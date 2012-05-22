* France's Hollande set to press euro bonds at May 23 summit
By Luke Baker
BRUSSELS, May 21 France's Francois Hollande will
push a proposal for mutualising European debt at an informal
summit of EU leaders in Brussels this week, increasing pressure
on German Chancellor Angela Merkel to drop her opposition to the
idea.
The new French president raised the idea of bonds jointly
underwritten by all euro zone member states during G8 talks at
the weekend and intends to raise it again when EU leaders meet
on May 23, even if it goes against Merkel's wishes.
"I will outline all growth proposals at this informal
meeting," Hollande told reporters at the end of the G8 talks in
Camp David on Saturday, referring to the Wednesday summit.
"Within this packet of proposals there will be eurobonds and
I will not be alone in proposing them. I had confirmation on
this at the G8."
He is expected to have firm backing from Italian Prime
Minister Mario Monti, Spain's Mariano Rajoy and the European
Commission, long a backer of euro bonds.
Germany opposes any early move, saying more progress is
needed on coordinating fiscal policies across the euro zone. It
has the backing of the Netherlands, Finland and other states.
The rapid deterioration in the euro zone debt crisis over
the past month, with Greece's potential exit from the 17-country
currency bloc no longer taboo, has brought the idea back to the
forefront, with many economists and policymakers arguing it
would be one of the best ways of restoring market confidence.
"The euro bonds debate is back front and centre and Hollande
will have support from other leaders if he raises it," one EU
official said. "It's not something that's going to happen
overnight - there's a lot that needs to fall into place first -
but there is a desire for a plan of action toward euro bonds."
In a letter to EU leaders, European Council President Herman
Van Rompuy urged them not to have any "taboos" at Wednesday's
summit which is intended to focus on specific steps to stimulate
growth and create jobs across the bloc.
"It is not too early to think ahead and to reflect on
possible more fundamental changes," he wrote. "In many ways, the
perspective of moving towards a more integrated system would
increase confidence in the euro and the European economy."
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico told his parliamentarians
on Monday he would support the French position.
Growth proposals are expected to include boosting the
paid-in capital of the European Investment Bank and plans for
'project bonds' underwritten by the EU budget to finance
infrastructure. The aim is to agree ideas that can be formally
signed off at the next summit of EU leaders on June 28-29.
The victory of Hollande's socialist party in France has not
only shifted the euro zone crisis debate towards growth, it has
also given renewed impetus to ideas that Merkel has pushed aside
in the past, including debt mutualisation.
Merkel has said she is not opposed to the principle of
jointly underwritten euro area bonds, but believes it can only
be discussed once there is much closer fiscal and economic
integration across the euro zone.
That remains a long way off and German officials were quick
to reiterate that point on Monday.
"(Euro bonds are) the wrong prescription at the wrong time
with the wrong side-effects," German Deputy Finance Minister
Steffen Kampeter told German radio.
With Greece facing elections on June 17 that could hasten
its departure from the euro zone if voters back anti-bailout
parties, Merkel was put under some pressure at the G8 talks in
Camp David but refused to budge on her insistence that any
growth measures could not come via more deficit spending.
Without her agreement, no major policy shift will be
possible.
GERMAN GLIMMERS
However, there are glimmers that Germany is willing to
increase domestic demand, a move that could help its euro zone
partners export more and recover a little.
Germany's largest industrial union IG Metall agreed to a 4.3
percent pay rise on Saturday, giving 3.6 million car and
engineering industry workers their biggest increase since 1992.
And the Bundesbank has acknowledged that German inflation could
reasonably be above the euro zone average for a while.
"German Finance Minister Schaeuble's shift in favour of
higher wages, and the Bundesbank's recognition that inflation
might rise above 2 pct for a period, are both to be welcomed as
positive developments," said Jim O'Neill, chairman of Goldman
Sachs Asset Management.
Markets face an unsettling month before the Greek elections
and are also looking at the shaky state of Spain's banking
system and high debt. Madrid admitted on Friday that its 2011
budget deficit was even higher than first thought.
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Monday economic
activity would likely drop by another 0.3 percent between April
and June, further fuelling doubts about the country's ability to
get a grip on in its finances, although he insisted this year's
budget deficit target would be met.
"There has to be a resolution around Greece before any sort
of confidence comes back to the markets," Andrew Wells, Global
Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income, at Fidelity Worldwide
Investment.
COMMISSION PROPOSALS
In its paper on what it calls "stability bonds", unveiled in
November, the Commission said it was not an idea that could be
deferred forever, saying the severity of the crisis - which has
worsened since - meant quicker action needed to be taken.
That is language that Monti, an economist and former
European commissioner, has supported in the past and is expected
to second in the discussions on Wednesday.
"Whatever the timeframe was before on moving towards euro
bonds, it's now even shorter because of the worsening in the
crisis," a second EU official said.
"There needs to be a discussion on jobs and growth, but
there also needs to be a discussion on specific steps that can
be taken towards euro bonds."
Economists have argued that the best way of restoring
confidence in bonds issued by euro zone sovereigns is for the
debt to be collectively underwritten by all countries. However,
that would put a vast burden on Germany, the EU's biggest
economy, to underwrite the debts of other member states.
"In light of the new direction coming out of Paris, all of
these issues will be getting a new hearing," said an EU
diplomat, referring to the impetus from Hollande's election.
As well as trying to find new ways of resolving the region's
debt problems, EU leaders are also expected to discuss how to
tackle a deepening banking crisis, with the banking systems in
both Greece and Spain under severe strain.
One idea is to allow the European Financial Stability
Facility, the euro zone's 700 billion euro rescue fund, to help
recapitalise banks directly, rather than lending to individual
countries that then lend it on to the banks.
But Germany opposes direct lending by the EFSF to banks,
saying it is up to individual member states to ensure the
stability of their banking sectors.
(Additional reporting by Gareth Jones in Berlin and Martin
Santa in Bratislava, editing by Mike Peacock; Editing by Toby
