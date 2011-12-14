(Recasts with Merkel, euro below $1.30)
* Pressure mounts for more ECB action
* Merkel urges patience, says no "single blow"
* Bundesbank chief says no to more bond buys
* Markets slide on downgrade fears
By Noah Barkin and Paul Carrel
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 14 Germany's
chancellor and central banker urged Europe to stick to stricter
budget discipline and forget about one-shot solutions after
financial markets judged that another EU summit had failed to
resolve the euro zone's debt crisis.
Chancellor Angela Merkel and Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann,
speaking separately, rebuffed pressure for the European Central
Bank to intervene decisively to stop the crisis escalating.
Merkel told parliament on Wednesday it would take years, not
weeks, to overcome the debt problems but Europe would emerge
stronger "if we have the necessary patience and endurance, if we
do not let reversals get us down, if we consistently move
towards a fiscal and stability union".
"The German government has always made it clear that the
European debt crisis is not to be solved with a single blow.
There is no such single blow," she said.
Weidmann, an influential voice in the ECB, made clear his
opposition to ramping up purchases of troubled euro zone states'
debt, saying he was "no fan" of the existing limited bond-buying
programme and even its supporters were growing sceptical.
He also said the Bundesbank would only provide fresh funds
for the International Monetary Fund to help fight the euro zone
crisis if countries beyond Europe did so too.
The euro fell below $1.30 for the first time since
January, stocks slid and Italy had to pay a euro era record
yield to sell bonds as nervous investors awaited a possible
credit rating downgrade for one or more euro zone countries.
Rome had to pay 6.47 percent to sell 3 billion euros of
5-year bonds, highlighting fierce market pressure ahead of a
year in which Italy has a gross funding goal of 440 billion
euros, starting in late January.
Safe-haven German Bund futures rose by more than one full
point due to renewed doubts about the effectiveness of last
week's agreement on deeper fiscal union.
Ireland's European Affairs Minister, Lucinda Creighton, said
last week's summit agreement by 26 European Union states, with
Britain dissenting, to negotiate a new fiscal pact to enforce EU
budget rules more strictly was not going to stop the rot.
"Having the fiscal compact in place by March is desirable
but I don't think it's going to save the euro," she told
reporters on a visit to Paris.
"Ideally (I would like to see) a very clear declaration from
the ECB that it is prepared to do whatever is necessary to save
the currency, and it is the ultimate backstop," Creighton said.
"I don't think we're there yet but I feel we will end up there."
Ireland and France saw eye-to-eye about the need for the
central bank to act as lender of last resort, but there was no
consensus on this yet, she said. Paris has toned down calls for
ECB action, stressing its respect for the bank's independence
partly in deference to its close alliance with Germany.
Creighton warned that the crisis was likely to accelerate
when countries such as Italy and Spain went to market in January
and February to raise funds. "They will be challenged. We've yet
to see the scale of that challenge," she said.
Weidmann told journalists the ECB's mandate prevented it
from embarking on unlimited bond purchases and experience showed
this would inevitably lead to inflation anyway.
"I think the idea is astonishing that one can win confidence
by breaking rules," he said.
RUCTIONS
France said it and Germany wanted another euro zone summit
in January to discuss steps to revive growth amid forecasts that
deepening austerity measures are driving the European economy
back into recession, with even Germany near standstill.
Another ECB policymaker, Dutch central banker Klaas Knot,
put the onus back on EU governments, saying European leaders can
solve the debt crisis if they increase their financial rescue
fund to at least 1 trillion euros, either directly or via
contributions to the IMF.
Merkel ruled out increasing the size of the euro zone's
planned permanent rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism,
beyond the agreed 500 billion euros, according to participants
at a closed-door meeting in parliament on Tuesday.
But the man who chairs EU summits, European Council
President Herman Van Rompuy, said a review of whether the funds
were adequate would be completed in March.
The renewed cacophony among European policymakers, just days
after the 16th summit since start of the debt crisis, unsettled
financial markets as they await an imminent decision by Standard
& Poor's, which last week put 15 euro zone countries' credit
ratings on negative outlook for a possible downgrade.
Creighton said it would be a matter of great concern to the
whole euro area if France, the second largest guarantor of the
euro zone rescue fund, lost its AAA rating.
Strains over euro zone bailouts have caused deepening
ructions in Germany, the EU's main paymaster, tugging at
Merkel's fractious centre-right coalition.
A senior leader of the liberal Free Democrats, junior
partners to Merkel's conservatives, resigned unexpectedly on
Wednesday in the latest sign of turmoil as the party awaited the
outcome of a membership referendum on euro zone rescue moves.
Christian Lindner, 32, quit after the party leadership was
criticised for saying prematurely that the referendum called by
eurosceptics had failed to mobilise the necessary quorum to
force a change in FDP policy.
The result of the ballot, which closed on Tuesday, is due to
be announced on Friday. FDP leader Philipp Roesler, who is
vice-chancellor and economy minister, is also under pressure to
quit but sources close to him said he would not resign.
A senior EU diplomat said Merkel had signalled in the run-up
to last week's European summit that her ability to make advances
on euro zone rescue moves was limited until after the vote.
(Additional reporting by Gilbert Kreijger in Amsterdam, Sakari
Suoninen in Frankfurt, Valentina Za in Milan, Erik Kirschbaum in
Berlin; Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Giles Elgood)