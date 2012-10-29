* Berlusconi threat to oust Monti raises political risk
* Markets also unsettled by Spanish hesitancy on bailout
* Monti and Rajoy meet in Madrid
* Euro falls on uncertainty over Greece
By Julien Toyer and James Mackenzie
MADRID/ROME, Oct 29 Spanish Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy kept financial markets guessing on Monday over
whether he will seek a credit line from the euro zone's rescue
fund but said he would do so "when I think it is in the
interests of Spain".
At a joint news conference after talks in Madrid, Italian
Prime Minister Mario Monti said it was vital that the European
Central Bank's bond-buying programme to support troubled states
be activated, a strong hint that Spain should take the plunge,
since he also said Italy did not need a bailout.
"It is of paramount importance that the instrument is put to
work, that it does not remain theoretical," Monti said.
Monti said earlier this month that if Spain were to request
a credit line from the euro zone's rescue fund, triggering ECB
intervention, it would calm financial markets.
While Rajoy maintained his ambiguity, he omitted previous
demands to know more details of the ECB's bond-buying plan
before making up his mind.
"The instrument is there and any country can ask for it if
it finds it necessary. And I will do just that," he said. "When
I believe that it is in the interests of Spain to ask for it, I
will ask for it. Until I reach this conclusion, I won't do it."
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's weekend
threat to withdraw support from Monti's government, and regional
elections in Sicily in which a protest party led by a stand-up
comic polled strongly, highlighted political risk in Italy.
Monti dismissed fears that his unelected reformist
administration of technocrats could fall, saying: "I think that
the best thing for us to do is continue to work with a time
horizon of spring 2013 as has always been our intention."
Rome's borrowing costs have fallen since July, partly due to
the European Central Bank's pledge to buy unlimited quantities
of bonds if necessary to help states that request aid and accept
strict conditions, but also on hopes that Monti may stay on
after next year's general election.
Italian and Spanish bond yields rose on Monday, partly due
to uncertainty in the euro zone's recession-stricken third and
fourth largest economies. But Italy paid less than a month ago
to sell 8 billion euros of six-month bills.
The euro also slipped on doubts over whether Greece,
the country that triggered Europe's debt crisis, can agree to a
deal on new austerity measures and its international lenders can
figure out how to make its huge debts sustainable.
A German government spokesman rejected talk of any new
write-down of Greek debt involving official creditors, saying
German law would not permit such a haircut.
The European Central Bank has also refused to take any
losses on its sizeable holdings of Greek government bonds,
saying that would be illegal.
Some market players are concerned by signs that Rajoy,
having almost completed this year's borrowing, will try to avoid
the stigma of requesting a precautionary credit line from the
euro zone's ESM rescue fund.
A Spanish government source said Rajoy was taking into
account improving market conditions, some more encouraging
macroeconomic data and progress in euro zone integration, such
as steps towards a single bank supervisor, but he would have no
inhibition about seeking aid if the situation deteriorated.
The risk premium on Spanish bonds has tumbled since ECB
President Mario Draghi's move, some Spanish banks have regained
money market access and the Treasury has almost cleared its 2012
issuance needs and can soon being to pre-fund 2013 borrowing.
But Spanish yields have stopped falling and some analysts
expect them to rise the longer Rajoy holds off.
In a sign of the depth of the recession battering Spain,
retail sales fell at their fastest pace on record in September,
hit by a hike in value-added tax, after unemployment topped a
record 25 percent in August.
NUDGE
Monti sought to nudge Rajoy towards applying for a rescue
when the two men met in August in the belief that Italy would
benefit indirectly from a backstop for Spain, European diplomats
told Reuters. The International Monetary Fund is also pressing
for Madrid to seek for a credit line soon, diplomats said.
But with market pressure far less acute since the ECB
announced its bond-buying policy, the incentive for Rajoy to
apply has waned. Germany, the biggest contributor to the ESM,
continues to insist that Spain does not need a bailout.
Rajoy rebuffed a German proposal for a European
super-commissioner with powers to reject national budgets,
saying it could not be taken in isolation but only as part of a
grand bargain on closer euro zone union. He said he was not
personally in favour.
"We are giving a message that we really want greater
European integration. We can't say something is this first, then
something else, without saying where we're going," he said.
"As part of a variety of measures for fiscal union, it could be
considered."
In Italy, Berlusconi appeared to have cleared the way last
week for a new political era by announcing he would not run in a
general election due in April, raising the prospect of Monti
retaining a guiding role in economic policy.
However, in a furious reaction to being sentenced to prison
for tax fraud, the billionaire former premier threatened on
Saturday to unseat the Monti government and make a comeback,
raising new uncertainty over the electoral outlook.
Against this backdrop, Sicilians voted on Sunday for a new
regional government, dealing a setback to Berlusconi's party in
one of its strongholds and boosting the anti-establishment 5
Star Movement on a low turnout, first results showed.
A strong performance for the 5 Star Movement, after its
success in local polls in May, would reinforce its status as the
main vehicle for protest against Monti's austerity policies and
disillusion with mainstream parties.
GREEK DRAMA
Greece's foreign lenders have refused to make any further
concessions on changes to labour laws contested by a junior
coalition partner, the country's finance minister said on
Sunday, prolonging an impasse on a crucial austerity package.
Athens has been locked in talks with its EU and IMF lenders
on the austerity package for months, but a final agreement has
been held up by the small Democratic Left party's refusal to
back the new wage laws.
The publication of a list of more than 2,000 wealthy Greeks
with Swiss bank accounts, including well-known business and
political figures, fuelled public anger at a rich elite
suspected of tax evasion on a massive scale.
Newspaper Ta Nea reprinted the names and the magazine editor
who first published the list appeared in court on Monday charged
with violating data privacy laws. The case against Costas
Vaxevanis was adjourned until Thursday.
"I was doing my job in the name of the public interest,"
Vaxevanis told a crowd of supporters outside court. "Journalism
is revealing the truth when everyone else is trying to hide it."
The list, given to Greece by French authorities in 2010,
contains the names of 2,059 Greek account holders at HSBC in
Switzerland to be probed for possible tax offences.
Greek authorities have said there is no evidence that people
included in the list have violated the law, but Greek media have
criticised former ministers for not investigating.