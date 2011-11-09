(Adds Barroso, talks on euro zone split)
* Italian borrowing costs hit unsustainable level
* Merkel calls for breakthrough on debt crisis, "new Europe"
* ECB intervenes, buying Italian bonds in large amounts
* Euro zone officials say no plans for bailout of Italy
By Barry Moody and Andreas Rinke
ROME/BERLIN, Nov 9 Italian borrowing costs
reached breaking point on Wednesday after Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi's insistence on elections instead of an interim
government threatened prolonged instability and kindled fears of
a split in the euro zone.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso issued a
stern warning of the dangers of splitting the zone, rocked by an
escalating debt crisis. EU sources told Reuters French and
German officials had held discussions on just such a move.
"There cannot be peace and prosperity in the North or in the
West of Europe, if there is no peace and prosperity in the South
or in the East," Barroso said.
Italian 10-year bond yields shot above the 7 percent level
that is widely deemed unsustainable, reflecting an evaporation
of investor confidence and prompting German Chancellor Angela
Merkel to issue a call to arms.
Merkel said Europe's plight was now so "unpleasant" that
deep structural reforms were needed quickly, warning the rest of
the world would not wait. "That will mean more Europe, not less
Europe," she told a conference in Berlin.
She called for changes in EU treaties after French President
Nicolas Sarkozy advocated a two-speed Europe in which euro zone
countries accelerate and deepen integration while an expanding
group outside the currency bloc stays more loosely connected --
a signal that some members may have to quit the euro.
"It is time for a breakthrough to a new Europe," Merkel
said. "A community that says, regardless of what happens in the
rest of the world, that it can never again change its ground
rules, that community simply can't survive."
The European Central Bank, the only effective bulwark
against market attacks, intervened to buy Italian bonds in large
amounts but remained reluctant to go further.
Italy has replaced Greece at the centre of the crisis and is
on the cusp of needing a bailout that Europe cannot afford.
"Financial assistance is not in the cards," one euro zone
official said, adding that the bloc was not even considering
extending a precautionary credit line to Rome.
Having lost his majority in a parliamentary vote, Berlusconi
confirmed he would resign after implementing economic reforms
demanded by the European Union, and said Italy must then hold an
election in which he would not stand.
He opposed any form of transitional or unity government --
which the opposition and many in the markets favour -- and said
polls were not likely until February, leaving a three-month
policy vacuum in which markets could create havoc.
Italian President Giorgio Napolitano said there was no doubt
about the resignation of Berlusconi once economic reforms were
implemented by parliament within days.
"Therefore, within a short time either a new government will
be formed...or parliament will be dissolved to immediately begin
an electoral campaign," Napolitano said.
Even with the exit of a man who came to symbolise scandal
and empty promises, it will not be easy for Italy to convince
markets it can cut its huge debt, liberalise the labour market,
attack tax evasion and boost productivity.
Worries that the debt crisis could be infiltrating the core
of the euro zone were reflected in the spread of 10-year French
government bonds over their German equivalent blowing out to a
euro era high around 140 basis points.
FRUSTRATION
Policymakers outside the euro area kept up pressure for more
decisive action to stop the crisis spreading.
Christine Lagarde, head of the International Monetary Fund,
told a financial forum in Beijing that Europe's debt crisis
risked plunging the global economy into a Japan-style "lost
decade".
"If we do not act boldly and if we do not act together, the
economy around the world runs the risk of downward spiral of
uncertainty, financial instability and potential collapse of
global demand."
Berlusconi has reluctantly conceded that the IMF can oversee
Italian reform efforts.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Monday on a road map
for leveraging the 17-nation currency bloc's 440-billion-euro
($600 billion) rescue fund to shield larger economies like Italy
and Spain from a possible Greek default.
But there are doubts about the efficacy of those complex
plans, and with Italy's debt totalling around 1.9 trillion euros
even a larger bailout fund could struggle to cope.
Lagarde said she was hopeful the technical details on
boosting the European Financial Stability Fund (EFSF) to around
1 trillion euros would be ready by December.
Many outside Europe are calling on the ECB to take a more
active role as other major central banks do in acting as lender
of last resort. German opposition to that remains implacable,
seeing it as a threat to the central bank's independence.
"The ECB will be drawn like everyone else by the weight of
gravity (to act)," one euro zone official said.
"CORE" ZONE DISCUSSED
EU sources told Reuters German and French officials had
discussed plans for a radical overhaul of the European Union
that would involve establishing a more integrated and
potentially smaller euro zone.
The discussions among policymakers in Paris, Berlin and
Brussels raise the possibility of one or more countries leaving
the zone, while the core pushes to deeper economic integration.
In a speech in Berlin, Barroso said Germany's gross domestic
product could contract by 3 percent if the 17-member zone shrank
and its economy would shed a million jobs.
"What is more, it would jeopardise the future prosperity of
the next generation," he said.
Barroso said any push towards deeper integration should not
come at the price of new divisions among EU member states.
GREEK DRAMA
With the markets' fire turned firmly on Italy, Greece's
struggle to find a new prime minister became something of a
sideshow, but one which demonstrated the difficulty in taking
decisive action anywhere within the euro zone.
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou said he was stepping
down without saying who would succeed him as the nation heads
towards bankruptcy, but party sources said leaders had agreed it
would be the speaker of parliament.
Parties from left and right settled on veteran socialist
Filippos Petsalnikos, barring-last minute snags, the sources
said, turning to their own political class after ditching a plan
to recruit a former top European Central Bank official.
The socialist and conservative parties had wanted former ECB
vice-president Lucas Papademos to lead a government of national
unity but he appears to have made demands about his level of
influence which they could not swallow.
(Additional reporting by Dina Kyriakidou and Lefteris Papadimas
in Athens, Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Kirsten Donovan and William
James in London; Writing by Mike Peacock; Editing by Janet
McBride and Andrew Roche)