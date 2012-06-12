(Adds Monti denial)
* Fekter says Rome's high borrowing costs may drive it to
aid
* Italy's Monti calls comments "totally inappropriate"
* Spanish, Italian bond yields rise, Spain's hits euro high
* EU, ECB press for early euro zone banking union
By Michael Shields and Steve Scherer
VIENNA/ROME June 12 Raising the stakes in
Europe's debt crisis, Austria's finance minister said Italy may
need a financial rescue because of its high borrowing costs,
drawing a sharp denial on Tuesday from the Italian prime
minister.
Maria Fekter's assessment of the euro zone's third largest
economy stoked investors' fears that Europe is far from ending
2-1/2 years of turmoil - a feeling reinforced by Dutch Finance
Minister Jan Kees de Jager, who said the euro zone was "still
far from stable".
A deal by euro zone finance ministers on Saturday to lend
Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) to recapitalise its
banks was seen by many in the markets as yet another sticking
plaster. Spanish 10-year bond government yields soared to 6.81
percent, their highest level since the euro's launch in 1999.
Euro zone rescue funds, already stretched by supporting
Greece, Portugal, Ireland and soon Spain, might be insufficient
to cope with Italy as well, Fekter said in a television
interview on Monday night.
"Italy has to work its way out of its economic dilemma of
very high deficits and debt, but of course it may be that, given
the high rates Italy pays to refinance on markets, they too will
need support," Fekter said.
She sought to soften her remarks on Tuesday, saying she had
no indication Italy planned to apply for aid.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, asked by a German
television network whether his country would need a bailout,
said: "I don't believe so."
Earlier, he called Fekter's comments "completely
inappropriate" for an EU finance minister. Euro zone officials
said they were deeply unhelpful.
Amid the cacophony, Italian 10-year bond yields also rose
further as the aid deal for Spanish banks failed to ease doubts
about Madrid's ability to fund itself, fuelling wider contagion
fears.
The market reaction suggests that ministers have failed to
break the so-called doom loop between rising government debt,
economic recession and teetering banks that previously drove
Greece, Ireland and Portugal into EU/IMF bailouts.
Analysts cited uncertainty about the mechanics of the
Spanish rescue and fears that private bondholders could be
pushed down the repayment chain below official lenders, risking
losses in any debt write-down, as they suffered in Greece.
"If you're a bondholder and they just push you down the line,
why would you invest in Spanish government bonds?" said Gary
Jenkins, director of Swordfish Research Ltd. "What they should
be doing is trying to encourage people to invest in Spain, not
discourage them."
Investors are also worried about the outcome of a Greek
general election next Sunday which may determine whether the
country stays in the euro zone.
Credit ratings agency Fitch said the bank rescue may help
stabilise Spain's sovereign rating, which it cut last week by
three notches to BBB, and the bailout should not have a direct
impact on other euro zone countries.
Even though Italy's deficit and unemployment are lower than
Spain's and its banks are not exposed to a real estate crisis,
doubts about Rome's ability to turn itself around during a deep
recession are keeping international investors at bay.
If the economy does not start to grow after a decade of
stagnation, Rome will face mounting difficulty in bringing down
its debt, now at 120 percent of gross domestic product - second
only to Greece's debt mountain in the euro zone.
BANKING UNION
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, European
Central Bank policymaker Christian Noyer and French Finance
Minister Pierre Moscovici all called on Tuesday for swift moves
to create a euro zone banking union.
Barroso told the Financial Times that a cross-border banking
supervisor, a deposit guarantee scheme and a bank resolution
fund could be put in place in 2013 without changing EU treaties.
EU paymaster Germany has so far rejected a deposit guarantee
or a resolution fund, saying they would require treaty change.
The Bundesbank weighed in, saying a European banking union
could bring advantages only if properly anchored in a fiscal
union with powers to stop countries breaking budgetary rules.
Fekter's typically outspoken comments came after Italy's
industry minister dismissed the idea that Rome may need external
help, saying reforms adopted by his government so far had put
the Italian economy on a sound footing.
Her concerns are shared by one of the German government's
council of economic advisers, Lars Feld, who told Reuters that
Italy could be next in line.
"Overcoming the troubles in Spain will bring calm to the
markets for a while, but the chances are not so small that Italy
may also come under fire, in particular as the promised labour
market reform has turned out to be less ambitious," Feld said.
OUTSPOKEN
The Austrian minister has a record of speaking out of turn.
She angered EU paymaster Germany last month by suggesting Greece
might be forced out of the European Union over its economic
problems.
She infuriated Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker in
March by rushing out to brief the media on a deal to increase
the euro zone's financial firewall before he could make the
official announcement. She later apologised.
And when U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner was
invited to a euro zone finance ministers' meeting in Poland last
year to plead for a more robust rescue fund, Fekter said bluntly
that Washington should look after its own worse fiscal mess
first.
In Brussels, EU officials voiced exasperation at her latest
comments on Italy.
"The problem is that this is market sensitive," said a euro
zone official, whose position does not authorise him to speak on
the record. "It's one thing if journalists write this but quite
another if a euro zone minister says it. Verbal discipline is
very important but she doesn't seem to get that."
Italy's leading economic newspaper, Il Sole 24 Ore, appealed
to Germany to save the single currency before it is too late.
"Schnell Frau Merkel! (Hurry Up Mrs Merkel!)," the usually
sober business daily said in a banner headline in German.
An editorial urged Chancellor Angela Merkel to back joint
guarantees for European bank deposits, allow direct access for
banks to euro zone rescue funds and accept a mutualisation of
European public debt, with each country paying a different
interest rates.
Merkel has opposed issuing joint euro zone bonds and says
member states must agree to transfer more budget sovereignty to
European institutions, including the EU's Court of Justice, as
part of a political union before she would consider such idea.
(Additional reporting by John O'Donnell in Brussels, Philip
Pullella in Rome, Emilie Sithole-Matarise, John Stonestreet and
Swaha Pattanaik in London, Steven Scherer in Rome; Writing by
Paul Taylor; Editing by Janet McBride/Mike Peacock)