BERLIN, Nov 23 A "disastrous" German bond
sale on Wednesday sparked fears that Europe's debt crisis was
starting to threaten even Berlin, with the leaders of the euro
zone's two biggest economies still at odds over a longer-term
structural solution.
With contagion spreading, a majority of twenty prominent
economists polled by Reuters predicted that the euro zone was
unlikely to survive the crisis in its current form, with some
envisaging a "core" group that would exclude Greece.
Investors were also unnerved by reports that Belgium is
leaning on France to pay more into emergency support for failed
lender Dexia under a 90-billion-euro ($120-billion)
rescue deal that had appeared done and dusted.
A special report by Fitch Ratings suggested France had
limited room left to absorb shocks to its finances, such as a
new downturn in growth or support for banks, without endangering
its triple-A credit status.
"The debt crisis is burrowing ever deeper, like a worm, and
is now reaching Germany," one of the more eurosceptic
backbenchers in Angela Merkel's centre-right government, Frank
Schaeffler of the junior coalition partner Free Democrats (FDP),
told Reuters.
The German debt agency could not find buyers for almost half
a bond sale of 6 billion euros. That pushed the
cost of borrowing over 10 years for the bloc's paymaster above
those for the United States for the first time since October.
"It is a complete and utter disaster," said Marc Ostwald,
strategist at Monument Securities in London.
The new bond promised to pay out a 2.0
percent interest rate - the lowest ever on an issue of German
10-year Bunds. The auction's average yield was 1.98 percent,
down from 2.09 percent for the previous benchmark in October.
After one of the least successful debt sales by Europe's
powerhouse economy since the launch of the single currency, the
euro fell to 1.336 against the dollar and European shares
sank to 7-week lows.
Bunds slumped after the auction. Ten-year yields
rose 14.5 basis points to 2.056 percent, yielding
more than U.S. Treasury notes for the first time since early
last month.
GERMAN EXPOSURE
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble's spokesman told a news
conference that the auction did not mean the government had
refinancing problems and few on financial markets disagreed.
But it was a sign that, as the bloc's paymaster, Germany may
slowly be pressured if the crisis continues to deepen. One
senior ratings agency official said it could give Berlin cause
to re-examine its refusal to embrace a broader solution.
"It's quite telling that there has been upward pressure on
yields in Germany - it might begin to change perceptions," David
Beers of Standard & Poor's told a conference in Dublin.
The borrowing costs of almost all euro zone states, even
those previously seen as safe such as France, Austria and the
Netherlands, spiked in the last two weeks as panicky investors
dumped paper no longer seen as risk-free.
"Bunds are starting to lose their appeal because markets
have to believe the euro bonds story and Germany is very close
to starting, essentially, to guarantee the debt of other
countries," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds
Bank in London.
The crux of an acceleration of the crisis in the past month
is Italian bond yields' jump to levels around 7 percent widely
seen as unbearable in the long term, despite intervention by the
European Central Bank to buy limited quantities.
Determined not to be pushed around by financial markets,
Merkel is resisting calls, most notably from France, to allow
the ECB to act more decisively.
In a forceful speech to the Bundestag, the lower house of
the German parliament, Merkel issued one of her starkest
warnings yet against fiddling with the bank's strict
inflation-fighting mandate. She also hit back at proposals from
the European Commission on joint euro zone bond issuance,
calling them "extraordinarily inappropriate".
Shortly before she began speaking, French Finance Minister
Francois Baroin told a conference in Paris that it was the ECB's
responsibility to sustain activity in the currency bloc.
"The best response to avoid contagion in countries like
Spain and Italy is, from the French viewpoint, an intervention
(or) the possibility of intervention or announcement of
intervention by a lender of last resort, which would be the
European Central Bank," Baroin said.
STABILITY BOND
Merkel has said the EU treaty bars the ECB from acting as a
lender of last resort and printing money to buy government debt.
She rejected joint "euro bonds", dismissed a proposal to
mutualise the euro zone's debt stock, and rebuffed attempts to
allow the bloc's rescue fund to borrow from the ECB or the IMF.
Yet at the same time, she has declared that the only answer
to the crisis was "more Europe" and won endorsement from her
party to press for a fully fledged European political union
based around the euro zone.
In a Reuters poll conducted over the last 10 days, 14 out of
20 prominent academics, former policymakers and independent
thinkers agreed the euro zone's make-up would change.
A new "core" euro zone with fewer members received qualified
backing from 10 economists as a possible solution, with seven of
them saying Greece should be excluded from it.
"The euro zone can and should survive, but it will not
survive on the current trajectory," said Jeffrey Sachs, Director
of the Earth Institute at Columbia University in New York.
The very public jousting over what to do next underscores
just how divided European leaders are on how to resolve the
turmoil which has accelerated to engulf big countries such as
Italy and Spain, and pushed out leaders in Rome and Athens.
"We don't know where this is going," said Richard Jeffrey,
Chief Investment Officer at Cazenove Capital Management in
London. "Do not think the political leaders know where they are
taking it."
With time running out for politicians to forge a crisis plan
that is seen as credible by the markets, the European Commission
presented a study on Wednesday of joint euro zone bonds as a way
to stabilise debt markets.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso unveiled
proposals for much more intrusive oversight of euro zone
countries' budgets and efforts to meet macroeconomic targets,
and set out the options for introducing common euro zone bonds.
"I welcome Barroso's proposals, which are a real step
forward on many points," Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees De
Jager said in a statement. "It will, however, still be an uphill
battle, for there are those who resist further discipline.
"Eurobonds are not a magic solution to the current crisis
and could even worsen it," he said. "We have to do first things
first, and that means establishing strict supervision and
enforcement of budget discipline."
