* Arrests in Italy, Spain, Portugal; protesters and police
clash
* Flights cancelled, factories at standstill in Iberia
* Demonstrations also in Greece, Belgium, France
* Recession deepens in southern Europe, record joblessness
By Feliciano Tisera and Daniel Alvarenga
MADRID/LISBON, Nov 14 Demonstrations turned
violent in Spain and Portugal after millions took part in a
mostly peaceful general strike on Wednesday in organised
labour's biggest Europe-wide challenge to austerity policies
since the debt crisis began three years ago.
In Lisbon, marches ended with a level of violence not seen
since the crisis began, with police charging demonstrators who
hurled stones and bottles, leaving nearly 50 people hurt.
Protesters in Madrid burned rubbish bins, filling the
central boulevard with smoke, while in Barcelona demonstrators
burned police cars.
Riot police fired rubber bullets to disperse protesters in
both cities, where more than 140 people were arrested, including
two said by police to be carrying material to make explosives,
while more than 70 were reported injured.
Hundreds of flights were cancelled, schools were shut,
factories were at a standstill and trains barely ran in Spain
and Portugal where unions held their first joint general strike.
Stoppages in Belgium interrupted international rail services.
Workers also protested in Greece and France against
austerity policies that have taken a heavy economic toll and
aggravated mass unemployment.
But the demonstrations organised by the European Trade Union
Confederation seemed unlikely to force hard-pressed governments
to change their cost-cutting strategies.
"In austerity, there is only depression and unemployment,"
Fernando Toxo, head of Spain's biggest union, Comisiones
Obreras, told a packed Columbus Plaza in central Madrid.
Even non-union workers jointed protests and marches.
"This isn't about politics or unions. This is social and
economic. If we have to shut down the country we'll shut it
down," said 24-year-old Mariluz Gordillo, a non-unionised phone
operator at El Corte Ingles department store in Madrid.
In Rome, scuffles broke out between police in riot gear and
demonstrators who threw stones, bottles and fireworks. About 60
demonstrators were detained. Protesters occupied Pisa's
mediaeval Leaning Tower for an hour, hanging a banner reading
"Rise up. We are not paying for your crisis".
DEEPENING RECESSION
In Portugal and Greece - both rescued with European funds
and under strict austerity programmes - the economic downturn
sharpened in the third quarter, according to figures released on
Wednesday.
Portuguese unemployment jumped to a record 15.8 percent
while in Spain, one in four of the workforce is jobless.
Greece's economic output shrank 7.2 percent on an annual
basis in the third quarter as the debt-laden country staggers
towards its sixth year of depression.
Close to 26 million people are unemployed in the European
Union while governments cut spending.
"Things have to change... Money has ended up with all the
power and people none. How could this happen?" said Esteban
Quesada, 58, a hardware store owner in Barcelona.
Throughout southern Europe governments are trying to put
public finances back on track after years of overspending.
Portugal and Greece have cut pensions and, with Spain, have
slashed public sector wages as well as spending on hospitals and
schools. Italy and France are also under pressure to control
their budget deficits.
EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn
praised Spain for making progress in trimming its budget but
acknowledged many Spaniards are struggling.
Germany's central bank, the Bundesbank, said in a report on
Wednesday that the euro zone debt crisis is still the number one
risk to German banks and insurers, and the situation had not
improved from last year.
Promises from the European Central Bank to support sovereign
bond prices for countries that seek aid have brought some relief
to Spain and Italy in the capital markets. On Wednesday Italy
sold 3-year bonds at the lowest borrowing cost in two years.
SPAIN TO STAY THE COURSE
The protests seem unlikely to force significant policy
shifts. Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said the
government would press on with spending cuts to meet ambitious
deficit cutting targets, despite the strike.
Union leaders in Spain said more than 9 million workers had
joined the general strike - the second this year.
The government said participation was much lower and many
services were functioning normally. Stores opened in many parts
of the country, though some had protesters outside.
About 5 million people, or 22 percent of the workforce, are
union members in Spain. In Portugal about a quarter of the 5.5
million strong workforce is unionised.
Passions were inflamed when a Spanish woman jumped to her
death last week as bailiffs tried to evict her from her home.
Spaniards are furious at banks being rescued with public money
while ordinary people suffer.
In Portugal, there is growing public and political
opposition to austerity measures sought by Prime Minister Pedro
Passos Coelho.
Inspectors from the "troika" of the International Monetary
Fund, ECB and European Commission - who monitor implementation
of bailout conditions - drew the protesters' anger. In Lisbon,
thousands gathered in front of parliament shouting "This debt is
not ours" and "Out IMF, out troika".
In Spain, protesters jammed cash machines with glue, and
plastered anti-government stickers on shop windows. More than
600 flights were cancelled in Spain, mainly by Iberia
and budget carrier Vueling. Portugal's TAP cancelled
about 45 percent of flights.
In Greece, hundreds of strikers rallied peacefully in
central Athens, holding giant Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
flags and banners proclaiming "Enough is enough."
In France, trade unions organised marches in more than 100
cities but did not call for a strike.