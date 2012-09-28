* French belt-tightening toughest in 30 years
* Spanish bank report eases pressure on Rajoy
* Germany's Merkel to face tough election opponent
By Daniel Flynn and Julien Toyer
PARIS/MADRID, Sept 28 France unveiled an
austerity budget that would tax business and the super rich, but
a report showing Spain's banks needed a manageable 59 billion
euros in new funds bought time for Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy
as he seeks to avoid a bailout.
Socialist President Francois Hollande's 2013 budget amounts
to France's toughest belt-tightening for 30 years as the debt
crisis takes its toll on the euro zone.
The package aims to narrow France's deficit to 3.0 percent
of national output next year from 4.5 percent this year,
bringing in 30 billion euros ($39 billion) for the treasury.
But the budget dismayed business by opting for tax hikes --
including a 75 percent tax on those earning over one million
euros a year -- by holding public spending and not cutting
government jobs.
With Hollande facing record unemployment and economic
stagnation, there were also fears the deficit target will slip
as France falls short of the modest 0.8 percent economic growth
rate on which it is banking for next year.
"This is a fighting budget to get the country back on the
rails," Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said, adding that the
0.8 percent growth target was "realistic and ambitious".
In Spain, an independent audit of the country's banks
confirmed that a manageable 59.3 billion euros in extra capital
is needed for them to ride out a serious economic downturn,
buying time for Rajoy who faces intense pressure to seek an
international bailout.
The audit is a condition of getting European funds to patch
up Spanish banks that have been damaged by a prolonged real
estate crash.
Spending cuts and tax hikes in response to the euro zone
debt crisis are throttling any recovery in the euro zone's
fourth largest economy, driving up unemployment and prompting
sometimes violent street protests.
MAIN THREAT
Spain has replaced Greece, Ireland and Portugal as the main
threat to the survival of the euro currency project.
Both the strict 2013 budget presented by Rajoy's government
on Thursday and the audit of 90 percent of Spain's banking
system are necessary steps for Madrid to request sovereign aid
and trigger a European Central Bank bond-buying programme.
The audit results, which will be used to determine how much
aid Madrid will tap from an agreed 100-billion-euro European
credit line for the banks, were in line with government and
market expectations and were applauded by the European
Commission.
"That's another layer of uncertainty that's off the table,"
said David Schnautz, rate strategist at Commerzbank.
In further signs that austerity measures imposed on the euro
zone's struggling southern members are having a harsh social
cost, thousands of trade unionists marched through Rome as part
of a general strike, forcing authorities to close the Coliseum.
Opposition to austerity policies aimed at steering Italy out
of its economic crisis is growing as the country's year-long
recession shows no signs of ending and unemployment continues to
rise.
"At the moment, I just can't see a future that gives us any
hope, particularly for the youth," Emilio Amiraglia, a former
Italian soldier, said.
The march by mainly public sector workers followed clashes
between anti-austerity protesters and police in Madrid and
Athens this week.
In the euro zone's paymaster Germany, Angela Merkel learned
on Friday that she will face former finance minister Peer
Steinbrueck as the opposition Social Democrats' leader in next
year's election, a development that may cause some unease in the
chancellor's camp.
Steinbrueck, a combative veteran from the right of the
centre-left SPD, backs tougher rules for banks and a coalition
government with the Greens.
Analysts saw his rapid emergence from a three-way struggle
within his party as the outcome most threatening to Merkel,
though polls show the conservative leader still well ahead.
"We want to oust this government. We want to make sure it
isn't just partially replaced but completely replaced with an
SPD-Greens government," he told a news conference, referring to
the ecologist party currently ranked third in opinion polls.