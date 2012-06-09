* Euro zone agrees to lend Spain up to 100 bln euros
* Spain and Eurogroup say bailout will banish any doubts
* Madrid will specify precisely how much after bank audits
* Clash over role of IMF in bailout
By Jan Strupczewski and Julien Toyer
BRUSSELS/MADRID, June 9 Euro zone finance
ministers agreed on Saturday to lend Spain up to 100 billion
euros ($125 billion) to shore up its teetering banks and Madrid
said it would specify precisely how much it needs once
independent audits report in just over a week.
After a 2-1/2-hour conference call of the 17 finance
ministers, which several sources described as heated, the
Eurogroup and Madrid said the amount of the bailout would be
sufficiently large to banish any doubts.
"The loan amount must cover estimated capital requirements
with an additional safety margin, estimated as summing up to 100
billion euros in total," a Eurogroup statement said.
Spain said it wanted aid for its banks but would not specify
the precise amount until two independent consultancies - Oliver
Wyman and Roland Berger - deliver their assessment of the
banking sector's capital needs some time before June 21.
"The Spanish government declares its intention to request
European financing for the recapitalisation of the Spanish banks
that need it," Economy Minister Luis de Guindos told a news
conference in Madrid.
He said the amounts needed would be manageable, and that the
funds requested would amply cover any needs.
A bailout for Spain's banks, beset by bad debts since a
property bubble burst, would make it the fourth country to seek
assistance since Europe's debt crisis began.
With the rescue of Greece, Ireland, Portugal and now Spain,
the EU and IMF have now committed around 500 billion euros to
finance European bailouts.
Washington, which is worried the euro zone crisis could drag
the U.S. economy down in an election year, welcomed the
announcement.
"These are important for the health of Spain's economy and
as concrete steps on the path to financial union, which is vital
to the resilience of the euro area," Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner said.
HEATED DEBATE
Officials said there had been a heated debate over the
International Monetary Fund's role in Spain's bank rescue, which
Madrid wanted kept to a minimum. It will not provide any of the
money.
In the end it was agreed that the IMF would help monitor
reforms in Spain's banking sector, while EU institutions would
ensure Spain stuck to its broader economic commitments.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said the euro zone's
plan was consistent with the IMF's estimate of the capital needs
of Spain's banks and should provide "assurance that the
financing needs of Spain's banking system will be fully met."
Sources involved in the talks said there had also been
pressure applied on Madrid to make a precise request right away,
but Spain had resisted.
Euro zone policymakers are eager to shore up Spain's
position before June 17 elections in Greece which could push
Athens closer to a euro zone exit and unleash a wave of
contagion. Spain's auditors could report back after that date.
Nonetheless, analysts said financial markets may be calmed
by the announcement when they reopen on Monday.
"The figure of up to 100 billion is more encouraging and
pretty realistic; it's an attempt to cap the problem," said
Edmund Shing, European head of equity strategy at Barclays.
"The issue, however, is there is still a lack of detail
about where the money's coming from, which is crucial. The
market will treat it with some caution until they see how it
will be funded."
The Eurogroup said the funds could come from either from the
euro zone's temporary rescue fund, the EFSF, or the permanent
mechanism, the ESM, which is due to start next month. Finland
said that if money came from the EFSF, it would want collateral.
EU sources said there was a preference to channel money to
Spain through the ESM, rather than the EFSF. Under the ESM, an
approval rate of 90 percent or less is needed to trigger aid,
and the fund also has more flexibility in how it operates.
"That's why it's so important that the ESM ... be ratified
quickly," German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said.
The Spanish government has already spent 15 billion euros
bailing out small regional savings banks that lent recklessly to
property developers. Spain's biggest failed bank, Bankia
, will cost 23.5 billion euros to rescue and its
shareholders have been wiped out.
"Whatever the formula being used, we need to say two things:
first the innocent should not suffer for the guilty, second
public money should come back to public coffers," said Socialist
opposition chief Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba after speaking with
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Saturday morning.
LIGHT CONDITIONS
The race to resolve the banks' troubles comes after Fitch
Ratings cut Madrid's sovereign credit rating by three notches to
BBB, highlighting the Spanish banking sector's exposure to bad
property loans and to contagion from Greece's debt crisis.
It said the cost to the Spanish state of recapitalising
banks stricken by the bursting of a real estate bubble,
recession and mass unemployment could be between 60-100 billion
euros ($75-$125 billion).
Italy could yet get dragged in too. Its industry minister,
Corrado Passera, said the economic situation in Italy had
improved since the end of 2011, but remained critical.
"Europe was more disappointing than we had expected, it was
less capable of tackling a relatively minor problem such as
Greece," Passera told a conference on Saturday.
While Spain would join Greece, Ireland and Portugal in
receiving a European financial rescue, officials said the aid
would be focused only on its banking sector, without taking the
Spanish state out of credit markets.
That would be crucial to avoid overstraining the euro zone's
rescue funds, which would struggle to cover Spanish government
borrowing needs for the next three years plus possible
additional assistance for Portugal and Ireland.
Conditions in the plan did not appear to add to the
austerity measures and structural economic reforms which Rajoy's
government has already put in place.
"Since the funds being asked for are to attend to financial
sector needs, the conditionality, as agreed in the Eurogroup
meeting, will be specifically for the financial sector," de
Guindos said.
EU and German officials have cited national pride in the
euro zone's fourth largest economy as a barrier to requesting a
full assistance programme.
The European Commission and Germany both agreed in principle
last week that Spain should be given an extra year to bring its
budget deficit down below the EU limit of 3 percent of gross
domestic product because of a deep recession.
The Eurogroup also said money could be funnelled to Spain's
FROB bank fund although the government would "retain the full
responsibility of the financial assistance".
Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan said the funds would
be provided through the EFSF or ESM at the same interest rates
which apply to funds provided to other bailout countries.
