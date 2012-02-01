LONDON/ATHENS Feb 1 Cautious optimism
that the euro zone crisis may be turning a corner fuelled demand
for European government debt on Wednesday, easing pressure on
Portugal, seen as the most vulnerable country after Greece.
Portuguese bonds led a rally in debt issued by the euro
zone's lower-rated states, capitalising on a successful treasury
bill auction and on increased confidence a deal to reduce
Greece's debts to private bondholders will be clinched this
week.
Ambitious economic reform programmes announced by the new
governments of Italy and Spain have helped improve market
sentiment around the euro's future, although there are concerns
that a deep recession in southern Europe may yet derail debt
reduction efforts.
Meanwhile, there was fresh evidence that the European
Central Bank's flooding of European banks with cheap, three-year
money is easing lending among banks and improving investors'
willingness to take risk.
Portugal, which many analysts believe will need a second
EU/IMF bailout after Greece, proved its ability to tap
short-term debt markets when it sold 1.5 billion euros of three-
and six-month bills at lower yields. That helped bring down the
market yield on its 10-year bonds from a record 17.4 percent on
Tuesday to a still high 15.8 percent.
In Greece, Prime Minister Lucas Papademos sought backing
from political leaders for more austerity measures, with the
International Monetary Fund warning that long-term, cross-party
commitment to reforms is key to securing a new bailout.
With a long-delayed agreement with private sector creditors
to cut the country's debt by 100 billion euros nearly wrapped
up, the EU, the IMF and Greece are racing to complete talks on a
130-billion-euro bailout by the end of this week.
"We need an agreement with political leaders for the
negotiations with the troika," said a government official who
declined to be named.
EASE GREEK PAIN
The IMF's chief negotiator with Athens, Poul Thomsen,
stressed that international lenders needed to be confident that
whoever wins elections pencilled in for April accepts the key
objectives of a new Greek adjustment programme.
"We need assurances that whoever is in power after the
election and reasonably wishes to make some changes in economic
policy will make sure they are in line with the targets and the
basic framework of the agreement," he told daily Kathimerini.
But Thomsen also called for a new policy mix, which could
help get political parties on board.
"We will have to slow down a little as far as fiscal
adjustment is concerned and move faster - much faster - with
implementing reforms," he said, adding that there are limits to
the pain that Greek society can take.
The deal is aimed at reducing Greece's debt to 120 percent
of gross domestic product in 2020 from around 180 percent now,
but it hinges on Athens meeting fiscal targets and reform
benchmarks which is has repeatedly missed so far.
The debt-reduction deal will require some contribution from
public sector bondholders to plug an estimated 15 billion euro
funding gap, raising pressure on the ECB and euro area national
central banks to forego profits on Greek bonds they bought in
the market at a discount.
The ECB has refused to say how it might help.
"Even in small settings they keep their cards close to their
chests," said one official involved in the talks.
ECB sources told Reuters last week that the central bank had
paid 38 billion euros to buy Greek bonds with a face value of 50
billion as part of its bond-buying programme to prop up Athens.
That leaves the central bank sitting on a nominal gain of 12
billion euros that could be channeled back to Athens to help
reduce its debt-to-GDP ratio without losses being incurred.
An EU official said that would still not be enough to close
the full funding gap estimated at nearly 10 percentage points to
get Greek debts down to 120 percent of GDP.
To achieve that, the ECB or national central banks may have
to take losses on their holdings or forego interest payments.
Some national central bank balance sheets couldn't handle such
losses and would have to be recapitalised, the sources said.
STRESS EBBS
In the money markets, the effects of the ECB's long-term
liquidity glut for banks continue to lower stress levels, with a
second instalment of cheap money due later this month.
European interbank lending rates fell to near an 11-month low
on Wednesday and euro zone banks' demand for ECB dollar funding
fell to the lowest level since the cash injection.
An ECB report said a quarter of euro zone banks had
tightened conditions in late 2011 for firms to get loans this
year, but analysts said the central bank's massive cash
injection meant that survey was already out of date.
"It is all a bit after the horse has bolted. Looking forward
one might expect the situation has already improved," Societe
Generale economist James Nixon said.
(Additional reporting by Luke Baker in Brussels, Angeliki
Koutantou in Athens, Ana Nicolaci da Costa in London; Writing by
Paul Taylor; editing by Janet McBride)