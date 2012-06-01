(Adds IMF chief's comment, latest Greek opinion poll)
* ECB says deposit guarantee needed to fight bank runs
* EU's Rehn says single currency could disintegrate
* Spanish capital flight accelerated in March
* Merkel avoids comment on banking union, but says "no
taboos"
BRUSSELS, May 31 The European Central Bank
stepped up pressure on Thursday for a joint guarantee on bank
deposits across the euro zone, saying Europe needed new tools to
fight bank runs as the bloc's debt crisis drives investors to
flee risk.
The European Commission's top economic official, Olli Rehn,
warned that the single currency area could disintegrate without
stronger crisis-fighting mechanisms and tough fiscal discipline.
The twin warnings came as worries about Spain's banks and
Greece's survival in the euro area pushed the euro to a
two-year low against the dollar and hastened a rush into
safe-haven assets such as Austrian and French bonds, whose
10-year yields hit a euro-era low.
Spaniards alarmed by the dire state of their banks moved
money abroad in March at a faster rate than at any time since
records began in 1990, official figures showed.
The 66.2 billion euros ($82.0 billion) net capital flight
occurred before the nationalisation of Spain's fourth biggest
lender, Bankia <B KIA.M>, in May due to massive losses from a
burst property bubble.
The head of the International Monetary Fund met Spain's
deputy prime minister on Thursday and later denied a media
report that the IMF was considering contingency plans for a
Spanish bailout.
"There is no such plan. We have not received any request to
that effect and we are not doing any work in relation to any
financial support," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said
in a statement after the talks.
Irish voters seemed set to approve in a referendum a
European budget discipline treaty vital to continue receiving EU
aid. But the outcome of a second Greek general election on June
17, seen as crucial for Athens' future in the currency zone, is
too close to call.
Surveys published on Friday showed Greece's pro-bailout New
Democracy party with a lead of more than two points over the
SYRIZA leftists.
ECB President Mario Draghi urged Europe's leaders to clarify
their vision for the single currency quickly, warning the
European Parliament that the central bank could not fill the
policy vacuum.
"We will avoid bank runs from solvent banks. Depositors'
money will be protected if we build this European guaranteed
deposit fund. This will assure that depositors will be
protected," Draghi said, calling for an EU-wide banking
supervision and resolution system.
EU paymaster Germany, reluctant to risk more of its own
taxpayers' money in support of euro zone partners, has so far
rejected any such joint deposit guarantee.
Chancellor Angela Merkel refrained from comment on calls for
a banking union but said Europe should be ready to consider all
options to stem its sovereign debt crisis.
"There are integration steps which will require treaty
changes. We are not at that stage today but nevertheless there
are no taboos," she told a news conference in the Baltic town of
Stralsund.
Another top ECB official, executive board member Joerg
Asmussen, said in Frankfurt that the 25 or so most important
banks in the euro area should be supervised by a supranational
watchdog rather than just national authorities.
Draghi, testifying before EU lawmakers, said the financial
crisis had "heightened risk aversion in a dramatic way.
"I urge all governments to keep this in mind, because it is
better to err by too much in the very beginning rather than by
too little," he said, citing the repeated failure of national
regulators to correctly assess the needs of failed
Franco-Belgian bank Dexia and Spain's Bankia.
EDIFICE AT RISK
Another ECB policymaker, Bank of Italy governor Ignazio
Visco, went further, saying political inertia and bad economic
decisions had put "the entire European edifice" at risk and only
a clear path to political union could save the euro.
"There are now growing doubts among international investors
about governments' cohesion in guiding the reform of European
governance and even their ability to ensure the survival of the
single currency," Visco told the Bank of Italy's annual meeting.
Global investors retreated sharply from equities in May and
held more cash than at any stage since the crisis erupted in
early 2010, Reuters' asset allocation polls showed.
EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Rehn, speaking
at a Brussels conference, said Europe needed both tighter budget
discipline and more integrated rescue funds to avert a potential
breakup of the euro.
"We need a genuine stability culture and a much upgraded
common capacity to contain common contagion," he said. "This is
the case, at least if we want to avoid a disintegration of the
euro zone and instead make the euro succeed."
The dramatic tone of EU and ECB officials raises pressure on
Germany to drop its opposition to bolder rescue measures ahead
of a June 28-29 summit that could be a turning point in the euro
zone crisis.
In another sign of pre-summit tension, France's new
Socialist government is refusing to back Germany's candidate for
the influential role of chairman of euro zone finance ministers
amid differences with Berlin over joint euro zone bonds and bank
recapitalisation.
The European Commission, the bloc's executive, called on
Wednesday for closer economic union and said its elements should
include a banking union, joint financial supervision and bank
deposit guarantees.
But a Commission spokesman said on Thursday there was no
chance that euro zone banks could be directly recapitalised
using the bloc's permanent bailout fund as it stands.
BETTING ON SPANISH BAILOUT
Spanish 10-year bond yields traded at 6.66 percent, close to
euro era highs, due to market expectations that Spain may need
international help to keep its troubled banks afloat - a
prospect flatly rejected by Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.
"The levels are definitely worrying. Spain is reaching zones
where it is harder and harder to finance itself in the capital
market," said Viola Julien, fixed income analyst at Helaba
Landesbank Hesse-Thueringen.
The uncertainty over Spain, the euro zone's fourth biggest
economy, is making it harder for other member states to overcome
their own debt problems, despite rigorous austerity programmes
and structural reforms.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said his country was
threatened by "huge possibilities" of contagion, and pressure
from rising sovereign bond yields could complicate reforms.
"It is obviously a difficult place to be in, when you have a
country displaying massive and concentrated efforts of
consolidation and structural reforms, which are obviously
politically and socially costly, and sees its position
threatened by huge possibilities of contagion," he said.
He warned of a popular backlash if investors demanded deeper
fiscal cuts and budget discipline beyond what was already being
undertaken.
