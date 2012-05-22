(Adds EU Commissioner Rehn, Dutch finance minister)
By Noah Barkin and Leigh Thomas
BERLIN/PARIS, May 22 Germany dismissed a
French-led call for euro zone governments to issue common bonds,
a day before a European Union summit which investors are looking
to for new measures to counter the bloc's debt crisis.
After a torrid week, stock markets rallied on optimism that
the Wednesday summit would produce measures to foster growth and
ward off the threat of contagion should Greece exit the euro.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed up 1.9 percent and Spanish and Italian borrowing costs
fell, leaving scope for disappointment if the EU leaders
underwhelm.
New French President Francois Hollande will push a proposal
for mutualising European debt at the informal summit, a scheme
which many economists and policymakers say could be one of the
most effective ways of restoring market confidence. Hollande has
also called for a focus on growth rather than austerity.
But there is no sign that Germany, the EU's paymaster, led
by Chancellor Angela Merkel, is ready to soften its opposition.
Berlin says more progress is needed first on coordinating fiscal
policies, a stance in which it has the backing of the
Netherlands, Finland and Austria among others.
"Tomorrow's meeting will not deliver any landmark solution.
The market is likely to be more prone to disappointment," said
Matteo Regesta, a strategist at BNP Paribas.
A senior German official reiterated that Berlin did not
believe jointly issued euro zone bonds were the solution and
would not change its view, at least in the near term: "That's a
firm conviction which will not change in June," the official
said at a briefing. A second summit will be held in late June.
European economic commissioner Olli Rehn said the euro zone
needed a roadmap spelling out specific integration steps that
would eventually lead to joint debt issuance.
"We need to reflect what kind of European Union would be
required to deepen economic and political integration, for
instance, so that joint issuance of debt would make sense for
all member states sharing the common currency," Rehn said in a
speech to the European Parliament.
If euro zone nations ever manage to meet new fiscal rules
demanding budget deficits of no more than three percent of GDP,
then opposition to mutual debt issuance might melt away since
national borrowing costs would presumably have converged too.
"In the very long term it may be a final chapter of a
successful integration. That has always been the Dutch
standpoint but it is not a solution to this crisis," Dutch
Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said on television.
GROWTH MEASURES
The German official, speaking anonymously, also said he saw
no need for leaders to discuss on Wednesday a loosening of
deficit goals for struggling countries like Greece or Spain, or
to explore new ways to recapitalise vulnerable banks.
With Greece holding an election on June 17, its second in as
many months, which could hasten its departure from the euro zone
if voters back anti-bailout parties, Merkel was put under some
pressure at a weekend G8 summit in the United States. But she
refused to budge on her insistence that any growth measures
could not come via more deficit spending.
Without her agreement, no major policy shift will be
possible.
The growth measures that are on the table - including
boosting the paid-in capital of the European Investment Bank and
plans for "project bonds" underwritten by the EU budget to
finance infrastructure - will help. But most economists say they
are nowhere near enough to turn the euro zone economy around.
The currency bloc appears to be heading back into recession
having registered no growth in the first quarter.
Some major companies are feeling the pinch too.
British mobile phone operator Vodafone cut its
medium-term sales target and took a writedown of 4 billion
pounds ($6.3 billion) as cash-strapped customers in Spain,
Italy, Greece and Portugal made fewer calls.
In its twice-yearly economic outlook, the Paris-based
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development forecast
the 17-member euro zone economy would shrink 0.1 percent this
year and said its debt crisis could still spiral out of control,
with Greece struggling to remain solvent and Spanish banks
needing to be recapitalised.
"The situation over the past few weeks has changed
dramatically," OECD chief economist Pier Carlo Padoan told
Reuters. "If the situation gets worse, there are ways to enhance
the firewall capacity which could include a stronger
intervention or role of the ECB."
MORE FROM ECB?
The OECD said the European Central Bank should not rule out
buying government bonds again to keep borrowing costs down,
lending directly to the ESM European bailout fund as well as
cutting its main interest rate, which stands at 1.0 percent.
It could also consider another injection of liquidity into
the banking system. The central bank's creation of more than 1
trillion euros ($1.3 trillion) of three-year money in December
and February brought some temporary calm to the currency bloc.
As things stand, most of those options are opposed by at
least some within the ECB governing council.
Speaking in London, International Monetary Fund chief
Christine Lagarde said euro zone firewalls were a "work in
progress".
Markets face an unsettling month before the Greek election
and are also concerned about the shaky state of Spain's banking
system and high debts. Madrid admitted on Friday its 2011 budget
deficit was even higher than first thought.
Spain raised 2.5 billion euros in three- and six-month
Treasury bills on Tuesday, the top end of the targeted range, at
significantly higher yields than it paid investors for the same
maturities a month earlier.
Greece, the cradle of the debt crisis, will recapitalise its
four largest commercial banks to the tune of 18 billion euros, a
senior banker said.
The funds, which will come from the euro zone's EFSF rescue
fund, are needed to recapitalise Alpha Bank, National
Bank of Greece, EFG Eurobank and Piraeus
Bank, and will allow them to take liquidity funding
from the ECB again, the banker said.
