* Pressure to agree proposals before EU summit
* Euro zone must tell world it repays its debts-Sarkozy
* EU treaty change may involved only euro zone members
* Italian austerity plan cheers market
By Catherine Bremer
PARIS, Dec 5 The leaders of France and
Germany agreed a master plan on Monday for imposing budget
discipline across the euro zone, saying the EU treaty will need
to be changed in the search for a sweeping solution to its debt
crisis.
President Nicolas Sarkozy and Chancellor Angela Merkel said
their proposal included automatic penalties for governments
which fail to keep their deficits under control, and an early
launch of a permanent bailout fund for euro states in distress.
Italy, the biggest euro zone nation in trouble, offered a
glimmer of hope that the bloc could halt a crisis which is
threatening the common currency. Its borrowing costs tumbled
after the technocrat government announced a austerity programme.
"What we want with the chancellor is to tell the world that
in Europe the rule is that we pay back our debts, reduce our
deficits, restore growth," Sarkozy told a joint news conference
after about two hours of talks in Paris.
"This package shows that we are absolutely determined to
keep the euro as a stable currency and as an important
contributor to European stability," said Merkel.
Confidence that Euroepan leaders will come up with a
credible plan to lead the region out of its debt crisis at this
week's summit lifted world stocks on Monday, with European
shares hitting a five-week high.
Investors and policymakers hope a summit deal on closer euro
zone integration combined with strict deficit reduction measures
by heavily indebted states will induce the European Central Bank
to act decisively to stop contagion on bond markets.
COERCIVE DISCIPLINE
Merkel and Sarkozy had already both wanted a system of more
coercive discipline for euro zone governments which fail to keep
down their budgets deficits.
But they had been under unprecedented pressure to see eye to
eye in a crisis that has split them on issues such as the role
of the European Central Bank in lending to troubled states and
on whether the bloc should issue joint euro bonds.
Sarkozy and Merkel said they would send off their plan on
Wednesday, in time for a make-or-break European Union summit on
Friday, and made clear their determination to drive through an
EU treaty change despite objections from some member states.
If countries such as euro outsider Britain blocked a treaty
change at 27, the euro zone would proceed with an agreement
among its 17 members open to all who wanted to join, they said.
Sarkozy said the economic policy mistakes which led to the
euro zone crisis must never happen again, accepting the weight
of expectation that France and Germany -- the euro zone's two
biggest economies -- carried to find a solution.
"In this extremely worrying period and serious crisis,
France believes that the alliance and understanding with Germany
are of strategic importance," he said. "Risking a disagreement
would be risking the euro zone exploding."
OPEN TO CHANGES
Several governments, notably Britain, Ireland and the
Netherlands, oppose treaty change for domestic political reasons
and fear they would not win public backing in referendums.
The revised treaty would permit automatic sanctions against
states that breach an existing deficit limit of no more than 3
percent of total economic output, unless a supermajority of
states voted against the penalty.
That would reverse the current system where a majority of
states must vote to launch disciplinary procedure.
It would also enshrine a budget-balancing rule in national
constitutions across the euro zone, although they gave no detail
of the proposed wording.
In deference to French concerns about sovereignty, they
agreed the European Court of Justice could rule on whether euro
zone states had implemented the fiscal rule properly in national
law, but would not be able to reject national budgets.
Merkel appeared to have prevailed in her opposition to the
issuing of bonds in theory guaranteed jointly by all euro zone
countries, but in practice by the bloc's strongest member,
Germany. "We reject the idea of euro bonds," she said.
Sarkozy rallied behind her, saying it would be absurd for
France and Germany to cover the debts of countries on whose debt
issuance they had no control.
In return, Merkel gave ground on the rules of a future
permanent rescue fund for the euro zone, the European Stability
Mechanism, which have been cited as a deterrent to investors.
Germany had insisted that explicit clauses be included in
all bonds issued from mid-2013 stipulating that private
bondholders may have to share the burden of any future bailout
of a euro zone state.
Instead, the rules will say the ESM will respect standard
International Monetary Fund principles and procedures, and that
the write-down taken by Greek bond holders is a unique case.
NO ITALIAN COLLAPSE
One of the most startling market moves was on Italian bonds
as Prime Minister Mario Monti declared that his 30 billion euro
austerity plan had saved his nation from economic disaster.
"Without this package, we think that Italy would have
collapsed, that Italy would go into a situation similar to that
of Greece," Monti told the news conference.
Italy's technocrat cabinet approved the mix of tax rises,
pension reforms and incentives to boost growth in a three-hour
meeting on Sunday, opening one of the most crucial weeks since
the launch of the euro more than a decade ago.
Markets reacted enthusiastically, with the yield on Italian
two-year bonds plunging 85 basis points to 5.78
percent. This was far below the yields of over 7 percent last
month -- levels at which Greece, Ireland and Portugal had to
take international bailouts.
But unions immediately called a strike to protest against
the "Save Italy" package, while Monti urged the ECB to play its
part in the wider drive to restore investors' faith in euro
countries' ability to repay their debts.
Ireland imposed further spending cuts in an austere budget
on Monday, accounting for nearly 60 percent of next year's 3.8
billion euros fiscal adjustment.
Speaking before Merkel and Sarkozy announced their plan,
Monti said better budget enforcement, an increase in firepower
for the EFSF bailout fund and involvement of the International
Monetary Fund would persuade the ECB to move.
"I believe this combination of these factors, including what
Italy, my government, did on Sunday, will induce the ECB to
re-assess, in full independence, their future policies."
Top ECB policymakers have been reluctant to buy up debt from
distressed euro zone states, as this would take the pressure off
governments to get their financial houses in order.
But ECB chief Mario Draghi has signalled that a "fiscal
compact" produced by the euro zone governments could nudge the
bank to act more decisively on the crisis.
Francois Hollande, Sarkozy's socialist challenger in next
year's French presidential election, spoke out in favour of euro
zone bonds in an address to Germany's opposition Social
Democratic Party congress in Berlin on Monday.
In contrast to criticism of Germany from leftists in his
party in the last week, Hollande called for a strong alliance
between Paris and Berlin to build a post-conservative era in
which austerity was not the only rule.
