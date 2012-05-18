* EU commissioner: Greek contingency plans under
consideration
* Poll suggests support growing for pro-bailout Greek
parties
* Stock markets drop further on Greek contagion fears
* Spanish bank bad loans rise
* Greek-Geman row erupts over referendum idea
(Adds confusion over Merkel, Greek referendum)
By Sebastian Moffett and Mike Peacock
BRUSSELS/LONDON, May 18 European officials are
working on contingency plans in case Greece bombs out of the
euro zone, the EU's trade commissioner said on Friday, as
European share prices tumbled and Germany warned of continuing
financial turmoil.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, one of Greece's
harsher critics, said market unrest fuelled by the euro zone
debt crisis could last another year or two. "Regarding the
crisis of confidence in the euro ... in 12 to 24 months we will
see a calming of the financial markets," he said.
Germany seemed to be increasing pressure on Athens when
Greece's government spokesman said that Chancellor Angela Merkel
raised the idea of Greece holding a referendum on its eurozone
membership -- something Berlin promptly denied.
European shares hit their lowest level since December,
depressed by the prospect of a Greek euro exit spreading a wave
of contagion in the currency bloc which could engulf much larger
economies such as Spain's.
Policymakers insist they want Greece to remain in the euro
zone but European Union trade commissioner Karel De Gucht said
the European Commission and the European Central Bank were
working on scenarios in case it has to leave.
"A year and a half ago there maybe was a risk of a domino
effect," De Gucht told Belgium's Dutch-language newspaper De
Standaard.
"But today there are in the European Central Bank, as well
as in the Commission, services working on emergency scenarios if
Greece shouldn't make it. A Greek exit does not mean the end of
the euro, as some claim."
Speculation about such planning has been rife, but de
Gucht's comments, which were confirmed by a person close to him,
appeared to be the first time an EU official has acknowledged
the existence of contingencies being drawn up .
A German finance ministry spokeswoman, asked about plans for
a possible Greek exit, said without elaborating: "The German
government naturally has the responsibility to its citizens to
be prepared for any eventuality."
But the European Commission's top economics official, Olli
Rehn, later dismissed De Gucht's comments.
"Karl De Gucht is responsible for trade. I am responsible
for financial and economic affairs and relations with the
European Central Bank." Rehn said. "We are not working on the
scenario of a Greek exit. We are working on the basis of a
scenario of Greece staying in."
A spokesman for the Commission, the EU's executive, also
wrote on Twitter there was no active planning.
"(The) European Commission denies firmly (that it) is
working on an exit scenario for Greece," Oliver Bailly wrote.
"(The) Commission wants Greece to remain in the euro area."
Confusion increased when Greek government spokesman Dimitris
Tsiodras said that Merkel raised with the Greek president the
idea of Greece holding a referendum on its euro zone membership
next month, together with national elections.
Tsiodras's statements evoked memories of a bitter row
between Athens and the EU last year, when Greece's then Prime
Minister George Papandreou proposed a referendum on the
country's bailout deal -- an idea the EU vehemently rejected,
helping accelerate the downfall of Papandreou's government.
Greek political leaders on Friday angrily rejected a
referendum and a German government spokesman denied that Merkel
ever proposed it. "This is false and we completely dismiss
this," the spokesman told Reuters.
World shares slid and German borrowing costs hit record lows
as uncertainty about Greece's future in the euro zone and a
deepening Spanish banking crisis bolstered safe-haven assets.
Investors were rattled by a ratings downgrade of 16 Spanish
banks by Moody's Investors Service, although the move had been
expected.
Sentiment has soured to such an extent that an opinion poll
showing Greeks are returning to establishment parties which
support the country's bailout had little impact.
If they vote that way in June 17 elections, Greece's place
in the euro zone would look more secure and the threat of
contagion to countries such as Spain would diminish.
The poll, the first conducted since talks to form a
government collapsed and a new election was called, showed the
conservative New Democracy party in first place, several points
ahead of the radical leftist SYRIZA which has pledged to tear up
its 130 billion euro bailout programme.
"It's up to Greek politicians to explain the reality to
their people and not make false promises," Schaeuble told
France's Europe 1 radio. "We want Greece to stay in the euro but
meet its commitments and that's a decision that's up to the
Greeks."
SPANISH LOSSES
The biggest fear for European leaders is that a Greek
meltdown, which would surely follow the stoppage of its bailout
funds, triggers a domino effect among the currency bloc's weaker
members.
Even aside from the contagion threat, they have huge
problems of their own.
Spanish banks' bad loans rose in March to their highest
level in 18 years, figures from the Bank of Spain showed on
Friday, underscoring the problems facing the government as it
attempts to clean up the sector.
The Bank of Spain said bad loans rose to 8.37 percent of the
banks' outstanding loans, the highest since August 1994 and up
from 8.3 percent in February.
Banks beset by bad property loans which could deteriorate
further, along with overspending in indebted regions, are the
two biggest risks for Spain's public finances.
Investors believe Spain needs to aggressively address these
two issues to avoid a bailout and pushed Spanish borrowing costs
to euro-era highs this week.
The fact the euro zone crisis is moving back into an acute
phase will place it centre stage at a weekend summit of leaders
of the G8 top industrialised nations.
President Barack Obama, the G8 host, has urged European
leaders repeatedly to do more to stimulate growth, fearing
contagion from the euro crisis that could hurt the U.S. economy
and his chances of re-election in November.
New French President Francois Hollande is pressing for
measures to boost growth rather than cut debt, Britain's David
Cameron has become increasingly vocal in demanding Europe acts
more decisively, Canada's Stephen Harper has been a frequent
critic, and of the euro zone G8 members, Italian premier Mario
Monti was calling for pro-growth policies before Hollande was.
That could leave Germany's Angela Merkel, who insists
debt-cutting programmes cannot be diluted, cutting a lonely
figure.
(Additional reporting by Julien Toyer and Jesus Aguado in
Madrid, Harry Papachristou and Peter Graff in Athens and Thomas
Krumenacker in Berlin; Writing by Mike Peacock; Writing by
Philippa Fletcher, Ruth Pitchford and Giles Elgood)