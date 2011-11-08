* Berlusconi wins budget vote thanks to opposition
abstention
* Vote shows he has lost parliamentary majority
* Greek leaders close in on Papademos as prime minister
* Distress signals from ECB, bond markets spook euro zone
By Barry Moody and Harry Papachristou
ROME/ATHENS, Nov 8 - Italian Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi became the biggest political casualty of
Europe's debt crisis on Tuesday when he announced he would step
down after being stripped of his majority in parliament.
Berlusconi said he would leave office after parliament
approves a budget law that includes reforms demanded by Europe,
which is struggling to prevent the debt crisis from spreading to
the third largest economy using the euro single currency.
Greece, ground zero of the crisis, is scrambling to win
emergency funds to avert bankruptcy as soon as next month, and
political parties argued over a new coalition government to
replace that of Prime Minister George Papandreou, who has also
announced this week that he will step down.
Berlusconi's imminent departure spells the end of the
flamboyant billionaire media magnate's 17-year dominance of his
country. His failure to implement reforms fuelled a party
revolt, and votes on the budget measures and his resignation
could come as soon as this month.
Berlusconi told his own Canale 5 television station that the
only option now was an early election, which could prolong the
uncertainty that has sapped market confidence.
President Giorgio Napolitano he would hold consultations on
the formation of a new government. Napolitano is thought to
favour a technocrat or national unity government for Italy,
similar to the solution being put in place for Greece.
That would please markets that have driven the cost of
borrowing for Italy's government to 14-year highs. Traders
pushed the yield on benchmark 10 year Italian bonds to 6.79
percent , a level unseen since 1997.
Such levels effectively make it unaffordable for Italy to
continue to finance its own debt, and are similar to levels that
forced Ireland, Greece and Portugal to take bailouts. Italy,
however, is widely regarded as being too big to bail out.
Berlusconi's government won a key budget vote on Tuesday
after the opposition abstained. But it secured only 308 votes in
the 630-seat lower house, eight short of a majority.
Pier Luigi Bersani, leader of the main opposition Democratic
Party, said Italy ran a real risk of losing access to financial
markets.
"I ask you, Mr Prime Minister, with all my strength, to
finally take account of the situation ... and resign," Bersani
said immediately after the vote.
ON THE ROPES
The news that Berlusconi had finally agreed to resign came
after European markets closed but had an immediate positive
impact on markets in the United States. The euro jumped
against the dollar and U.S. stocks edged up.
Earlier, Berlusconi's key coalition ally Umberto Bossi, head
of the devolutionist Northern League, said Berlusconi should be
replaced by Angelino Alfano, secretary of the premier's PDL
party. "We asked the prime minister to stand down," Bossi told
reporters outside parliament.
The centre-left opposition said they abstained to lay bare
the weakness of Berlusconi's support while allowing formal
ratification of the 2010 budget.
Even when Berlusconi goes, there is no guarantee that
reforms to cut the debt mountain and boost growth will be
quickly implemented, and relief on markets may not last long.
There is no agreement among political parties on either a
national unity or technocratic government.
Brussels is putting inspectors in place to help supervise
Italian reform. An EU economic surveillance mission will start
work in Rome on Wednesday.
Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen said Italy was just
too big to bail out. "It is difficult to see that we in Europe
would have resources to take a country of the size of Italy into
the bailout programme," he told parliament in Helsinki.
LABOURING IN ATHENS
In Greece, the ruling Socialists and the conservative
opposition were labouring to agree on a national unity
government, expected to be headed by former European Central
Bank vice-president Lucas Papademos.
The aim is to establish a "100-day" government to push a 130
billion euro ($180 billion) bailout package, including a
"voluntary" 50 percent writedown for private sector bondholders,
through parliament before elections in February.
Papandreou, the son and grandson of prime ministers, said
farewell to his cabinet at the meeting, a participant said. He
asked ministers to tender their resignations.
"Negotiations are being finalised with Papademos as PM," a
Socialist party source told Reuters.
However, some politicians in the opposition New Democracy
party were resisting an EU demand for a written commitment to
the new bailout programme with its harsher austerity measures.
Euro zone finance ministers, meeting in Brussels, agreed on
Monday on a roadmap for boosting the currency bloc's
440-billion-euro ($600 billion) rescue fund to shield larger
economies like Italy and Spain from a possible Greek default.
But with bond investors increasingly on strike, there are
doubts about the efficacy of those complex leveraging plans.
In a sign that Italian banks are increasingly shut out of
wholesale money markets, the ECB reported they needed 111.3
billion euros in central bank funding in October, up from 104.7
billion euros in September and a mere 41.3 billion in June.
Even the European Financial Stability Facility, the euro
zone's bailout fund, had difficulty finding buyers for its
top-notch AAA-rated paper on Monday, drawing barely enough bids
for 3 billion euros of 10-year bonds issued to support Ireland.
EFSF head Klaus Regling cited a "very difficult" market
climate and uncertainty about the fund's future profile as
factors in the weak demand.
In Brussels, the 27 European Union finance ministers failed
to agree on how to strengthen banks to cope with the sovereign
debt shock without halting lending to businesses and consumers.
Options on the table included offering state guarantees to
borrower banks or injecting cash into the European Investment
Bank, the EU's project finance arm.
(Additional reporting by Emilia Sithole-Matarise in London,
Paolo Biondi in Rome, Sarah Marsh in Berlin, Valentina Za in
Milan, John O'Donnell and Jan Strupczewski in Brussels, Jussi
Rosendahl in Helsinki; Writing by Paul Taylor and Peter Graff)