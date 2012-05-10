BERLIN May 10 European Union paymaster Germany
warned Greece on Thursday that European partners could only go
on aiding debt-ridden Athens if it sticks to an international
bailout programme rejected by voters in a general election.
Financial markets, spooked by the risk of a disorderly Greek
default spreading turmoil, steadied as Spain's move to clean up
its banks and the release of a key payment to Athens eased
immediate concerns about the euro zone.
"Greece can rely on the solidarity of Europe, but if Greece
does not help itself, there is nothing to be done," German
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told a news conference.
"Whether Greece is ready to do what is necessary - only the
Greek people can decide."
The head of the euro zone's rescue fund, Klaus Regling, said
Athens would have to agree with international lenders on the
terms for financial aid before any more money flows after June.
The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) agreed on
Wednesday to release the latest 4.2 billion euro ($5.4 billion)
aid tranche to tide Greece over for the next two months, as
talks to try to form a government in Athens appeared doomed.
Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos, whose party came
third in Sunday's election, made a last-ditch effort to cobble
together a coalition that would back the deeply unpopular EU/IMF
bailout, but Greece seemed to be moving inexorably towards new
elections, probably next month.
A Reuters poll of economists taken in the last two days
showed that only a slim majority - 35 out of 64 respondents -
think Greece will still be in the euro zone by the end of 2013.
The rest thought it would not be.
In Brussels, a senior EU official said there was no desire
among euro zone states for Greece to leave the 17-nation
currency bloc. He also said the bailout terms were not
negotiable, but added it may be possible to adjust the "outer
margins" of the 130-billion-euro rescue package.
JOBLESS RECORD
Highlighting one reason why two-thirds of Greek voters cast
ballots for anti-bailout parties of the radical left and
far-right, figures released on Thursday showed unemployment hit
a record 21.7 percent in February, with a staggering 54 percent
of young people aged 15-24 without a job.
Budget cuts imposed since 2010 under the terms of the
bailout to save Greece from a chaotic default have caused a wave
of corporate closures and bankruptcies, fuelling anger and
despair.
Greece is in its fourth year of a deep recession, and the
absence of economic growth in much of the currency zone is
making it harder for countries to reduce their public deficits
and debt.
France's new president-elect, Francois Hollande, has vowed
to shift Europe's focus from hair-shirted austerity to measures
to revive growth and will take that message to Berlin right
after his inauguration next Tuesday.
But German Chancellor Angela Merkel, talking tough before a
regional election next Sunday that her Christian Democrats look
set to lose, rebuffed pressure for new stimulus measures funded
by debt to revive growth in the euro area.
"Growth through structural reforms is sensible, important
and necessary," she told parliament in Berlin. "Growth on credit
would just push us right back to the beginning of the crisis,
and that is why we should not and will not do it."
Merkel faces calls from both her centre-left opponents at
home and many European governments to relax the austerity
measures that, as leader of Europe's largest economy, she has
prescribed as the remedy for the sovereign debt crisis.
"So much has been discussed, from to euro bonds to
leveraging, they are all hailed as miracle cures then deemed
unsustainable," Merkel told parliament. Hollande said just
before his second-round victory that he wants to reopen the
discussion on common euro zone bonds with Berlin.
In Paris, a spokesman for Hollande's Socialist Party said he
would not be deflected from his growth drive by Merkel's
comments.
"Angela Merkel is sticking to her position but she cannot
override the will of the French people," spokesman Benoit Hamon
told BFM TV.
GREAT CONCERN
In Spain, the government effectively took over the country's
fourth largest bank, Bankia SA, in a radical attempt
to put an end to a four-year banking crisis triggered by a real
estate crash.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's centre-right government said
the banking sector was safe and more measures to strengthen
other ailing banks would be announced on Friday, spurring a
rebound on the Madrid stock exchange.
The sector has been through three major overhauls since the
2008 construction and property market crash, which left lenders
with at least 184 billion euros in toxic assets, including
repossessed housing complexes that stand empty.
Spain has insisted it can manage the bank rescues on its own
and meet its European commitment to reduce its public deficit to
3 percent of gross domestic product next year.
But many economists, led vociferously by New York University
doomsayer Nuriel Roubini, believe Madrid will end up having to
request a bailout, unless the euro zone rescue fund is allowed
to lend directly to its banks - a move Germany opposes.
The situation in Europe is being closely watched by major
investors abroad.
"We are all watching with great concern," said Gao Xiqing,
president of the China Investment Corporation, China's $410
billion sovereign wealth fund.
"Over the years we repeatedly said we support a unified
Europe, but now with all these things, we're very concerned," he
told Reuters at a conference in Ethiopia.
(Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Giles Elgood)