market -- an outcome that
could exacerbate market turmoil. Some analysts believe chosing
such an option would be the worst outcome of the summit.
BLIZZARD OF MEETINGS
In a related set of discussions, EU finance ministers will
on Saturday meet to discuss the requirements for recapitalising
the European banking system, with the aim of making it more
resilient to the possibility of a default in Greece and any
wider contagion across the continent.
EU leaders will then meet on Sunday to see if they can agree
a comprehensive plan to resolve the two-year-old debt crisis,
with another summit scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 26, because no
breakthrough is expected on Sunday.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Nicolas
Sarkozy and Europe's top two officials, European Council
President Herman Van Rompuy and European Commission President
Jose Manuel Barroso, will also meet late on Saturday to try to
break the deadlock before Sunday's summit.
Sarkozy appeared isolated after an acrimonious meeting in
Frankfurt on Wednesday, when he pushed the idea of turning the
EFSF, a 440-billion-euro ($600 billion) fund, into a bank.
Germany, the ECB and the European Commission all argued that
the move would violate an EU treaty prohibition on monetary
financing of governments.
"The path is closed for using the ECB to ease liquidity
problems," Merkel told conservative lawmakers in Berlin,
according to participants at the private meeting.
The outcome of the Sunday and Wednesday summits will
determine whether investor confidence in the euro area can be
restored. It will also influence whether an expected Greek debt
write-down triggers a chain reaction of financial turmoil across
Europe, hitting French, German and other banks -- and
potentially pushing Italy and Spain deeper into the mire.
EU officials say the total amount required to shore up the
region's banking system is just short of 100 billion euros.
Those banks that cannot raise money on the markets will have to
turn to national governments, and finally to the EFSF.
European banks will be required to increase their core tier
one capital ratio to 9 percent to help them withstand losses on
sovereign debt, banking sources said.
FRENCH RATING IN SPOTLIGHT
An EU source said France, which has presidential and
parliamentary elections from April to June and is desperate to
keep its top-notch AAA credit rating, was pressing for banks to
be given at least nine months to meet the target.
France fears its credit rating could come under threat if
the wrong method is chosen to scale up the bailout fund to
prevent contagion spreading to Italy and Spain, the euro zone's
third and fourth largest economies.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Friday it was
likely to downgrade France and four other states if Europe slips
into recession. It was the second agency this week to cast doubt
on France's rating after Moody's on Tuesday.
Underlining the threat the euro zone crisis poses to the
global economy, U.S. President Barack Obama held a video
conference with Merkel and Sarkozy on Thursday, reiterating that
he hopes a solution will be in place in time for a summit of G20
leaders in Cannes, France on Nov. 3-4.
(Additional reporting by Andreas Rinke and Madeline Chambers in
Berlin, John O'Donnell, Julien Toyer, Jan Strupczewski, Robin
Emmott and Luke Baker in Brussels; Writing by Luke Baker;
Editing by Janet McBride, Mike Peacock and Peter Graff)