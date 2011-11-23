* Merkel says ECB mandate "absolutely cannot" be changed
* France says ECB should be lender of last resort for euro
* "Disastrous" German bond auction hits euro
* German leaders calls Brussels euro bond study
"inappropriate"
By Stephen Brown and Noah Barkin
BERLIN, Nov 23 Germany and France clashed
on Wednesday over whether the ECB should take bolder steps to
stem the euro zone debt crisis, with Chancellor Angela Merkel
issuing one of her starkest warnings yet against fiddling with
the central bank's strict inflation-fighting mandate.
In a forceful speech to the Bundestag lower house of
parliament, Merkel also hit back at proposals from the European
Commission on joint euro zone bond issuance, calling them
"extraordinarily inappropriate".
One of Germany's worst bond sales since the launch of the
euro on Wednesday hinted that the two-year old crisis was
beginning to threaten the bloc's paymaster, with the Bundesbank
having to buy almost half of the 10-year bonds on offer.
But the public jousting underscores just how divided
European leaders are on how to resolve turmoil which has
accelerated to engulf big countries like Italy and Spain, and
pushed out leaders in Rome and Athens.
"The European currency union is based, and this was a
precondition for the creation of the union, on a central bank
that has sole responsibility for monetary policy. This is its
mandate. It is pursuing this. And we all need to be very careful
about criticising the European Central Bank," Merkel said.
"I am firmly convinced that the mandate of the European
Central Bank cannot, absolutely cannot, be changed."
Shortly before she began speaking, French Finance Minister
Francois Baroin offered a polar opposite view on the ECB's role,
telling a conference in Paris that it was the central bank's
responsibility to sustain activity in the currency bloc.
"The best response to avoid contagion in countries like
Spain and Italy is, from the French viewpoint, an intervention
(or) the possibility of intervention or announcement of
intervention by a lender of last resort, which would be the
European Central Bank," Baroin said.
Baroin pointed to market intervention by the U.S. Federal
Reserve, Swiss National Bank and Bank of England as a model for
the ECB. But Merkel said it was impossible to compare the role
of the ECB, which sets monetary policy for 17 countries, with
those of national central banks.
The poor auction -- 3.9 billion in bids versus an offered 6
billion -- meanwhile helped prod market interest rates for
Germany's 10-year bonds above those for U.S. Treasuries for the
first time since October.
Bund rates have reached record lows by investors who view
them as the only safe place to keep their money in a volatile
euro zone, but there is concern in the background that it is
Germany who will cover the cost of any solution to the crisis.
"(The auction) perhaps goes to show the uncertainty
surrounding the euro zone crisis has escalated in terms of the
overall outlook to incorporate even Germany," said John Davies,
interest rate strategist with WestLB in London.
The euro fell in response to the results and European
shares hit a 7-week low.
"EXTRAORDINARILY INAPPROPRIATE"
With time running out for Europe's politicians to forge a
crisis plan that is seen as credible by the markets, the
European Commission will present a study on Wednesday of joint
euro zone bonds as a way to stabilise debt markets.
Some leading European politicians, including Luxembourg
Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker, support the bonds. But
Berlin has rejected them outright as a near-term solution to the
crisis, saying they would raise Germany's borrowing costs and
reduce incentives for other euro zone countries to bring their
fiscal houses in order.
In her speech, Merkel pointed to repeated violations of the
EU's Stability and Growth Pact in the currency area's first
decade, saying they had damaged market faith in the bloc's
ability and willingness to crack down on fiscal rule-breakers.
"And this is why I find it extraordinarily inappropriate
that the European Commission is suggesting various options for
euro bonds today -- as if they were saying we can overcome the
shortcomings of the currency union's structure by collectivising
debt. This is precisely what will not work," Merkel said.
The German leader also sent a clear warning to Antonis
Samaras, the leader of conservative New Democracy in Greece, who
has resisted pressure to join other parties and make a written
commitment to painful austerity measures.
Merkel said Greece would not receive an 8 billion euro aid
tranche it needs to avert a default next month unless Samaras
signed the pledge.
Merkel raised pressure on the bloc to finalise plans for a
"leveraging" of its rescue fund and a recapitalisation of
vulnerable banks, saying guidelines were needed by the time
European finance ministers meet on Nov. 29-30.
"The fact that we have been talking about (bank
recapitalisations) for weeks but still have no clarity is not
very reassuring, and yesterday we saw with the example of one
German bank how fragile the banks themselves are," Merkel said.
Shares in Germany's second-biggest lender, Commerzbank
, tumbled on Tuesday after people close to the bank
told Reuters it needs considerably more capital than previously
expected to meet the core capital targets demanded by the EU by
mid-2012.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown, Noah Barkin, Natalia Drozdiak,
Veronica Ek, Eva Kuehnen; editing by Patrick Graham)