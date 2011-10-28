* Europe fund chief cautious on China deal
* Says Greek rescue is a one-off
* Italy pays euro-era record borrowing costs at auction
* Stock markets shrug off lack of detail, rally
By Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, Oct 28 The head of Europe's 440 billion
euro bailout fund played down hopes of a quick deal with China
to throw its support behind efforts to resolve the bloc's debt
crisis but said he expects Beijing to continue to buy bonds
issued by the fund.
Klaus Regling, chief executive of the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF), was in Beijing for talks with Chinese
officials a day after euro zone leaders struck a last-minute
accord on the two-year-old debt crisis.
European leaders are now under pressure to finalise the
details of their plan to slash Greece's debt burden and
strengthen their rescue fund.
After their summit in Brussels, governments announced an
agreement under which private banks and insurers would accept 50
percent losses on their Greek debt holdings in the latest bid to
cut Athens' debt load to sustainable levels.
Regling said the bailout deal with Greece was an exceptional
case that he did not believe would have to be repeated for other
nations.
Many in financial markets are concerned that the fund is not
big enough to cope if major economies Italy and Spain are drawn
deeper into the crisis. Italy's borrowing costs hit new euro-era
highs at a bond auction on Friday.
"We all know China has a particular need to invest
surpluses," Regling told a Beijing news conference on Friday,
referring to the country's $3.2 trillion of foreign exchange
reserves, the world's biggest.
France said investment by China would inspire confidence.
"The reality is that China is the third largest shareholder
in the International Monetary Fund, and if China via the IMF
wants to participate - not by saving Greece or the euro - but by
participating in investment, that is a gesture of confidence,"
French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said.
"What is happening in Europe and creating instability is
that public and private investors are pulling out," he told RMC
radio.
Economists polled by Reuters on Thursday were split down the
middle over whether the writedown was big enough, with 24 of 47
saying it wasn't and the remainder saying it was.
Reached after more than eight hours of hard-nosed
negotiations between bankers, heads of state and the IMF, the
deal also foresees a recapitalisation of hard-hit European banks
and a leveraging of the EFSF, to give it firepower of 1.0
trillion euros ($1.4 trillion).
Global stocks were expected to record their best week in
over two years on Friday, bolstered by the Brussels deal, while
the euro held just below a seven-week high. Shrugging off the
lack of detail in Thursday's anti-crisis measures in Europe,
shares extended the previous session's sharp rally.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European
shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,021.67 points in early trade.
Switzerland said it was looking at participating in the EU
bailout fund via a special investment vehicle, although the idea
could run into domestic opposition given the country's
eurosceptical nature.
Norway, however, whose $564 billion oil fund is Europe's
biggest investor in equities, said it had less than 100 million
euros in EFSF investments.
Key aspects of the eurozone deal deal, including the
mechanics of boosting the EFSF and providing Greek debt relief,
could take weeks or even months to pin down, raising the risk of
the plan unravelling as the last one did.
Three months ago, euro zone leaders unveiled another
agreement that was meant to draw a line under the debt woes that
threaten to tear apart the 12-year old currency bloc.
In a matter of weeks they realised it was inadequate given
the depth of Greece's economic problems and the vulnerability of
European banks.
The new deal aims to address these holes.
"ABSOLUTELY SUSTAINABLE"
Under it, the private sector agreed to voluntarily accept a
nominal 50 percent cut in its bond investments to reduce
Greece's debt burden by 100 billion euros, cutting its debts to
120 percent of gross domestic product by 2020, from 160 percent
now.
The euro zone will offer 30 billion euros in "credit
enhancements" or sweeteners to the private sector to get them on
board. The aim is to complete negotiations on the package by the
end of the year, so Greece has a full, second financial aid
programme in place before 2012.
The value of that package, EU sources said, would be 130
billion euros -- up from 109 billion euros in the July deal.
"The debt is absolutely sustainable now," Greek Prime
Minister George Papandreou said.
In a bid to convince markets that they can prevent larger
countries like Italy and Spain from being swept up by the
crisis, euro zone leaders also agreed to scale up the EFSF, the
440 billion euro bailout fund they created in May 2010 and have
already used to provide aid to Ireland, Portugal and Greece.
Around 250 billion euros remaining in the fund will be
leveraged 4-5 times, producing a headline figure of around 1.0
trillion euros.
The EFSF will be leveraged in two ways, either by offering
insurance, or first-loss guarantees, to purchasers of euro zone
debt in the primary market, or via a special purpose investment
vehicle that will be set up in the coming weeks and which is
aimed at attracting investment from China and Brazil.
The methods could be combined, giving the EFSF greater
flexibility, the euro zone leaders said.
But EU finance ministers are not expected to agree on the
nitty-gritty elements of how the scaled up EFSF will work until
some time in November, with the exact date not fixed.
Another question mark is Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi's commitment to implementing reforms seen as crucial
for restoring confidence in the bloc's third largest economy.
Dogged by scandals, Berlusconi has promised to raise the
retirement age to 67 by 2026 and attempt other reforms, but the
EU is reserving judgement after repeated backsliding from Rome
in recent months.
SARKOZY TALKS TO HU
French President Nicolas Sarkozy said he had spoken to
Chinese President Hu Jintao by telephone on Thursday and that Hu
was relieved Europe had announced a deal to tackle a debt crisis
that otherwise could have taken down the entire world economy
and not just the economy of the euro zone.
He also defended the idea of Chinese investment in Europe's
anti-contagion fund, donning the hat of euro salesman.
"China has a major role to play. China must deploy more
resources to stimulate the world economy: If they decide to
invest in the euro rather than the dollar, why reject that? "
"Why not accept that the Chinese place their trust in the
euro zone?"
"China hopes all these measures will help stabilise the
European financial market and conquer the current difficulties
and promote the economic recovery and development," Hu said,
according to China's state television.
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
(Writing by Giles Elgood; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)