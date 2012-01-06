By Paul Carrel
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Jan 6 European Central Bank
policymaker Athanasios Orphanides called for euro zone leaders
to abandon plans to make private sector investors help reduce
Greece's debts - a move likely to get little traction with the
currency bloc's paymaster, Germany.
Orphanides, who is also the central bank governor of Cyprus,
said in a newspaper column published on Friday that dropping
plans to force losses on private sector holders of Greek debt
would "help restore trust" in the euro zone and lower the
borrowing costs of other governments in the currency union.
The involvement of the private sector in the Greek bailout
has eroded investor confidence in euro zone sovereign debt and
raised pressure on borrowing costs, despite policymakers'
efforts to reassure markets that Greece is an isolated case.
"Reversing the Greek private sector involvement decision
would also raise the financing costs on the Greek government,
but by restoring trust in the euro zone it would reduce the
financing costs of other euro zone governments," Orphanides
wrote in the Financial Times.
A 30-year low interest rate loan to Greece from other
countries could accompany the reversal of private sector
involvement, he said, helping to keep its financing costs in
line with present fiscal plans.
An ECB spokesman declined to comment on whether Orphanides'
views represented the position of the ECB as a whole.
However, the central bank warned government leaders when
they set out on a path of private sector involvement (PSI) in
2010 that the policy posed a risk for investors' trust in
sovereign debt.
One euro zone central bank official noted that Orphanides
had published his comments ahead of fresh talks this month on
Greek PSI and that Cypriot banks are heavily exposed to Greek
sovereign debt.
Banks and investment funds have been negotiating with Athens
for weeks on a PSI scheme under which they will accept a nominal
50 percent write-down on their Greek bond holdings in return for
a mix of cash and new bonds.
"In the markets people are worried that they will come up
with 70, 80 or 100 percent haircuts next," said Berenberg bank
economist Christian Schulz, adding that Orphanides' comments
would help limit Greek PSI to a 50 percent write-down.
But Schulz, a former ECB economist, doubted PSI in Greece
would be dropped altogether.
"That would be great - that would certainly be a positive
surprise," he said. "But I'm not expecting that to happen. I
would see maybe a 20 percent chance of that. I think it would be
extremely difficult to get through the German parliament."
Orphanides said that dumping private sector involvement in
reducing Greece's massive debts may be the only way to convince
markets that investing in the euro zone was again safe.
A deal struck at a Franco-German summit in Deauville,
France, in October 2010, which would have ensured the private
sector was involved more generally in future euro zone bailouts,
was reversed in December. However, euro zone leaders have agreed
that the Greek deal will be unique and not be repeated.
Orphanides said this was not enough and that private sector
losses in Greece added to uncertainty and contagion risks.
"The Greek private sector involvement reinforced the idea
that holders of euro zone sovereigns should be prepared to incur
losses even under circumstances that would not necessarily
trigger comparable losses for sovereigns outside the euro zone,"
Orphanides wrote.
BORROWING BONANZA
The ECB has resisted political pressure to ramp up its
bond-purchase programme to ease borrowing costs for crisis-hit
euro zone states, but it has used an ultra-long liquidity
operation to pump almost half a trillion euros into the banking
system.
Another ECB policymaker, France's Christian Noyer, said
European sovereign debt sales have been going much better since
the ECB started to extend the long-term loans to banks last
month.
Equipped with cheap funds in large quantities from the ECB,
Noyer said he expected banks to step up their lending to both
companies and consumers and that they also had every capacity to
buy government bonds.
"There is no reason why they should be timid about it
(buying government bonds)," he told Europe 1 radio.
"Since the refinancing operations have gone well at the end
of last year and the beginning of the year, I think that it is
starting to work."
Commercial banks' overnight deposits at the ECB nonetheless
hit a new record high of 455 billion euros, data showed on
Friday, indicating banks prefer the safety of the central bank
to higher rates they could get by lending to each other.
The euro hit 16-month lows against the dollar and sterling
on Friday and hovered near an 11-year low versus the yen, with
further declines expected as worries grow about a worsening euro
zone debt crisis and sovereign funding pressures.
(Written by Paul Carrel. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)